Sean Kirst: For grand marshal, returning St. Pat's parade becomes tribute to daughter he lost

They were and remain as close as close could be. They shared bunk beds as children and long careers as phlebotomists as adults before they retired from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, where Pat was also a donor recruiter – duties that cause him to speak with particular warmth and admiration of the many children he saw as patients.

Paul is not on the executive committee for the parade, so when Pat was honored as grand marshal for his service, he requested and was granted this wish:

His wife and twin brother will be at his side as deputy marshals, as will Barry Griffith, a fellow Hibernian and close friend, and McGuinness' daughter Patricia – who, with Caitlin, was one of Pat's daughters from a first marriage to Donna McGuinness. McGuinness, a grandfather, later became a dad to a joined family of four children through his marriage to Lois, with whom he lives in Lockport.

Caitlin's presence and memory will be central to the parade. McGuinness said Caitlin found out as an 8-year-old that she had diabetes, a disease she struggled with throughout her life. Always determined and strong-willed, her father said she was hospitalized 15 months ago after learning she had Covid, during the period when hospital visits were tightly restricted.