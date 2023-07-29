Sean Kirst Columnist Follow Sean Kirst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When Ken Naslund was a kid on East Green Street in Dunkirk, he would walk to school with a buddy named Gerry, who lived a block or so away. They would often spend hours playing by a nearby creek that ran behind a new cemetery known as Willowbrook Park.

Naslund told that story Thursday to bring together the circle, exactly 70 years past the armistice that brought a “cessation of hostilities” in the Korean War, which has never reached a formal end. To mark that day, I took a drive across Chautauqua County that began with meeting Naslund, 93, now a resident of Memory Garden, an assisted living facility for those with memory care needs in Jamestown.

His recollections remain keen about the generational power of sacrifice. While his friend Gerry’s legal last name was Raeymacker, the kid was called Gerry Briggs around Dunkirk, once Gerry's widowed mother remarried and became Margaret Briggs. In childhood, the two boys explored woods and fields during the Great Depression, when there wasn’t enough money to do anything else.

As teenagers just after World War II, they left high school early to find work. Naslund became an usher at the old Capitol Theatre, where he would sometimes see Jack Mathers – a fellow teen – and Mathers' cousin, John Naetzker, whose dad was co-owner of a beloved Dunkirk newsstand and cigar store.

They all ended up in the service. “I went down with Gerry when he enlisted,” Naslund said. At the post office, Gerry joined the Army, on the spot. Naslund wanted the Air Force. There was a temporary delay on new recruits. He decided to wait.

It was a pivot. That decision might be why Naslund is here, more than seven decades later. War broke out soon afterward on the Korean peninsula. American troops rushed in to support South Korea. Gerry, sent to fight, would go missing in the frigid nightmare of combat near the Chosin Reservoir.

Naslund, by then stationed in Texas with the Air Force, found out through letters from his family. His friend was listed as MIA until his remains were finally identified four years ago, and Gerry was buried with military honors in his hometown.

He now lies next to his mother at the Willowbrook cemetery, close to the creek where he and Naslund used to play and a short walk from the tombstone of John Naetzker, who was 20 when he died in Korea.

As for Jack Mathers, he is among 5,200 Americans believed to still be missing in North Korea. The death this year of Kathleen Novotny, Mathers' sister, means his only surviving sibling is Madylon Mathers Kubera, who in 1988 became the first woman elected as mayor of Dunkirk.

Kubera's parents are also buried at Willowbrook. She intends someday to lie beside them. But she will not put up a marker there for her brother.

Not yet.

She continues a vigil that her mother started more than 70 years ago. Kubera retains fierce hope that DNA testing will eventually lead to identification of Mathers’ body.

Maybe, like Gerry, he is among the 55 boxes of remains sent back in 2018 by the North Koreans. Maybe he is among hundreds of unidentified Korean War KIA, or those killed in action, now being analyzed after they were buried for years in Hawaii.

Or maybe he is with thousands of remains still located on or near original battlefields, impossible to reach without some diplomatic breakthrough at a time of volatile nuclear tension between North Korea and the United States – a high-stakes impasse that has overwhelmed any conversation about MIAs.

“These men are still fighting the war from their graves,” said Rick Downes, national president of the Coalition of Families of Korean War and Cold War POW/MIA and a guy whose dad has been missing since 1952.

By simple fate, Naslund was never called into the war, returning from the Air Force to work at the steel plant in Dunkirk. His twin brother, Kermit, died in a car accident at 25. Naslund and his late wife, Marilyn, a nurse, raised two kids, Karin and Keith, and were grandparents to Dan Miller and his brother Mike, a grandson lost to heat stroke in a harsh family blow, at 23.

To Naslund, the simple recounting of his life, of each joy and aching loss, is a reminder of every possibility his friends gave up for all of us:

“It brings back memories of a lot of people I knew and a lot of people who didn’t come back.”

By phone, I shared his recollections with Gerry Raeymacker’s niece, Darlene Briggs Cooley, a family spokesperson when her uncle's remains were returned. “It’s just so emotional,” said Cooley, who often visits Willowbrook to care for the graves.

Her uncle Donald, Gerry’s last surviving brother, died 19 months ago, at 89. He always said his brother's sacrifice saved his life, Cooley said, because Donald was in the Army, preparing to leave for Korea, when the family learned Gerry was missing.

Donald Briggs told his niece that military officials – not wanting to put another brother at risk – changed his orders and kept him out of combat.

The impact, then, has living meaning for the family. Cooley said dozens of Briggs relatives will contemplate Gerry's sacrifice at a summer reunion in a few weeks.

“What I think about,” Cooley said, “is how wonderful people were when they brought him home.”

She hopes a similar day arrives for Madylon Kubera, still waiting for her older brother, Jack Mathers. At 85, the former mayor stays busy: She was substitute teaching until the pandemic, when she decided to retire.

Kubera and her husband Fritz raised nine kids. They now spend much of their time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, such as 6-year-old Bryson, who was busy with Legos at their Fredonia house Thursday when I stopped by.

Fritz, 91, a passionate baseball guy and a member of the Western New York Softball Hall of Fame, knew everyone intertwined in this tale. He was a friend of Kermit Naslund, Ken's twin. Fritz was close to Mathers even before his own courtship with Madylon began at the old West Drug soda fountain: Fritz and Mathers were both cut as freshmen from the football team at Dunkirk, so they transferred to St. Mary’s Academy.

For the Kuberas, as they grow older, the chance that Mathers will be identified has increasing urgency. A POW/MIA flag hangs beneath an American flag, above their driveway. A photo of Mathers, surrounded by his medals, commands an entire wall in their house.

On the anniversary of the armistice, they received an encouraging note from retired Marine Sgt. Major Justin Lehew, whom they met when he was part of a coast-to-coast walk along Route 20 to ignite remembrance of American MIAs. His support bolsters their gut-level faith that Kubera's brother will make it home.

She remembers how the Army sent Mathers’ foot locker to the family, after he went missing, and how her mother refused to open it – praying her son himself would do it someday. Decades later, Kubera attended the 2019 funeral service for Gerry Raeymacker, where something about the overwhelming community love and gratitude was deeply healing.

Her missing brother embodies the daily pain from this war without an end that she knows is quietly shared by thousands of families in similar situations, throughout the nation. And she understands that most surviving siblings of the Korean War missing – like herself – are a fast-dwindling group, well into their 80s and older.

Yet she is not ready to put in a stone for Mathers at Willowbrook near Raeymacker and Naetzker, his friends and two of the almost 37,000 Americans killed in Korea. If nothing changes before she dies, she'll leave the same instruction for her children:

When a monument for Jack finally goes up, it can only be when he lies beneath it.