Chris Swenson had the conversation almost two decades ago with a guy named Marty McCreary, director of game presentation for the Buffalo Sabres and Bandits in the early 2000s. Swenson told McCreary he had come to a decision.

He was giving up his role as announcer at Sabres and Bandits games, jobs of significant meaning in Western New York. It was Swenson, for instance, whose somber voice-of-the-almighty officially relayed details to the stunned crowd of the overtime skate-in-the-crease goal by Brett Hull that gave Dallas hockey's 1999 Stanley Cup championship, against Buffalo.

The position with the Sabres has a unique place in Western New York. Yet Swenson explained to McCreary that he had two little kids at home, Brett and Sara. Brett was born with Down syndrome, and Swenson and his wife Geralyn understood the best thing they could give their kids was fundamental:

A Niagara of time, love and support.

“To him, it was a no-brainer,” Geralyn said of her husband's choice. McCreary understood, but offered this reflection: Swenson had been there since the beginning in 1992 with the Bandits, a frenzied phenomenon of professional lacrosse.

The time commitment for that role was a lot less than hockey. Most important, to McCreary, it was impossible to imagine “Banditland” without the announcer who not only named that passion, but helped define it.

"All of it was purposely built around 'Swennie,'" recalls McCreary, now a broadcasting director for golf's PGA. "The real man was part of the appeal."

Swenson talked it over with Geralyn. He gave up the Sabres, a choice on which he does not look back. But he stuck with the Bandits, and the payback – a gift for Father’s Day about as sweet as it can get – was evident Thursday at KeyBank Center’s Alumni Plaza:

Thousands of Western New Yorkers in Bandits gear showed up to pay noisy tribute to Buffalo’s first National Lacrosse League championship team since 2008.

Sara Swenson, just finished with her freshman year at Canisius College, said the best part is what it all means to her dad. He dreamed out loud about that title for years, telling his kids you can't really explain how good it feels to see a team you love win the whole thing.

When it happened – with Swenson's wife and kids nearby, once the game came to an end – Sara said the greatest moment “was just seeing his face.”

It’s really been in the last four or five years, Sara said – as she shifted from childhood into becoming a young adult – that she began to fully appreciate how beloved her dad is within the sprawling Bandits community. At 19, she sees it as a gift to have grown up as part of it, and to witness the kind of high-octane style a guy like Chase Fraser, her favorite player, brings to the arena.

“He’s a great person,” Sara said of her father, “who’s always done so much for us.”

As for Brett, 20, he is both a student at Clarence High School and a formal part of the Bandits organization. His official duties involve rounding up balls and equipment, though he also serves unofficially as a team historian, a counselor and a motivational speaker.

Thursday, he wore a jersey honoring team captain Steve Priolo while casually mingling with the players and sharing frequent hugs with, say, Josh Byrne or Dhane Smith.

It was Brett who repeatedly reminded the team throughout the playoffs – often after morning shootarounds, where his fiery talks and his role in shooting drills are set in stone as Bandits traditions – that there were four championship banners in the arena, and “it’s time to make it five.”

Brett also developed a secret handshake with coach John Tavares – “Johnny who?” Swenson will shout, as the crowd roars back his name – of which the coach will disclose few details, though he notes it includes a synchronized stomp, while standing on one foot.

“We consider him a part of the team, a part of the family,” said the Bandits' Ethan O’Connor, who made sure Brett signed his jersey after the championship win.

Smith, the finals MVP – the crowd barks in a frenzy whenever Swenson calls him “the great Dhane” – said Brett’s constant happiness as he greets the team rises beyond lacrosse for the Bandits and goes into everything they are, as human beings:

“He just makes us a lot better.”

Priolo, the captain, is intensely aware that Brett chooses to wear his jersey. “You can’t really quantify what it means,” Priolo said, both of that decision and of what his friend brings to the arena in sheer loyalty and presence.

He said that Brett – through warm and constant sincerity – represents a daily reminder to “play the game for someone who might love it as much as you do,” yet did not have the same available pathways within the sport.

It goes to the heart, Priolo said, of why the Bandits have the trophy: “He says, ‘Go win it for Banditland, and you say, OK, man, I will.”

Swenson also expressed gratitude toward Scott Loffler, the team’s senior director of lacrosse operations, for providing Sara and Brett with such access to the club. To Loffler, it was not a hard decision.

“First and foremost, he’s Banditland,” Loffler said of Swenson, a guy there since the beginning. Loffler added that having children around is bedrock to the team – whether you're a coach, a player or a fabled announcer – as made evident by the kids on stage with their dads during the celebration.

For Swenson, 59, it all comes together in one beautiful truth: This championship is one of the peak moments of his life. When he was a kid, his dad worked at Channel 7, and Swenson always envisioned a career of some kind in local media.

It happened, just not as he thought it would. In the 1980s, he was the disc jockey at the wedding of then-Sabre John Tucker when some of the team brass saw him at work, and were impressed. They brought in Swenson to do on-ice promotions, and he was in the right spot at the right time when the Bandits were born.

Covering Bandits Championship celebration when Bandits Captain Steve Priolo handed my nephew Brett the championship trophy. Brett serves as a warm up ball guy during games. I may have shed a few tears. Def one of best moments covering sports in my 27 years. @swentac @NLLBandits pic.twitter.com/4o62lQeMdx — Scott Swenson ✌ (@ScottSwenson4) June 15, 2023

“In a way, it meant using the same personality as you would at a wedding,” he said of serving as team announcer. “You wanted to involve the crowd without getting in the way of what was happening on the field.”

With the raucous nature of indoor lacrosse, some of those lines are more casually blurred. Swenson’s ebullient personality was an original part of the “fabric of Banditland,” as Loffler puts it – a joyous and noisy tapestry that Geralyn says soon felt like family.

During the day, Swenson was also establishing a full-time career as a team leader at Ingram Micro. In 2004, all those years of handling the PA duties for the Sabres and Bandits – and for such teams as the old Buffalo Destroyers of the Arena Football League – had simply become too much.

Swenson was ready to give it up for more precious time at home, but he listened to why McCreary wanted him to stay:

"Bandits games would not be Bandits games, without 'Swennie.'"

Almost 20 years later, there was a straight line from that conversation into Thursday, with Swenson urging thousands at the plaza to roar for their championship lacrosse team in title-hungry Buffalo.

As it ended, almost all the Bandits left the stage to join a firetruck parade bound for a Bisons game except for Priolo, their captain, still carrying the championship cup. He lingered and handed the trophy to Brett, who lifted it up as the whole place offered a collective cry of triumph.

Only one thing could possibly be better for Swenson's Father’s Day, which is how Brett had responded – only moments earlier – when asked if the Bandits were his favorite thing on Earth.

No, he replied, and he reached out toward his dad.