A state championship is a landmark for any community. The celebration continues in Depew, where Mayor Kevin Peterson said the village will erect signs at major gateways honoring a high school baseball team barely a month beyond a state title.

Yet the true story behind those signs – and the message the players hope they will convey – is of 11 teenagers who came together as a mirror of their coach.

In June, Dennis Crawley Jr.’s Depew Wildcats won the state Class B trophy. They rallied from three down in the sixth inning to defeat Lansing 5-4 in Binghamton, earning the first state baseball crown in a decade for a Western New York high school.

Crawley, 53, coached despite the impact of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, an incurable and genetic form of muscular paralysis. What he and assistant coach Tony Sekuterski taught – that each little thing, done well, carries you to the next step – was epitomized in how Crawley faced each day.

"We don't win the state title without him as coach," Depew athletic director Robert Skoczylas said.

Crawley insists it is all about the players. Still, you find quiet examples of his one-step, one-small-challenge-at-a-time philosophy throughout every game of a 25-1 season.

Consider, for instance, sophomore Jacob Scibetta's fourth inning at-bat several weeks ago, on Grand Island.

Depew was losing to Palmyra-Macedon 1-0 in the state Far West Regional. The Wildcat magic seemed to have met its match in the Raiders, who reached that threshold – and earned international attention – when they scored two last-gasp, game-winning runs on a dropped third strike to defeat Hornell.

For the second straight season, Crawley was coaching despite a genetic strain of ALS that's claimed the lives of 26 people in his family. Gradual nerve degeneration took away his ability to coach third base or hit infield grounders for his players, but it didn't stop him from firing off signals from a chair outside the dugout.

As Depew struggled against Pal-Mac, Crawley gathered his team. He told them they were “playing not to lose,” the opposite of how their coach confronts the world. Whatever happens, he always says, there will be school again on Monday – words that stayed with Scibetta when he came up with one out and classmate Dan Reese on first base.

After a couple of quick strikes, Scibetta simply refused to sit down. He began fouling off everything that came at him, a tense duel underlining the code of the whole team: All you can worry about is winning the next pitch. Scibetta said that even within the tiny realm of each at-bat, as his coach teaches, you “play until the end.”

Another out would have put Depew in a tough hole. Instead, Scibetta toughed his way to a base on balls that seemed to shift the game's whole balance.

A couple of batters later, senior pitcher Josh Toolen's two-run single helped win his own game, followed by an RBI double from Eric Woodley – who with Toolen, at season's end, was co-recipient of the Colpoys-Barrows Cup as WNY Athletics' baseball co-player of the year.

“It was a huge turning point for us,” Toolen said of Scibetta’s stubborn walk, which captured Crawley's entire emphasis: A million little things, done right, will determine who you are.

The state title is only one piece of that lesson.

The battle continues

That Crawley is here, to his family, is a gift unto itself. Two years ago this month, Dr. Bennett Myers of Dent Neurologic Institute told Crawley what he already guessed: He was in the early stages of ALS – the same disease that claimed the life of his mother, his aunt and his older sister Deneane.

They all died within 17 months of diagnosis. Crawley, seven months beyond that time frame, is coaching travel ball this summer.

“Nobody has lasted this long,” said Crawley’s older sister Anita, who speaks of how her brother, a fierce and to-the-point South Buffalo guy, used to swear he would "ride a motorcycle off a cliff" if he learned he had the disease – but instead keeps proving how ALS cannot strip his life of meaning.

Anita, who carries the same gene, helped raise Dennis after their mother’s death. A Yankees fan, she introduced him to the legend of Lou Gehrig, the baseball immortal whose life and death are synonymous with the disease, and whose courage – more than ever – remains Crawley’s North Star.

There's little doubt, Crawley said, that spinal injections Myers provides each month of Tofersen, an experimental drug, are extending his life. He jokes he will "stick around a little longer" to annoy his wife, Jen, and everyone who loves him, and Myers said it will be up to Crawley – blunt about changes brought on by the disease – to decide when he no longer wants injections.

Swallowing problems cause Crawley to use a feeding tube. Crutches allow him to get around the field, and Jen sometimes helps with his shoes and socks. In another act of what he describes as sweeping community generosity, some friends recently set him up with a motorized wheelchair worth thousands of dollars, so he is ready whenever he needs it.

