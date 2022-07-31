Sean Kirst: Dennis Crawley sets new goals after year with ALS: 'Amazing to see what he's done'

A father-daughter dance at a wedding reception is hardly unexpected. Even so, Dennis Crawley Jr. had no clue earlier this month that he would be called to the floor to dance with his equally astonished daughter, Ashley.

The surprise grew out of this: They were there to celebrate the marriage between Dennis' son Justin and Samantha Fermo, who came up with the idea of the dance, based on deep appreciation for the family she was joining.

It was a vivid example of what Justin describes as a passionate Crawley philosophy: If you care enough about something you dream of down the road, stop waiting. If there is a way, get it done.

Because you never know – none of us can know – when that chance might disappear.

It was a year ago this month that Justin's dad sat with Dr. Bennett Myers, a specialist at Dent Neurologic Institute, and heard officially what Dennis had already guessed: He was in the early stages of a genetic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, an incurable neuromuscular paralysis that eventually spreads throughout the body.

'One more day, one more week, one more month': A new kind of 'Iron Horse' confronts ALS Dennis Crawley was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease last summer. Over three generations, beginning long before Crawley grew into a husband, father and longtime baseball coach who now runs the varsity program at Depew High School, the disease claimed 26 others in his extended family.

The disease is often associated with Lou Gehrig, a baseball Hall of Famer and a Crawley family hero who died of the illness more than 80 years ago. Dennis, an accomplished baseball coach, has already lost 26 relatives to what is typically a fast-moving strain of ALS.

His mom, Mary Ellen Weaver Crawley, died when he was 11. His sister Deneane, who helped raise him, was lost to the disease in her early 40s.

Six months after diagnosis, Deneane was in a wheelchair. Last July, as Dennis walked to his truck following the conversation with Myers, he thought of that stark timeline and had no faith he would see another summer.

“What’s happened since?” he said last week. “No way. I wouldn’t have believed it.”

Ashley, 23, remembers her dad's state of mind. She models her own style on his blunt personality, and she refused to let him fall into despair. When Dennis would say he might not be around for Father’s Day, Ashley would say, “Yes, you will. The medicine’s obviously working.”

She was referring to Tofersen, an experimental drug Myers administers to Dennis, via spinal injection, to target the strain of ALS carried by his family. While Myers said it is impossible to know if the drug is having a direct effect, he is pleased that a patient whose tenacity he admires is still driving, coaching and walking with a cane.

For Dennis, head coach for both the Depew High School varsity baseball team and an Aces teenage travel squad, maybe the greatest surprise is that he still is running the show from the dugout. Using his cane, he coaches third base when his team is hitting, and he sometimes throws batting practice from a folding chair.

“He’s a great coach, he’s got a great attitude and it’s amazing to see what he’s done,” said his older sister Anita, who has tested positive for the ALS gene, lives with the understanding of what that could someday mean and has been an anchor in her brother's life since childhood. “At the same time, if you know and hate this disease, it makes you sad to know what he’s going through.”

As Anita often notes, Dennis is by nature a South Buffalo guy. A coach who historically is not exactly prone to tears has choked up twice while addressing his Depew players. The first time was last summer, when he called them together to tell them he has ALS, and to say he was not sure he could come back for another season.

The second time was in late May at Niagara University. Crawley had returned to coach, surprising even himself. While the Wildcats had just lost to Medina in a crossover qualifier for the state playoffs, the greater Depew story – as everyone in Western New York baseball understood – was that they had made it that far in the first place.

“He took a young team that wasn't expected to win its conference and they went on to win the section,” said Tom Prince, president of WNY Athletics. Depew, by going 16-8 and capturing the B1 title, became the school’s first sectional baseball champion in more than a half-century.

Three of Dennis' players – Nick Karnyski, Justin Refermat Jr. and lights-out pitcher Josh Toolen – say the moment they particularly remember occurred just after that final loss. Dennis gathered his team around him for his typically blunt assessment of the game. He abruptly told his players how much they matter in his life – and how anything he accomplished was based on how hard they played.

