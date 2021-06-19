Sean Kirst: For Father's Day, a grandfather takes flight

For now, Bill Geary accepts the time limits of Father's Day weekend. He hopes it is just a start, because Bill – who can weave a tale, to put it mildly – will never be able to tell a 6-year-old grandson all the great stories in a couple of days.
There was the time when he went into the home of a guy who bought a 10-day package of flying lessons. Geary saw gold records hanging on the wall, and – impressed – he asked whose they were.
“They’re mine,” said Michael Nesmith, who earned them performing with a band called The Monkees.
A different job required Geary to travel to Italy, where he provided flying lessons to Tom Cruise, several years past “Top Gun.” Another tale involves the day Geary was offering some instruction to longtime friend Fred Miller – an Air Force veteran who is now a commercial pilot with SkyWest – which required turning off one of the twin engines on an old Piper Apache, then snapping it back on.
Turning it off went great. Turning it on, not so much. There was a mechanical defect. All of a sudden they were up there with one engine, Miller recalls, and Geary “was totally calm and watched me handle it and said I was just fine.” Miller performed an emergency landing at an airport in Goodyear, Ariz., that was smooth as it could be.
"He's an amazing person," Miller said, "the most positive person I ever met."
That quality, this weekend, is the one Geary needs the most. He traveled from Buffalo to Texas by jet – it has been two years since Geary, now 86, flew a plane himself – to be with a few of his grown kids and a slew of grandchildren for Father’s Day. In the same way as many of his fellow grandparents, he will be seeing those grandkids for the first time since 15 months ago, when the arrival of Covid-19 left older Americans at particular risk and essentially shut down long-distance family visits.
Twenty Geary grandchildren are scattered around the nation. While Geary loves them all, he is especially focused on 17-year-old Casey, 15-year-old Carly and 6-year-Liam, the children of Bill’s son Michael and his wife, Christy.
While the two girls vividly recall their grandpa, Bill and his daughter-in-law both say he has a mission:
“I’m really excited for Bill to see Liam,” Christy said.
Her youngest is still a little guy. “Kids change so fast,” Bill said, understanding his arrival has particular meaning because Liam spent so much time with Michael Geary, Bill's son and Liam's dad.
“That was his little buddy,” Christy said of the bond between her husband and their youngest. She described Michael as noisy and charismatic, a guy who took over a room once he walked in – and a personality beloved by a little boy who saw his dad as the center of the world.
Michael, at 53, had diabetes. He lived for years with heart disease. On the day before Thanksgiving, those health problems took his life while he slept. The subsequent outpouring of grief – often expressed by people the family had never met – reinforced how Michael found humanity, everywhere he went.
Indeed, as Christy and her grieving children thought of friends who should immediately know Michael had died, daughter Casey said in utter sincerity: “Should we tell the guy at 7-Eleven?”
Faced with such absence, Christy said what Liam needs, above all else, is for someone much like his dad “just to sit down next to him.”
Bill Geary is there, ready with a multitude of tales. The grandpa who wears a bright green suit on St. Patrick's Day spent his early childhood in the Old First Ward, until his struggling family faced eviction and caught a ride to Derby in a coal truck.
Even now, Bill is motivated by that desperate moment. After high school, he joined the Navy and fell in love with Nancy Ann Browning, a young woman from his Derby neighborhood. They were soon married, and Bill – after the service – went to work fixing typewriters for IBM.
The job became a managerial career that sent the couple and their soon-to-be nine children around the nation. As for flying, Bill went up in a small plane for the first time in 1963, and in 1970 took his first solo flight. Before long he was teaching aspiring pilots, eventually starting his own flight school.
Last March, in a ceremony at the Buffalo Airfield in West Seneca where Bill flew for the first time as a young man, he was presented with the FAA's Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award – representing a half-century of aviation without an accident.
His work with IBM led to frequent moves: The Gearys lived in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Alaska and Tombstone, Ariz., where Bill and his family built a desert home from scratch. Many times, Bill provided a special treat on family birthdays: His son Jim recalls many flights in which Bill allowed the birthday kid to take the controls.
Jim, who was there when his dad received the Wright award, said his father taught by relentless example, meshed with this lesson: It is not possible, Bill often says, for gratitude and revenge to coexist in one body at the same time. One or the other will prevail. How you treat people, how you see life, the warmth or bitterness you project in later years … all of it depends on the quality you choose.
In any life, as Jim puts it, hardships will “nick you up.” In 2013, five years after returning to Buffalo, Bill lost Nancy to pancreatic cancer. His oldest son, Tim, died of pneumonia in 2018. Bill said he found an unexpected path toward solace when he met Sandy Carrubba in a widowers group. He was working on a book about his family, and a shared passion for storytelling cemented a friendship that ignited into romance and then marriage.
Bill also finds importance in recalling a decision made decades ago, when he realized his drinking had spun out of control. He turned for help to friends who believed in 12-step recovery, and it has now been 44 years since he had a drink.
“My world was falling apart,” he said, “and you can’t kid yourself.”
He operates on this understanding. What a father says is not what makes the difference. What becomes part of your kids, for better or worse, is what you do and who you are around the house.
"Even now," said his son Dan, "he's the most enthusiastic person that I know."
That feeling ripples through family generations. A granddaughter, Raechel Geary Waletich, became a commercial pilot. She is the daughter of another son, Shawn Geary, and her interest was forged in childhood, when she grew fascinated by a flight simulator while visiting Bill's flight school.
“He tells the best stories, and I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who doesn’t like him,” said Waletich, choosing the word "profound" to capture her grandfather's emphasis on every detail of aviation safety.
Christy, still mourning the loss of her husband, looks forward to the impact of such passion on her children. Faced with the restrictions of Covid-19, there could be no big family gathering last autumn for Michael’s funeral. Bill grieved for his son from afar.
He arrived in Texas Friday with a purpose, quickly joining Christy and family for a visit to Michael's grave. “There’s a security in knowing there’s a lineage,” Bill said. He figures he will tell Michael’s kids some favorite family lore, such as how their dad, in Terre Haute, Ind., used to love red sneakers and riding a "painted-up secondhand bike" – his way, in a big family, to stand out in a crowd.
For 6-year-old Liam, Christy said, those tales are something more.
“I just want him to feel Bill’s presence,” she said of her son and Father's Day, “because, when he does, he’ll feel Mike’s presence.”
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.