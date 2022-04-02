Sean Kirst: For doctor who was working to get stadium in Buffalo, the deal feels 'devastating'

He said there are plenty of others in Buffalo of more experience who could speak to the importance of a city site. Still, the Hamburg native has been one of the central Western New York voices within Bills in Buffalo, a group calling for the stadium to go up along South Park Avenue, or at least in the city.

Miller has written letters, started petitions and sought out allies wherever he finds them. Even now, as Hochul tries to finalize a state budget that includes stadium money, Miller is peppering statewide lawmakers with emails about the value of a Buffalo location.

It is a role he never especially wanted, but he said he felt he had no choice when it became apparent the Bills, as an organization, wanted to stay in Orchard Park.

State and county negotiators, in closed door meetings with the team, took that same position, while Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown described Orchard Park as "the best, the smartest (and) the safest place" to build a new stadium.