“He got emotional,” Toolen said. “He talked about what baseball means to him and what this team means to him.”

That goes to another realization: It is too easy to allow what matters to go unsaid. Dennis knows the disease is progressing, if slowly. He has considerable weakness in his right leg, and a lesser amount in his other limbs.

Every second of each long summer day takes on new meaning, and he wills himself to keep his focus on his family, his players and the many friends at his side.

"When I'm driving around," he said, "I look around more and look at things in a different way."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Crawley, mobile enough to golf 18 holes not long ago, often remembers the goals he set in the bleak days after that first diagnosis, when his mission became being here for three milestones:

In June, celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife, Jen.

This summer, learning if the rumors were true about his induction into the Western New York Baseball Hall of Fame.

And in July, watching with Jen and Ashley as Justin, a police officer in North Carolina, exchanged wedding vows with Fermo.

Looking back, Dennis was not simply present for those events. In each case, he was enthusiastically involved.

Jen recalls how she and her husband went out for an anniversary dinner and the kind of we've-done-this-forever conversation that is suddenly like gold. They agreed beforehand on the meal itself as their mutual present, and told each other they would not exchange gifts.

Dennis, being Dennis, surprised Jen with a ring.

In late April, WNY Athletics hosted its first “Baseball Day,” gathering 16 high schools for a slate of games in Niagara Falls. The goal was a high-profile means of highlighting scholastic baseball while raising money for a larger cause, and this year’s proceeds went toward defraying treatment costs for the Crawleys.

That was emotional enough. But the crescendo was a game-day announcement that Dennis would be enshrined in the Western New York baseball hall, an announcement hall president Mike Hallinan made early, as a surprise.

“Cry fests,” is how Crawley, with his gravel laugh, describes such events. That includes the WNY Athletics awards gathering a few weeks ago at Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant, where Crawley received the organization’s inaugural high school baseball coach of the year honor, a career moment in itself.

That was even before he learned the award, from here on out, will be presented in his honor.

"Pretty cool," he said, "to know your name will be someplace forever."

Those goals accomplished, he is ready with some new ones. His 15-and-under travel team is on a roll, coming off a July tournament win in Rochester, and there is plenty of baseball left in a summer in which he turns 53 in August.

He is also keeping his season tickets at Highmark Stadium, where the Buffalo Bills soon begin a season of high hopes, leaving Dennis to dream about big games in February.

"You make the best out of things," said Jen Crawley, whose husband ignored his own worries to throw her a surprise 50th birthday party. "You live your life, and family comes first, and that's what keeps him going. He keeps pushing, and I know our kids appreciate that."

Depew's Dennis Crawley surprised with WNY Hall of Fame announcement at 'Baseball Day' Before the first pitch was thrown, Crawley was honored in a pregame ceremony dedicated to his life and career.

That was made clear a few weeks ago, at Justin’s wedding. At one time Justin and Fermo had planned a fall ceremony, but they considered the situation and chose to move it up.

The reception was held beneath a tent at Fermo's father's home in Clarence, where Justin said “everything turned out perfect,” a feeling epitomized by a moment before dinner.

The bride and groom already had been called out for their dance, beginning a familiar sequence that took an unexpected twist: The DJ surprised the entire place by asking Ashley and Dennis to come forward for a father-daughter dance.

Both were caught off-guard. Ashley is in graduate school, and until a year ago she assumed Dennis would be there to dance with her at whatever point she someday marries. But the family no longer banks on such assumptions, and it was Fermo, Justin's fiancee, who came up with the surprise, based on the Crawley creed she has embraced:

You do not wait.

So Tim McGraw’s “My Little Girl” began booming from the speakers. Dennis handed off his cane, while the daughter who tries to emulate her dad's approach to life joined him in a slow dance, head against his chest.

They were crying. Everyone was crying. Their song lasted a bit more than three minutes, if you were going by the clock.

Then again, going by Crawley time, it was someplace forever.