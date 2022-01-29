Sean Kirst: For Pearl Harbor vet, a boxful of love and reverence: 'How could you not want to write to him?'

There were greetings from such readers such as Buffalo native Marcia Toczynski, 69, of suburban Rochester. Her wish and intention is to move back to her hometown, which she has never stopped missing since she left decades ago and where her young grandson, Jasper, awaits.

“I read about Mr. Stone, a wonderful man with such spirit and so many uplifting stories despite all the losses, and how could you not want to write to him?” Toczynski told me the other day.

"My God," Stone said in quiet amazement about all that mail, before he put on his reading glasses and spent a while wading through. He especially enjoyed the notes from children, such as the little kid who asked, “Was it scary?” or the grade schooler who said she could not believe it had really been 80 years, or the youthful drummer who offered this salute:

“As a fellow percussionist, I tip my drum to you.”

2:03 +12 Sean Kirst: As Honor Flight resumes, WNY veterans get daylong burst of gratitude A group of local veterans recently embarked on the first Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight since the pandemic began – an opportunity to visit the nation's great military monuments.

The notion of chance explains Stone's Western New York connection. As a teen, he tried to join the Navy in Elmira, but for what he wanted, he needed to take the train and join up in Buffalo. It was brutally cold, much like it is right now, and he remembers how he kept falling on the ice on the steps of the old Post Office.