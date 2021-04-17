Sean Kirst: For Earth Day, cleaning up Buffalo's beloved parks heavy with pandemic litter

Rosten was drawn to small patches of peace in the woods beyond a sea of parking lots. He was curious about why cattails could survive with such ease near a highway. He became observant of how there were always birds – whether noisy and quick-witted, like a crow, or regal and always vigilant, like a hawk – that coexisted with the busy landscape around them.

Not long ago, walking along a portion of Scajaquada Creek near McKinley High, he kept pausing to pick up some of the trash that students who take in-person classes will help him bag this week, and he spoke of the world around him as he hopes they someday see it.

On trails where Rosten found far too many discarded masks and plastic gloves, he detailed how a plastic bottle someone might toss into the creek could make its way to the Niagara River and then into the Great Lakes – and how a gesture that seemed little more than a casual reflex at the start can suddenly “turn a local problem into a global problem.”

Rosten often reflects with the teens in his classes about their role. While for now he does most of his teaching remotely, he does have some students face-to-face. He recalled how he walked with them near the creek last week, where one girl noticed movement in a little knot of trees just past the school – then spotted a downy woodpecker in a tree.