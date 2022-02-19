Carthen "Ricky" Carter was ready for my call. He picked up while on a morning break from driving a school bus in Buffalo, and he told me his family had already tipped him off that some guy at The Buffalo News was writing a column about a revered cousin whose Western New York relatives still call him “Robert.”

Right away, Ricky asked: “You know his birthday is Monday?”

That is Monday of this coming week, which would have been the 82nd birthday of Rep. John Lewis, who died in 2020. The legendary champion of civil rights, born in the heart of what is now Black History Month, will always be associated with struggle and transformation in the American South.

Raised on a sharecropper’s farm near Troy, Ala., he became a friend and ally of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In 1965, his skull was fractured by state police in Selma, Ala., while Lewis led a peaceful march for voting rights across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

If the South defined his role in history, those who knew him best say his view of human possibility was shaped by a childhood moment when he stepped out of his uncle's car in this city, on North Division Street.

“Without that trip to Buffalo to visit his cousins and have his eyes opened, I don’t know what his life would have been like,” said Andrew Aydin, a Congressional aide, a close friend and co-author of the “March” graphic novels that gave Lewis a compelling way to recount his life.

That tale began in an utterly segregated Alabama, where Lewis was one of 10 children of Eddie and Willie Mae Carter Lewis. In the mid-1940s, the late O.C. Carter, his uncle and a brother to Willie Mae, settled in Buffalo – part of the “Great Migration” of Black Americans to the industrial North.

Generations later, many relatives are still here. Among them, for instance, is April Carter, a nurse in Buffalo, youngest child of O.C. and niece to his late brother Dink, who served in World War II and then moved to Western New York. Both men worked for General Mills, where Dink “ran a machine that used to put the holes in Cheerios,” according to his son Lonnie.

Those uncles stayed close with their nephews and nieces in Troy, including Lewis. A larger group of cousins arrived in this region over the years, including Willie Lee "Sis" Carter Whitaker and her sister, Ida Pearl Seright, of Niagara Falls. Then there is Willie Carter, a Lewis contemporary living in Buffalo, while Willie's younger brother Joel left Troy to join their brother Eddie in Detroit, before Joel built a career near Rochester as a manager with Xerox. So many other relatives followed Eddie to the North that Joel said he used to call his brother "Moses."

As for Ricky Carter, he is a grandson of James Carter, brother to John Lewis’ mother. For a long time, after learning of Lewis' ties to Buffalo, I tried to find his family and kept striking out. As often happens, it was researcher and genealogist Megan Smolenyak, an old friend, who led me to the connection.

She uncovered a bond that now goes far beyond 1951, when the 11-year-old Lewis paid a summer visit. He traveled by car with another uncle, Otis Carter, an Alabama school principal and O.C.’s twin.

The story goes that Willie Mae Lewis told her twin brothers in 1940 they could name her newborn son. One wanted John and the other chose Robert, which became Lewis' middle name – and how his family knew him. It was the world that would call him John.

That first glimpse of Buffalo was life-changing. Lewis vividly recalled the drive North and the danger in Jim Crow states, where he and his uncle had trouble finding a safe place to use a restroom or buy a sandwich. That only dramatized the contrast once they drove to North Division Street in Buffalo, where Lewis’ uncles lived at the time.

“When we reached (their) house, I couldn’t believe it,” Lewis wrote. “They had white people living next door to them. On both sides.”

The moment, and all it meant, stayed with him forever. Lonnie, who lived there as a child, said his family often walked to the old Sattler's Department Store on Broadway. Lewis went there with his aunts Leola and Mae Charles, and he describes in "March" how he rode an escalator for the first time.

Over the years, Lewis learned Northern cities were hardly free of the intolerance he knew in Alabama. But his younger brother Grant, who made a similar journey a decade later, said the power of Buffalo flowed from the simple revelation that people born with skin of different shades could live side-by-side as true neighbors.

“Buffalo was transformative for the congressman,” said Aydin, his friend and co-author.

Lewis' bond with the city never wavered. He quietly traveled to Buffalo after Dink died in 2006 and for O.C.’s funeral in 2015. As for the cousins, they showed up whenever Lewis spoke in Western New York. They routinely saw him at such Carter reunions as one in Georgia in 2019 – and they were in Troy to witness part of his funeral service.

They remain deeply proud of "Robert," but out of respect and shared humility, they kept that bond within the family. "Sis" Whitaker remembers spending time with Lewis when he was in Congress and she called him from a Washington, D.C., housing conference. While Lewis was already a global symbol of courage and civil rights, she noticed how he valued the company of everyday people, “how he was a rock star, but so down to Earth he would call the gardener by name.”

That low-key approach holds true for his Buffalo relatives. The same cousins who were honored guests at Lewis’ funeral were not there when the city in 2020 unveiled a Lewis mural on Paderewski Drive. Becca Castaneda, an organizer and chief of staff for Common Councilor Mitch Nowakowski, said she was unsure at the time of how to reach them or if any family remained here.

“We would love to partner with them,” Castaneda said, already envisioning potential celebrations.

Last week, five of those Western New York cousins – each descended from a different one of Lewis’ aunts or uncles – gathered at The Buffalo News. Joel Carter and "Sis" Whitaker emphasized that a family legacy of hope and aspiration was fundamental to their cousin’s passion for the vote, and they said it was painful to watch the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act fail to win approval last year in the U.S. Senate.

That was Lewis’ enduring cause, Whitaker said, “from the day he heard about Dr. King until the day he died.”

Tightknit loyalty defines the family narrative. The cousins recalled how O.C. and Dink, in Buffalo, remained concerned throughout their lives for all their relatives in Troy. Ricky spent many summers there, while Joel and Whitaker lived the tale familiar to so many generations, leaving behind people they loved in Alabama to travel on what Whitaker called “the roads of escape” toward new lives in the North.

April Carter, who routinely does long shifts in Buffalo as a nurse, said she embraces her father's ethic: “I was always told Carters are Carters, and you aren’t a Carter unless you work hard.”

That ideal brought her family here, to a city that had a lasting influence on an American giant. During an interview the other night, Ricky Carter – searching for an answer on the tip of his tongue – casually tapped his phone to find the number in Troy for a sibling of the cousin they called “Robert.”

Within seconds, Grant Lewis was on the line, based on a reflex he knows his older brother shared.

“If I see 716,” Grant said, “I’m going to return that call.”

Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.

