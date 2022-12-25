Sean Kirst: For Henry Wesley, the greatest Christmas gift: Family he never knew

Sean Kirst Columnist Born in Dunkirk, a son, grandson and great-grandson of Buffalonians, I've been an Upstate journalist for more than 48 years. As a kid, I learned quiet lives are often monumental. I still try to honor that simple lesson, as a columnist. Follow Sean Kirst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Deborrah Wesley could have clicked a button on her keyboard and left the question in the past.

Not quite a year ago, she received a private note on AncestryDNA from a Jamestown guy with the same last name. He was looking for information about his childhood, and his DNA results showed he and Deborrah were related.

Deborrah, 68 and retired in North Carolina, wrote back. She said she was not familiar with his story, but promised to see what she could learn. She brought the question to an 87-year-old cousin, Lillian “Lil” Wesley Lee, who reacted with joyous disbelief.

Henry Wesley, her cousin’s baby from their South Carolina childhood, was alive.

It was the beginning of what Henry, at 77, described Thursday as the greatest Christmas season of his life.

“I have been trying to put the pieces together, and find the answers of the ‘whys,' ” Henry told me.

For this Yuletide, he finally has the knowledge that can "heal me in some way." Even being locked down at home by this fierce storm cannot bury what it means.

For the first time since he was a tiny child, he will be in direct touch on Christmas Day with blood relatives.

It is a gift that provides an end to the harshest of fundamental doubts: Henry’s mother loved him. He knows that now for sure.

“She just felt like she could not give him what he needed,” said Lil, a first-cousin of Lena Wesley Belle Hart, Henry’s mom, who died in 2014, in Pennsylvania.

Within the sweeping community of women and men with developmental disabilities who advocate for human rights, Henry is a legend. He spent decades at the old Willowbrook State School on Staten Island, a notorious and overcrowded institution.

Willowbrook will always be a symbol of abuse, a place of such staggering inhumanity that revelations about what happened inside galvanized one of the great civil rights movements in the nation’s history.

Sean Kirst: Henry Wesley votes because he never forgets he once 'had no voice' Wesley's "remarkable journey," said David Mack-Hardiman, associate vice president for People Inc., "serves as a role model to all people who desire an inclusive life.”

Henry remembers filthy conditions and cruelty. He recalls being beaten and forcibly tranquilized, and Henry – who is African American – said some staff members would savagely torment him with racial taunts.

Finally set free of that brutality in the early 1970s, he emerged as a soulful advocate and a voice of witness. In one of the great liberating steps of his journey, he learned to use a device called a Dynavox to share his story, because cerebral palsy makes it difficult for him to speak.

Of his mother, all he knew until the recent past was that she surrendered him to the state in the early 1940s, a decision that led to his decades of confinement.

As Henry is quick to tell you, his wife, Jean, transformed his outlook and his life. They met a half-century ago at the Wassaic developmental center, where Henry was first surrendered in the 1940s – and where he returned for a while, once he got out of Willowbrook.

It was with Jean – through their deep bond and the power of the gifts they gave each other, every year – that Henry began to find greater meaning in Christmas.

Jean, too, was haunted by questions. While she knew her cerebral palsy was caused by an accident during birth, she always believed her mother simply abandoned her because of that situation.

A few years ago, intrigued by what she knew of DNA research, Jean decided to seek the truth. Working with Britnie Barmore, a self-determination assistant hired by the Wesleys, Jean submitted a sample to AncestryDNA.

Farewell, Diane Muench: Born with Down syndrome, pioneer by example in WNY movement for human rights No flags will be brought to half-staff, and a toast built around “chocolate rolls” is not the stuff of a state funeral. Still, the people who gather Sunday for a 4 p.m. memorial service at the Busti Church of God in Jamestown, the people brought together by respect for an extraordinary life, hardly need elaborate trappings to reach a

What she discovered changed everything about how she saw her life. Her mother, a single working mom, died before Jean was even a year old, which is why the infant was placed in an institution. Jean found out her mom - who never wanted to give her up - is buried in New York City.

Joined by Henry and Barmore, Jean traveled to her mother’s grave. She was startled to find there was no headstone. Jean bought one that will be set down in the coming months.

Henry, seeing what this meant to his wife, arrived at a decision: He steeled himself to look into the heart of his own story and the unknowns that always caused him pain. Early this year, after receiving his AncestryDNA results, he began sending messages to people identified as relatives.

“He found me,” said Deborrah Wesley, the cousin who brought everything together.

Deborrah called Lil, who plays a passionate role both at church and in her Chapel Hill, N.C., community. She is the wife of Howard Lee, the first African American mayor in the city's history and a pioneering figure in Southern politics.

Lil's grandfather was also Henry Wesley, almost certainly the inspiration for her cousin's name. She remembered meeting the younger Henry, she said, when he was a small child. She was only a girl when he was born in 1945 to Lena and Henry's father, William Maner.

Like several relatives, Lil told Henry that his cerebral palsy was the result of a catastrophic injury as an infant, and the condition was magnified by institutional mistreatment.

Lena eventually moved to New York, where she later surrendered her son to the state. Henry's mother was 18 when he was born, according to skilled researcher and genealogist Megan Smolenyak, meaning she was a young single mom at a time when physicians routinely pressured parents to send children with disabilities into institutions.

Lil traveled to Yonkers at 15 to visit Lena. They went together see Henry at Willowbrook – an account that Henry said flashed back as a vivid memory, once Lil described it.

Through Deborrah and Lil, Henry also made contact with a maternal uncle, Willie Smith, whose wife, Carolyn, is a cousin of Henry's late father. Last spring, the Smiths joined Deborrah and her daughter Alise Lesley on a trip to Jamestown for an emotional meeting with Henry and Jean.

The stories they shared reshaped his vision of his life. Henry had always thought his mom dropped him off and barely thought of him again.

That was not so.

“My mother visited me during the early years of my Willowbrook stay, until it became too hard for her to leave me when she was done visiting,” Henry told me in an email. “My Uncle Willie ... told me that she said it broke her heart because after she would leave I would cry for a long time.”

Through AncestryDNA, Henry also learned he has living siblings on his father’s side. With Jean and Barmore, he will take a road trip early next year to visit his mother’s family in the Carolinas, before continuing on to see those brothers and sisters in Florida.

"I can't wait to see him again," said Lil, the cousin whose last face-to-face conversation with Henry was in 1950. She said Henry’s Southern relatives wondered for years about the well-being of the child, a subject painful to broach with Lena, until they came to believe he had died.

Deborrah Wesley said she is both intensely proud of Henry's achievements and feels a deep obligation. She cannot stand the thought of his long suffering at Willowbrook, and she intends to do whatever she can, for as long as she can, to reaffirm his role within the family.

"He's a Wesley, and this all seems so unreal," she said. "He was alone for so long, without knowing there were all these people who loved him, and he should never feel alone."

That connection will be emphasized on Christmas, which Lil said her family builds around one joyous tradition: "We love to get together, and we testify.” Henry and Jean will be a part of it this weekend, by FaceTime, and a niece from Tennessee hopes to visit Jamestown in the coming days to greet them in their home.

Finding the right gift for such a monumental Christmas was a challenge – until Lil walked into a store not long ago and spotted a T-shirt carrying a message she is confident she was meant to see:

“Don’t stop believing.”

She bought two of them for Henry and Jean as a testament. Even in the wilderness, to the family's wonder, they kept faith in their star.