Sean Kirst: Farewell to a guy who changed the skyline, one of 'the ones who get it done, but nobody sees'

Jamie Lee Smith woke up the other night to the sound of a ruckus in the kitchen. She climbed out of bed to find Leland the dog barking at Mishka the cat, two animals struggling to understand a permanent absence in their daily routine.

For years, before leaving for work in Buffalo, Tim Cox would rise at 3 a.m. and make his coffee. Mishka would come looking for “Tim to hook her up with some turkey,” in the words of Smith, Cox’s longtime partner. Leland, hearing all of it, would also rumble toward the kitchen, knowing a treat would be waiting for him, too.

The disappearance of that ritual was enough to cause an eruption of plaintive mewing from the confused cat, which touched off noisy barking from the equally out-of-sorts dog. Smith, who gently reassured the animals, said they were not alone in aching for that schedule.

“Just the other day, he was asking about his work boots and his jeans,” she said of Cox.

Smith lost him in the early morning of Aug. 17, when Cox, 51, died at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. That was about four months after a guy who helped make a lasting mark on Buffalo's skyline fell and suffered catastrophic injuries while repairing the first-level roof of his garage at the North Chili home he shared with Smith and her son Logan, in Monroe County.