Sean Kirst: For Bills fans, a reason for hope after 'spiritual demolition derby'

It is early Monday morning, cup of coffee in my hand, sun not yet up. We are not quite eight hours past the end of a playoff game that will go down as one of the most dramatic in National Football League history, a fact beyond hyperbole, and all of us who have followed and analyzed the Buffalo Bills for generations are left to sort it out in our own way.
I know an immediate and logical reaction is that the game joins the list of achingly close and somehow star-crossed Buffalo defeats – “wide right” in Super Bowl XXV, or the 2000 loss on the late kick return against Tennessee or even the road playoff loss to San Diego, in 1981 – that are often wrapped together in defining the painful essence of the franchise.
I feel and see why that would work. Still, what makes this one both a little different and maybe, just maybe, a little more bearable involves a distinction, even if it elevates the worst of the what-ifs:
The Bills did things we have waited generations to see.
Yet they got beat, to write it the way it is said. They twice had the lead with less than two minutes to play, and they did not win. The defeat was engineered by Patrick Mahomes, who played like one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever walk the Earth.
But so did Josh Allen.
That is not hometown noise or apology. It was the evidence of our eyes, because who had ever seen an NFL football game quite like this? Before it started, during that eternal Sunday when so many who love football and follow the Bills killed time before kickoff by endlessly rewinding what might happen, my 27-year-old son – born five months after the last Bills Super Bowl appearance – said something I found especially insightful:
Mahomes and the Chiefs have gone to where you want to be, and you can’t get there until you get past them.
Exactly.
The Bills did not. Mahomes came through every time it mattered most, with a verve and confidence that left me utterly uncertain of the outcome even when the Chiefs got the ball back with 13 seconds left, down by three.
You knew they were a couple of effective plays away from field goal range, and Mahomes had given us little reason to believe he would not do what he did. Sure, we can and will debate endlessly about why the Bills – undoubtedly freaked out about Kansas City's elusiveness in the open field – did not keep their final kickoff on the field to burn off precious seconds, or how tight end Travis Kelce managed to find that open space without someone hanging all over him.
The thing is, the truth of this morning, is that he did. His team made celestial plays and won the game.
But.
But.
But.
This is equally true: In Western New York, the faithful have waited generations for a quarterback who can lead the kind of drives at the end that Allen led, all of it symbolically wrapped into that gut-level, bone-to-bone, everything-at-stake touchdown throw he made on fourth down even before he needed to basically do it again.
As for wide receiver Gabriel Davis, a relatively low-profile guy on a team so loaded with offensive weapons, what he did went far beyond a clutch performance.
If we classify greatness as finding ways to get wide open on the brightest stage against an elite team at seemingly impossible moments, that was one of the most unforgettable receiving days in playoff history.
I write that sentence, and what is so astounding is that none of it is overstatement.
In 1991, when the Bills lost to the Giants by a fingernail in the Super Bowl, I do not think anyone believed that Buffalo team – coming off a 51-point no-huddle explosion against the then-Los Angeles Raiders – was hitting on all cylinders in the way we knew it could, which has led to 30 years and more of recycling so many plays, hardly exclusive to the decisive missed kick.
As for the 2000 loss to the Titans, that one felt even more like strange cosmic fate, when a desperate ploy succeeded to beat a Bills team that had worked so hard to lock up a grinding win.
This was different. The Bills and their defense, statistically best in the league, could not stop a team led by one of the gutsiest, smartest and most elusive quarterbacks to ever play the game, guiding an offense that looked about as electrifying as imaginable when it mattered most.
The Kansas City defense faced the same problem, and the same reality, with Buffalo.
In the end, in working through such a loss, there are always two of me. There is the old guy, the journalist whose job involves perspective and being analytical.
The other part involves the child at the kitchen table a half-century ago, leaning forward while my dad worked late at the plant, listening as my mother folded laundry and explained how Buffalo was once among the handful of biggest cities in the land, how things changed economically and a lot of people had no choice except to move away. From her voice I absorbed the mist of memory and loss that would lock in as part of the emotional DNA I soon learned was communal to a region.
Before long, all of that spilled into what I came to sense and understand about Buffalo’s football team in the NFL, which represented one of the smallest cities in the league – and typically struggled in especially maddening ways. For better or worse, some childhood sense of family and community and identity transferred into allegiance to the Bills as an idea and a hope distinct from what can often be a hardball business, and as I grew older that allegiance would extend into love and friendship and even into marriage and parenting.
It is the same, I learned, for so many in Western New Yorkers who remain as well as for so many who have left, and all of those things and contradictions can somehow coexist within us until the day we die, which leaves me to ask:
That fourth down moment Sunday when everything was at stake and the seconds were ticking away, and Allen dropped back to find a wide-open Davis in the end zone in the kind of situation we had been conditioned to believe happened for other teams, but not this one?
There are no words to exactly fit the feeling at that exact instant, because the Bills had done what so many of us always wondered if they would find a way to do.
Then they lost, creating the kind of spiritual demolition derby – elation turned on a dime into shrieking metal – we are sorting out today.
My youngest son sent me a text early this morning, before he left for work in Albany. My wife is a retired city elementary schoolteacher who happened to be up around 5 a.m., when my kid sent her a son-to-mother note about the Bills, a kind of digital sigh about how wistful he felt about the loss.
My wife responded:
“Oh well, I am too. But for some reason, I am not too sad. I think they know they are progressing and have to be patient. It is kind of like learning to read. You have to do it in a certain order."
My kid, blown away, found truth in it, called it "beautiful" and forwarded it to me. I responded with a heart, which – the more I really think of it – is about all I have this morning for that game, and all of Buffalo.
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.