Sean Kirst: For Clyde Terry, a marquee reputation at Shea's is made official

Imagine the Electric Tower without lights or the Liberty Building without its twin statues. For many regulars at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, that is how it felt to go 11 months without seeing Clyde Terry, who is about as much of a fixture at that theater as the stage itself.

He was there in the 1970s as one of the volunteers who remembers sleeping in the building to protect it when it was at risk of demolition. He quickly became almost a constant presence, showing up to volunteer for countless shows and performances.

He was best known in recent years for standing at a champagne table and saying: Get your champagne! No waiting here!”

Last Wednesday, he turned 90. Joyce DiChristina, an old friend and a veteran Shea’s volunteer, drove to his house and picked him up, as she often does. Sometimes, during the pandemic, they would simply take rides around downtown Buffalo as a way to get outdoors – Terry was especially curious about seeing the new train station – and DiChristina would listen as he offered tales in razor-sharp detail about how buildings, streets and neighborhoods came to be as they are now.