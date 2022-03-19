Sean Kirst: For grand marshal, returning St. Pat's parade becomes tribute to daughter he lost

Pat McGuinness saw no option. After going through the hardest kind of loss for any parent, he quietly went to John Courtney, who serves as president of the organization that oversees Buffalo’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, to give up one of the great honors of his life.
“I don’t think,” he told Courtney, “I can still be your grand marshal.”
Courtney understood. He is president of Buffalo’s United Irish-American Association, which coordinates the parade. Courtney admires McGuinness, a child of Irish immigrants who was selected as grand marshal as an executive committee member of long community service, which caused Courtney to offer his old friend some gentle advice.
Do this for Caitlin.
“I was ready to step down,” McGuinness said, “and he said no, no, no, no.”
After hard reflection, McGuinness changed his mind. When the annual St. Patrick's Day downtown parade begins at 2 p.m. Sunday at Niagara Square, you will see him with his wife, Lois, near the front. The celebration will follow by one day the annual "Old Neighborhood" parade in the Old First Ward, thus closing out a joyous string of community St. Patrick's celebrations that had been on hold since the arrival of the pandemic, with all its heartbreak, two years ago this month.
McGuinness will spend the day surrounded by family, including his twin brother, Paul, who was delighted when Pat asked him to wear a sash as deputy grand marshal. They will travel the route in a green Jeep carrying the image of Caitlin McGuinness, Pat’s daughter, who died in December 2020 from complications linked to Covid-19 – placing her among 970,000 Americans claimed by the virus in the last 24 months.
He lost her nearly a year after learning he would be grand marshal of a St. Patrick's parade that would be postponed in 2020, and again in 2021. Friday, at the Buffalo Irish Center, Pat and Lois spoke of Caitlin as a parade angel with distinctive pink hair. They were guests at an annual St. Pat’s luncheon that featured an address from Gov. Kathy Hochul, who described the center as a vibrant piece of “where I come from” – and whose mother, McGuinness said, was a friend of his mom's.
Yet McGuinness was also a central part of Friday’s gathering. He took part in a flag-raising coordinated by a Western New York Maritime Charter School honor guard to the piping of Paul Mance, pipe major with the Erie County Sheriff’s Pipe and Drums.
The hardly-need-a-jacket warmth of that March day only reinforced the traditional power of the whole St. Patrick’s celebration in Buffalo, ranked this winter as the snowiest large city in the nation. The festivities always provide a green symbol of hope in a Great Lakes community eager for the spring, but that sense of potential rebirth is amplified by the return of so many St. Patrick's traditions, mothballed since 2019.
People cheerfully and continually remind McGuinness, a natural and exuberant storyteller, that fate has made him the longest-tenured grand marshal in parade history. There were times when he wondered if and when it would resume. “I was afraid Covid might snag it again,” he said, a concern he understands in the most aching of ways.
To appreciate the tale demands knowing the family saga. His dad left Ireland for Toronto in the 1950s to become a Gray Line bus driver, McGuinness said. At the same time, John McGuinness began corresponding with Violet Kennedy of Limerick – yes, McGuinness said, his mother was a distant relative of THE Kennedys – letters that increased in emotion and frequency until the young couple took a lifetime chance.
Violet left for Canada, and married John. They later settled in Lakeview, a move their children assume was made for better work. John took a job at the Ford Stamping Plant and he and Violet stayed busy raising seven kids, including Pat and Paul. The twins were so tight that Paul says to this day they cannot be absolutely sure who is who, for this reason.
Pat was born first, by nine minutes. Once Paul arrived, their mom put a red dot on one infant's ankle and a black dot on the other as a way to tell her identical twins apart. But when the babies were brought back to her, the dots had been washed off. Violet was pretty sure which was which, and they are fine with however she called it, because this much is certain:
They were and remain as close as close could be. They shared bunk beds as children and long careers as phlebotomists as adults before they retired from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, where Pat was also a donor recruiter – duties that cause him to speak with particular warmth and admiration of the many children he saw as patients.
Paul is not on the executive committee for the parade, so when Pat was honored as grand marshal for his service, he requested and was granted this wish:
His wife and twin brother will be at his side as deputy marshals, as will Barry Griffith, a fellow Hibernian and close friend, and McGuinness' daughter Patricia – who, with Caitlin, was one of Pat's daughters from a first marriage to Donna McGuinness. McGuinness, a grandfather, later became a dad to a joined family of four children through his marriage to Lois, with whom he lives in Lockport.
Caitlin's presence and memory will be central to the parade. McGuinness said Caitlin found out as an 8-year-old that she had diabetes, a disease she struggled with throughout her life. Always determined and strong-willed, her father said she was hospitalized 15 months ago after learning she had Covid, during the period when hospital visits were tightly restricted.
McGuinness vividly recalls his relief when his daughter did well enough to be released. On the ride home, he told her with emotion he was glad she was OK, that he had feared he would need to plan a funeral. Caitlin surprised him with this response:
Someday, she said, when it was really time to make those plans, she wanted her ashes to be mingled with the roots of a sapling so she could go on as "part of a tree," her father said.
A day later, McGuinness can tell you to the second exactly where he was – watching on television as the Buffalo Bills defeated the New England Patriots – when he received the call: A blood clot the doctors said was tied to Covid had moved into his daughter’s lung and taken her life, at 30.
McGuinness kept his promise. Caitlin’s ashes – as she wanted – are now part of a young tree.
At that moment, unable to imagine wearing the sash in a parade after such loss, he told Courtney he thought it should be someone else. But Courtney feels the same way as his sister, parade chief of staff Brigid Knott, who said McGuinness embodies everything the event is meant to be – a statement of service, heritage, community and family.
“He’s an excellent person,” said Courtney, who offered counsel that McGuinness contemplated, then embraced:
Let the parade serve as ultimate tribute.
With family all around him, McGuinness intends to travel the route to honor Caitlin – and Brian McGuinness, a younger brother who died years ago in an automobile accident. And their late parents, who in classic fashion left behind much they loved in Ireland – at a time when even a long-distance phone call was no easy thing – to devote themselves to building new lives for their children, near Buffalo.
McGuinness will bring all of it to a landmark St. Patrick's parade that returns after an absence of three full years, causing Knott, a main organizer, to say this of the grand marshal:
If the world itself has changed since he was selected, all he endured – and all he loves – make him a perfect choice.
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.