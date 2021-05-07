Sean Kirst: Dream deferred to cap lifetime of unforgettable moments for longtime Bisons fan

This says everything about Gangloff, as a baseball guy: Though his team went down, he loves that kind of lore. He can tell you how Buffalo, without a decent ballpark, lost out in a late 1960s quest for a big league expansion franchise that eventually became the Montreal Expos, and how the city was in the running again in the late 1980s when the Bisons were setting minor league attendance records.

It did not happen. Life went on, and Gangloff and his wife Sandy raised their kids and became grandparents, and it seemed unlikely that any of them would ever see a regulation big league game in this city.

Yet a season ago, as both an usher and a longtime fan, he pondered a strange twist of the pandemic: The Jays were here, achingly close, but the threat of the same virus that caused them to play in Buffalo also meant no spectators were allowed inside.

A year later, the team is back and thousands of fans will be there to watch. Gangloff is double vaccinated and comfortable about going in, and he has only one concern: As far as he knows, you must sign up for tickets by computer or "smart phone." He uses neither, which to him is no casual barrier.