Sean Kirst: For Bills fans, a reason for hope after 'spiritual demolition derby'

As for the 2000 loss to the Titans, that one felt even more like strange cosmic fate, when a desperate ploy succeeded to beat a Bills team that had worked so hard to lock up a grinding win.

This was different. The Bills and their defense, statistically best in the league, could not stop a team led by one of the gutsiest, smartest and most elusive quarterbacks to ever play the game, guiding an offense that looked about as electrifying as imaginable when it mattered most.

The Kansas City defense faced the same problem, and the same reality, with Buffalo.

In the end, in working through such a loss, there are always two of me. There is the old guy, the journalist whose job involves perspective and being analytical.

The other part involves the child at the kitchen table a half-century ago, leaning forward while my dad worked late at the plant, listening as my mother folded laundry and explained how Buffalo was once among the handful of biggest cities in the land, how things changed economically and a lot of people had no choice except to move away. From her voice I absorbed the mist of memory and loss that would lock in as part of the emotional DNA I soon learned was communal to a region.