Last week, Crawley reluctantly traded in his beloved pickup – one with a Gehrig image his children gave him emblazoned on the window – because climbing in and out was simply too difficult.

His response is exactly what he tells his team: The only outcome you can change is whatever you do next.

Family ties

“Future is a hard word for us,” Anita said. Crawley’s major goal is simply to be here when his first grandchild arrives. His son Justin's wife, Samantha Fermo Crawley, is expecting a boy, due on Veterans Day. The child will be named Kaden John, shortened to K.J. Crawley.

Let's face it: That's a great baseball name.

With Jen's help, Crawley intends to pack up most of his baseball awards and scrapbooks for their grandson. Jen already makes this promise to her husband: The child, she said, will learn all the tales about his grandpa.

“He’s still the same stubborn guy,” said Crawley's daughter Ashley, 24. Her dad was there in May to see her receive her master’s degree in mental health counseling from Canisius. Two years ago, his presence at that ceremony seemed unlikely.

Ashley, a fine softball player, is now a coach, and she buys into the family philosophy: You cannot dwell on what might happen in coming years, or even months.

“You win the pitch,” Ashley said. “You win the batter.”

In that same way, Crawley – who for the second straight season received a WNY Athletics coach of the year award, named in his honor – says it is far too early to speculate on whether he will be in a high school dugout next year.

“Dennis is our coach until he says he’s not coach anymore,” said Skoczylas, remembering how Crawley came to him two years ago, in the first hard days after learning he had ALS, to say he intended to resign.

The AD gently pushed back.

“You’re going to coach and we're going to figure this out,” Skoczylas told Crawley, whose passion – as a player and then a coach – was always baseball.

Depew promptly won its first sectional championship in more than a half-century. This year, Woodley said he and his teammates weren't sure Crawley would return until their coach made that call in late winter. During informal workouts, the team allowed itself one exception to its discipline of never looking far ahead:

The Wildcats would make it to states, and do it for Crawley.

Toolen and his catcher, Tyler Karnyski, are especially close. They were only 10 when they began playing together in youth baseball, and they were freshmen when Covid-19 shut down the region – and Depew’s upperclassmen lost an entire season.

No one knew how or when high school sports were coming back. For this year's seniors, lasting gratitude at the simple chance to play was reinforced by a coach who was there despite a catastrophic disease – which sometimes meant assistant coach Pat Ball would quietly help Crawley climb the stairs onto the bus.

“He loves the game more than anyone,” Toolen said. “We knew he would do anything for all of us.”

Savoring the moment

Sekuterski and Crawley have coached together for more than a decade, after Sekuterski brought on Crawley, a longtime youth coach, as an assistant with an American Legion team. Their approach fit hand-in-glove, and years later – when Crawley took the Depew job – Sekuterski agreed to help out.

He felt ready to step away two years ago, but his bond with Crawley brought him back. Sekuterski was a close witness to what his old friend endured without complaint, such as frigid spring days in the dugout that were intensely painful because of the disease.

This time, Sekuterski was ready. He knew he would retire after the championship game. Before it began, he walked toward Crawley’s chair, clasped his friend's hand and said softly, “Let’s go win this (expletive) thing.”

Depew did, though it was fingernail close. The Wildcats came back from three runs down to take a 5-4 lead in the sixth after Woodley was hit with a pitch with bases loaded. When Lansing’s Zack Sperger led off the seventh with a double, Crawley brought in Dan Reese, a sophomore pitcher, who fully expected to be greeted with a bunt.

Instead, Lansing’s batters tried to drive Sperger across. Reese looked straight to Crawley, who signaled from his chair to keep the ball outside. It worked. There were two quick fly outs to Scibetta, then a third strike – followed by utter joyous chaos.

Amid the uproar, Crawley did not move for a few seconds. Those around him say ALS has softened him, that a guy as tough as sandpaper has grown far more reflective.

The coach often tells his players to “savor their surroundings,” to contemplate where they are and what it means. From his chair, just after that game-ending strikeout – as Depew’s players and parents screamed and hugged in disbelief – Crawley tried to follow every thread of the whole scene.

He watched as Lansing’s Sperger, stranded on second base, crouched down and put his hands to his face in grief. A Depew sophomore called up from the junior varsity for the playoffs, Drew Zmozynski, paused as he sprinted toward his team's mad celebration. He abruptly veered off to gently comfort Sperger.

To Crawley, the kid understood. This was the next pitch.