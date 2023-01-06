Sean Kirst: For Buffalo doctor, after months of tragedy, hopes rise with Damar Hamlin

Sean Kirst Columnist Born in Dunkirk, a son, grandson and great-grandson of Buffalonians, I've been an Upstate journalist for more than 48 years. As a kid, I learned quiet lives are often monumental. I still try to honor that simple lesson, as a columnist. Follow Sean Kirst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

On the second day of a new year, Dr. Michael Manka Jr. settled into his living room with his son Jack to watch the Buffalo Bills play the Cincinnati Bengals. For Manka, the chance to take in a Bills game with any of his three kids – all away now at college – is precious in itself.

With about nine minutes gone in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin stepped backward and collapsed on the field. As a medical crew worked frantically to save his life, a moment of crisis played out on television before millions of witnesses. His teammates wept or embraced in shock and prayer.

Based on an intimacy forged by what he does each day, Manka – a 52-year-old West Seneca native whose career is built around confronting trauma – put words Thursday to the communal grief, the civic shadow, thrown across Western New York for days by Hamlin’s ordeal.

“Buffalo’s had a tough year, a time that’s been trying and difficult,” Manka said. “This was not only another blow, but everyone saw it. With what I do, we see cardiac arrest. We see what happens. It’s traumatic for someone who hasn’t witnessed it, as opposed to people in an emergency department, and it was especially horrendous for the other players, Damar’s friends, who were right there.”

Manka does not speak of “a tough year” as some remote observation. He oversees emergency response at the Erie County Medical Center, which receives trauma patients from throughout the region. Manka was nearing the end of his shift May 14 when he and his staff learned that wounded survivors of a racist mass shooting at a nearby Tops Markets were en route to the hospital.

His initial disbelief was swiftly followed by the grim realization that Buffalo was not immune to an epidemic of national horror. Manka and his colleagues willed themselves into the mindset they need to carry to work, for every shift:

“Let’s take care of these people.”

They treated three wounded patients that day, all of whom survived. But the pall across the emergency department, Manka said, came from the knowledge that there was no chance to save even more – and that 10 people of such meaning to their city had died at a supermarket, murdered at work or while shopping for simply being who they are.

More than seven months later, Manka was at the hospital on a Friday, two days before Christmas – Friday at ECMC being a day, during football season, on which many staff members wear their Bills gear to work – when the blizzard overwhelmed the city with historic ferocity.

Within a few hours, it was almost impossible for any workers to reach the hospital, or for anyone to leave. Manka and his colleagues, that night, carved out a piece of space where they could nap on cots or stretchers, and then settled in for what amounted to one long shift, lasting days.

Sean Kirst: In storm's aftermath, a cop who has seen the worst looks toward courage, decency For the second time in seven months, a chance scheduling decision placed Buffalo Police Lt. Patrick McDonald at the center of almost untouchable heartbreak in his hometown.

They treated people who had fallen into snowbanks, or had been trapped in their cars. They saw elderly people without heat in their homes who had been freezing. They helped travelers who had grown disoriented and were lost in the storm. The conditions often involved frostbite or hypothermia.

And they cared for emergency patients who had come in expecting to be treated and go home, but were trapped at the hospital.

“Compared to other storms I’ve been through,” Manka said, “it was the worst just for the sheer length of it.”

He made it to his family by Christmas night, in time for a late dinner. Six days later, on New Year’s Eve, Manka was off-duty, but in close touch with staff members who worked desperately to save several members of a family fighting to survive after a catastrophic fire on Dartmouth Avenue, a fire that claimed the lives of five children.

All of it, he said, arrived on top of the sorrow and weariness of the pandemic, in which more than 4,100 Western New Yorkers have died.

On Monday, after such a cascade of loss, a much-anticipated Bills game for Manka and his son became something else. Damar Hamlin’s life, in a split-second, was placed in the hands of doctors and trainers who ran to him on the field.

Manka, for reasons tied to his own experience, felt quiet hope. He has seen first-hand that a young, healthy person stands a far better chance of surviving such a crisis. He also knew Hamlin received fast and elite medical care, which dramatically elevates the chances of recovery.

But he had seen moments when none of that is enough, an outlook forged by the realities of what he does. Manka decided as an undergraduate at the University of Michigan to become a physician, then returned to Buffalo for medical school and a residency in the emergency department at ECMC.

He was drawn to the intensity and meaning of emergency care, work that he said brings with it mind-altering lessons:

“You learn quickly that bad, tragic things happen every day,” Manka said.

Everyday people living everyday lives, who believe disaster always occurs for someone else and not for them, can have everything turned upside-down by a house fire or a fall on icy stairs or a split-second choice in an automobile.

What it teaches you, Manka said, “is to take nothing for granted,” that no one is exempt from tragedy, and that gentle, uneventful moments are the real treasure – to stand above your quiet children as they sleep, the familiar rhythm of an everyday meal with your family, the privilege of any day spent without heartbreak.

As a child, Manka was a Bills fan. His family had season tickets during the 2-14 years of the mid-1980s. He was a teenager when the Bills broke out and became one of football’s best teams, offering joyous disbelief of such power that it still provides him pleasure.

So every truth he knows about life was at work on that Monday night in his living room, which began in appreciation at the chance to watch the game with his son. For a few hours, he could set aside the relentless and difficult drumbeat of his work.

ECMC was the place where ambulance crews brought wounded survivors of the massacre, the place that received people suffering from exposure to the blizzard and the bodies of many who did not live through it, the place where emergency workers did everything they could to save children from Dartmouth Avenue.

For Manka, the moment with his kid – in the living room – was supposed to be a reprieve. Instead, they watched as Hamlin, 24, not far away from the same age as Manka’s own children, fell to the ground in full cardiac arrest.

For the next few days, like everyone else in Buffalo, Manka lived beneath that shadow.

“In this city, in this hospital, everyone’s psyche is so tied to that team,” Manka said.

At ECMC, where the staff was trained to understand the fragile magnitude of what Hamlin was facing, the uncertainty about his fate became a palpable feeling in the halls, where the hospital created posters expressing collective staff support.

Thursday, Manka and some colleagues were in emergency, treating patients, when Steve Krolczyk – a physician’s assistant – glanced at his phone. He said out loud that two doctors in Cincinnati were telling reporters that Hamlin was not only conscious, but he was able to write a note, asking:

Did we win?

Instantly, like a living impulse, Manka felt as though the light grew brighter in the room. All those doctors, nurses and staff – for whom matters of life or death await them every day – turned toward one another, in green nylon gloves, and started bumping fists.

"It was better than winning the big game," Manka said, a gut response from a Buffalo scholar in defining the real nature of victory.