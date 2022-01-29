Sean Kirst: For Pearl Harbor vet, a boxful of love and reverence: 'How could you not want to write to him?'

Ed Stone, poking Thursday through a bin packed with hundreds of cards and letters he never expected to receive, reflected out loud on what he understands at 98 to be the dynamic that shapes a life:
It is all chance, meshed with the choices that put it into action.
Stone, a witness and survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor, provided a fast example. He was only a teenager in 1940 when he enlisted in Buffalo. A few months later he was home on leave in Towanda, Pa., where he spotted a grade school classmate on the other side of Main Street.
He hustled over, and they talked for a few minutes before Ed said, “Do you think we can get together?”
They did. His marriage to that classmate, Eleanor Ennis, would last 62 years, until he lost her in 2006, an absence he still feels every day. Their bond began both with chance and a decision, the same combination that brought the young sailor to Pearl Harbor and a ship called the USS Pyro on Dec. 7, 1941.
“It was just one of those things,” Stone said of a morning that hardly began as memorable duty. He was on board as the skies lighted up, as the Pyro withstood a strafing and minor damage during the Japanese attack that claimed about 2,400 American lives.
Sue Zenger, at 61 the youngest child of Ed Stone, said her single favorite quality about her dad – a guy who survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, 80 years ago today – is the way he finds the positives in any situation.
That kind of living memory is increasingly precious. Joined by photographer Mark Mulville, I stopped in to see Stone a few days ago at Brookdale Manlius, an assisted living facility where he has a room in suburban Syracuse. He has been there since last year, a concession to medical issues that cause him to use a walker.
Stone, a great-grandfather who will turn 99 in September, had to face physical reality. It was impossible for him to move casually around a two-story house. He could no longer safely drive his car to the schools, veterans posts and civic organizations where he used to do presentations – or to make the long journeys to Pearl Harbor that meant so much.
He settled into Brookdale, where he is content, despite such concessions as giving up big-band rhythms on his beloved drums. He reads newspapers digitally, and he sends emails, watches television and enjoys an occasional beer. A month and a half ago, I wrote a column about him, noting that he is a particularly vibrant representative of the now-tiny group of veterans who witnessed the attack that brought this nation into World War II.
I suggested that anyone who had a moment might want to send Ed a card, and I would hand-deliver them to spare the staff at Brookdale from any sorting. I had no idea if the result might be 25 or 50 notes, a number that would have been fine unto itself.
This is Buffalo. The cards poured in by the hundreds, piling up until they spilled from a bin, and let me say this: Out of respect to both Stone and all those senders, I did not look at any of that mail until we dropped it off, and even then I saw only what Stone could show us in that short time – so know your correspondence was appreciated, even if it is not mentioned here.
Good wishes came in from several schools, such as Big Tree Elementary in Hamburg, Theodore Roosevelt Elementary in Cheektowaga and Heim Elementary in Amherst. There were popsicle sticks glued together in the shape of flags and colored by marker in red, white and blue, accompanied by the wisdom and humor of little kids.
There was a stack of notes from Catholic sisters, many written in the magnificent cursive of an earlier generation. That included a long reflection from Sister Marcia Klawon of Williamsville, closing in on the 80th anniversary of taking her vows, who replied with such feeling that she added tiny notes along the margins.
“You and I,” she wrote to Stone, “are (of) the ages that we have specific memories of hearing President Roosevelt declare war.”
Cards arrived from Maine and Maryland and points to the west. There was a collection of letters from West Seneca Senior High, where English teacher Diane Meaney said her students were inspired by an annual Veterans Day remembrance, and a envelope packed with student reflections collected by Bishop Timon-St. Jude English teacher Barbara Burgett, whose great-uncle, Salvatore Tripi, died in the D-Day invasion and is buried in Normandy.
There were greetings from such readers such as Buffalo native Marcia Toczynski, 69, of suburban Rochester. Her wish and intention is to move back to her hometown, which she has never stopped missing since she left decades ago and where her young grandson, Jasper, awaits.
“I read about Mr. Stone, a wonderful man with such spirit and so many uplifting stories despite all the losses, and how could you not want to write to him?” Toczynski told me the other day.
"My God," Stone said in quiet amazement about all that mail, before he put on his reading glasses and spent a while wading through. He especially enjoyed the notes from children, such as the little kid who asked, “Was it scary?” or the grade schooler who said she could not believe it had really been 80 years, or the youthful drummer who offered this salute:
“As a fellow percussionist, I tip my drum to you.”
A group of local veterans recently embarked on the first Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight since the pandemic began – an opportunity to visit the nation's great military monuments.
The notion of chance explains Stone's Western New York connection. As a teen, he tried to join the Navy in Elmira, but for what he wanted, he needed to take the train and join up in Buffalo. It was brutally cold, much like it is right now, and he remembers how he kept falling on the ice on the steps of the old Post Office.
About a year later, he was at Pearl Harbor for a day that is still changing the world, as he often says. He was moved last week by all the letters, and he understands that thanking him provides a symbolic opportunity for so many of us whose parents or grandparents were affected by the war, and are now long gone.
“You don’t get information like you do from somebody who was there,” Stone said, sitting back in blue jeans and a sweatshirt. He cannot possibly write a response to every note, but he plans on putting together one sweeping "thank you" that we will publish on his behalf in The Buffalo News.
Before leaving, Mulville and I helped him move the letters to his room, where he again expressed astonishment at the packed bin that he saw as proof of one well-earned truth.
“I have an awful lot of friends,” Stone said.
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.