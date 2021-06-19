Sean Kirst: For Father's Day, a grandfather takes flight

That quality, this weekend, is the one Geary needs the most. He traveled from Buffalo to Texas by jet – it has been two years since Geary, now 86, flew a plane himself – to be with a few of his grown kids and a slew of grandchildren for Father’s Day. In the same way as many of his fellow grandparents, he will be seeing those grandkids for the first time since 15 months ago, when the arrival of Covid-19 left older Americans at particular risk and essentially shut down long-distance family visits.

Twenty Geary grandchildren are scattered around the nation. While Geary loves them all, he is especially focused on 17-year-old Casey, 15-year-old Carly and 6-year-Liam, the children of Bill’s son Michael and his wife, Christy.

While the two girls vividly recall their grandpa, Bill and his daughter-in-law both say he has a mission:

“I’m really excited for Bill to see Liam,” Christy said.

Her youngest is still a little guy. “Kids change so fast,” Bill said, understanding his arrival has particular meaning because Liam spent so much time with Michael Geary, Bill's son and Liam's dad.