Sean Kirst: For doctor who was working to get stadium in Buffalo, the deal feels 'devastating'

Dr. Ryan Miller, a physician whose late father was a security guard at Republic Steel, considers himself a Buffalo diehard in all ways, a guy who can not only casually cite the up-and-down fortunes of the Sabres and the Bills but is well-versed in the artistic and architectural triumphs of his city.
Yet he is also a student of the great community mistakes, whether it was dropping the Kensington Expressway onto the busy fabric of a neighborhood or building a new University at Buffalo campus in Amherst, rather than downtown, or such aching blunders as leveling the Larkin Administration Building, a treasure designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.
Miller believed that civic leaders had learned their lessons, and that with any project of generational impact they would recall that history, then ignite exhaustive and transparent debate to ensure every element worked to solve larger needs.
A few days ago, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the state and Erie County intend to contribute $850 million in public dollars toward what would be a $1.4 billion stadium to keep the Bills in Orchard Park for at least 30 years. The governor's office described it as the largest construction project in regional history, which led to this reaction from Miller:
“It’s just insane, just devastating,” said Miller, 29, who is seeing patients from the Jericho Road Community Health Center remotely as he goes through a case of Covid-19, with mild symptoms.
He said there are plenty of others in Buffalo of more experience who could speak to the importance of a city site. Still, the Hamburg native has been one of the central Western New York voices within Bills in Buffalo, a group calling for the stadium to go up along South Park Avenue, or at least in the city.
Miller has written letters, started petitions and sought out allies wherever he finds them. Even now, as Hochul tries to finalize a state budget that includes stadium money, Miller is peppering statewide lawmakers with emails about the value of a Buffalo location.
It is a role he never especially wanted, but he said he felt he had no choice when it became apparent the Bills, as an organization, wanted to stay in Orchard Park.
State and county negotiators, in closed door meetings with the team, took that same position, while Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown described Orchard Park as "the best, the smartest (and) the safest place" to build a new stadium.
“It’s just so backwards and so frustrating, and Buffalo has made such progress after so many colossal errors and I see this and I think, ‘When can we get out of our own way?’ ” Miller said. “It’s so sad and it saps my faith in politicians. I love this city for its history and architecture and more than anything for its people, for this amazing community, but honestly?
“This just makes me feel hopeless. This just makes me want to leave.”
Miller has followed the Bills since he toddled, and he has countless stories about watching the team with his dad, Hal, who died last year of cancer. I met the young physician when he and his father saw a Blue Jays game at Sahlen Field from a high point in Douglas Jemal's Seneca One tower, while fans were banned from the ballpark by the pandemic.
From day one, Miller told me the greatest education of his life is offered daily by his patients at Jericho Road, where he does primary care as part of his residency at the University at Buffalo.
“These aren’t people talking about football,” Miller said. “These are people with more pressing needs, like having no car and needing a way to get to work or not having enough food or money or just living each day with basic human needs.”
In that constant struggle, he sees pragmatic responsibility: If you are going to argue that you need almost a billion taxpayer dollars for a stadium, if you are going to hold it up as the biggest project Western New York has ever seen, then you face a moral imperative in a community ranked statistically as having one of the nation’s most punishing and grinding rates of child poverty.
This stadium, Miller said, needs to be about far more than sports. He sees it as an engine for finally igniting the kind of transit system so many in the city desperately need. He said the thousands of jobs Hochul touts as a rationale for the project ought to be within easy reach of those who need them most, and it ought to be a complex of such rippling and creative energy that it can help mend wounds that have hobbled Buffalo for too long.
Instead?
“To me,” Miller said, “we’re going to look back in 15 years and say, ‘What the hell?’ ”
Miller understands that returning the stadium to the city would require visionary planning, or the project could dislocate or disrupt too many lives. That kind of painstaking analysis should have happened, Miller said, far beyond a 2019 fan survey conducted by a consultant for the Bills.
He recalls how he was only 21 in 2014, when then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for a “working group” to hash out stadium options and locations. The members included, among many others, Hochul – then an M&T Bank executive – Sen. Charles Schumer, Brown and Poloncarz.
At the time, Miller remembers hearing rumors the stadium would definitely come into the city, and he anticipated years of lively and specific public discussion of the options. Almost eight years ago, that working group – faced with a project of fierce public interest and landscape-changing potential – stopped meeting after Kim and Terry Pegula bought the team and assumed the lead role in working toward a site, a state development spokesperson said.
In the end, a central document was a Bills-funded study that was not released publicly until December, only four months before Hochul explained her decision – and one that ranked South Park as superior in just about every significant way except "cost, schedule and intangibles." Miller listens when Orchard Park proponents contend the relative ease of construction, reduced disruption and – beyond all else – hundreds of millions in lesser cost make their site a better choice. While Miller would have loved an extended chance to debate those points, he said the indisputable loss to the community is in this question:
How did this detail-by-detail back-and-forth of intense interest to every taxpayer in the region not happen on a wide-open public stage, with great passion encouraged by civic leadership, over a matter of years, instead of months?
We talked on a night when Miller sounded tired, both from Covid and a long day's work. He mentioned how the new stadium deal will include a Community Benefits Agreement that is still coming together. Miller began dreaming out loud about a cohesive and sustained effort to guarantee the CBA brings about real change, that it spills into such structural revelations as additional light rail desperately needed for new forms of connection, and he hopes the frustration he knows many Western New Yorkers share will become a hammer to force action put on hold for far too long.
“This is not about football,” he said of the stadium. “This ought to be about the region and its future and what kind of value this can bring to the economy and to all of the people who live here.”
I can tell you, based on mail I’ve received for months, that Miller’s stadium position mirrors the emotions of a lot of readers, and I close with this:
While Miller eventually offered a weary laugh and said he cannot really imagine leaving Buffalo, the jarring truth for those who pieced this deal together is that the way it happened put that thought into his head, at all.
