Sean Kirst: For families of those lost at Tops mass shooting, a Bills season of love and absence

Garnell Whitfield Jr. was with his mother last January, for season's end. He and Ruth Whitfield often watched the Buffalo Bills from her living room, as they did when Josh Allen and Gabriel Davis twice connected for last-gasp touchdowns to seemingly lift the team to historic victory.

“That look in her eye, the scream at the top of her lungs when the Bills scored,” Whitfield said of his 86-year-old mom. “That was the best thing, like it instantly washed away 'wide right,' but then, in a blink of an eye, Kansas City washed it all right back.”

A karma-changing victory was snatched from thin air, but Whitfield said his mother’s reaction reaffirmed everything she was:

She rolled with it. The Bills flag stayed up on her front porch, as did the one she kept in her husband's room at a nursing home, where she visited Garnell Sr. almost every day.

Whitfield said it was emblematic of a life of empathy and selflessness – from caring for younger siblings to fierce advocacy, in her 80s, for her ailing husband – that went back to when Ruth left Mississippi as a child, to settle on Grand Island.

“She loved the Bills passionately, and it was never about how good they were,” said Whitfield, a retired Buffalo fire commissioner, recalling her loyalty in the bleakest seasons.

On May 14, when Ruth parked in the Tops Markets lot on Jefferson Avenue, a Bills cap was displayed in her car.

She was one of 10 Black women and men killed by a white supremacist who targeted the Cold Spring community, as investigators quickly learned. Four months later, there will be a ceremony Monday at Highmark Stadium remembering those lost, wounded and traumatized by that mass shooting during Buffalo's home opener against Tennessee.

Whitfield does not expect to be there. He and his brother Raymond plan to travel to Pittsburgh for an “Eradicate Hate” summit, part of Whitfield's vow – as "a Christian, a husband, a son and a father" – to confront racism and hatred for the rest of his life, inspired by his mother's legacy.

Still, in remembering the entirety of Ruth Whitfield, he cannot forget how much she cared about the Bills, and he knows he will find a place to watch Monday's game.

“She couldn’t wait for this season,” he said. “She never took down the flag."

The 10 lives stolen at Tops represent a deep heartbeat of Buffalo community, and many were devoted to the city's football team. To Whitfield, the price of embracing this season of high hopes becomes a constant reminder that Ruth is not here, and any success – even a Super Bowl victory – will only amplify the reality of any joyous moment after May 14:

"Everything is bittersweet."

The countless neighbors who loved Deacon Heyward Patterson share that wistful understanding of where his heart would be right now, as Monday night approaches.

“He never took off his red, white and blue,” said a niece, Ebony White, serving for this piece as a family spokesperson. “He loved the Bills so much, and he had so much optimism.”’

White recalls, from childhood, “how it would be quiet time at grandma’s when the Bills were on.” To the nieces and nephews who called him "Uncle Teeny," Patterson was intertwined with every aspect of neighborhood life, a jitney driver who routinely helped shoppers leaving Tops by providing the rides that many could find nowhere else.

At all times, White said, her uncle was a source of warmth and companionship for often lonely passengers – and no Buffalo topic provided easier conversation than the team Patterson had followed since the heyday of the old War Memorial Stadium, right down the street.

“He loved Josh Allen and the Bills,” White said of Patterson, who typically greeted her while wearing the newest Bills shirt or cap.

A few days ago – in a Tre'Davious White jersey that matches her last name – she returned to Tops for the first time since the moments after her uncle died, when she said the keening of anguished voices felt “like the ground was crying out.”

In the same way as Whitfield, she said the only way of truly honoring the 10 is by confronting hard truths pushed aside for generations, and a football team can seem meaningless beneath that kind of burning light.

She sees it this way: Loyalty to the Bills was another form of how her uncle was always “showing up,” just as she hopes the greater community will “show up for housing and health equity and more supermarkets and all the things we haven’t talked about for too long.”

Patterson, she said, “taught us all to travel well and travel with kindness,” and if she has one wish regarding the team, it is this: The deacon's entire purpose involved building bridges, especially for community elders too easily isolated and forgotten.

The stadium is 15 miles away from where they live, and White – conscious of how this team seems capable of winning it all – envisions some new venue, involving a big screen, where neighborhood retirees could easily gather to watch the games in community, which is really the best of what the Bills represent.

“His desire was always to provide people with access and to give them what they need, and sometimes they just need love,” White said.

For Fred Morrison, the permanent aftermath of May 14 was evident in rawest form during the Bills game against the Rams, when Fred – at his mother’s house – watched that victory alone.

“We’re a Bills family, from my daddy on down,” said Fred, now the last one carrying that torch after Margus – whom he expected to see on May 14 – died at Tops.

They were brothers, two years apart, who shared the same childhood room. Fred recalls long days of touch football at JFK Park, where Margus – a youthful Packers fan – began a wholehearted shift toward the Bills.

“He was a fanatic,” Fred said. Their father and brother both died within the last four years, and they hoped this year's team would end long years of shared family frustration.

Instead, for the big win over the Rams, Fred watched by himself. “That was a weird feeling,” he said of Margus and the quiet room, “but his spirit was there.”

That victory, to Garnell Whitfield, was part of a sequence of moments his mother would have celebrated. “She was a strong, proud Black woman” who would have rejoiced in Serena Williams’ emotional run at the U.S. Open, he said.

He knows she would have been stunned when Vice President Kamala Harris – whose election brought his mom a deep sense of pride – told the family, face-to-face, how how much she admired Ruth.

Over the years, Ruth's favorite Bill was Bruce Smith. “My mother loved him,” Whitfield said. She respected the way he played and faced the world, and Whitfield laughed in remembering how she believed “he was the most beautiful man she ever saw, except for my dad.”

In May, in the anguished time after the shooting, Whitfield’s phone buzzed one day with a call from an unknown number. He put the phone to his ear. It was Bruce Smith.

The voices of both men cracked beneath emotion. It was part of the bedrock for Whitfield's absolute faith in God, whose hand he sees in a gut decision to retire a few years ago, earlier than Whitfield had planned – a choice allowing for incalculably precious time with his parents.

Such a gift, to him, brings clear responsibilities, and he intends to spend his life in building love while calling out hate, wherever he finds it.

Beyond all else, then, the Bills become a high-profile reminder of his mom, and all she loved.

“She was committed to my dad and her family and her city,” he said. “She never walked away from the Bills, just like she never walked away from all of us.”