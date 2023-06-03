Sean Kirst Columnist Born in Dunkirk, a son, grandson and great-grandson of Buffalonians, I've been an Upstate journalist for more than 49 years. As a kid, I learned quiet lives are often monumental. I still try to honor that simple lesson, as a columnist. Follow Sean Kirst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The retirement party a week ago at the Hamburg Public Library was packed, with more than 80 people showing up with gifts and cards and to grab a slice of cake. It was the kind of wistful farewell a beloved regular deserves, but in this case, there was an extraordinary factor:

Phoebe, star of the moment, is a dog.

The 9-year-old golden retriever is the longtime companion of Lisa Ippolito. For seven years, Phoebe served as a “reading buddy” at the library. She and Ippolito, who teaches and is studying for her Ph.D., are a part of the SPCA Serving Erie County’s Paws for Love program, and the dog’s mission was simply providing a gentle audience as children read to her from favorite books.

The result was dramatic, said librarian Ashley Cassidy. Julie Barone, a local mom whose family eventually moved to Florida, said her son Davis was treated in infancy for torticollis, a condition that contributed to a stutter as he learned to speak.

With Phoebe, she said, “he would sit with her and pet her and everything would come out smoothly.”

Six years later, Davis is singing in school musicals.

“It’s just magnificent,” Barone said, “to see the effect this dog had on my child.”

Ippolito recently learned that Phoebe has cancer, leading to the “retirement” gathering. The dog’s meaning to the library was evident in the range of the crowd gathered to honor her – children, parents, retirees, longtime staff.

It was a tiny fraction of what Paws for Love has done for thousands across Western New York, all of it reminding Ippolito of the person whose absence she felt keenly at the party:

Debbie Braun, the visionary leader of Paws for Love.

“She would have been there in a heartbeat,” Ippolito said.

Braun, 63, died on May 13 from lymphoma. One of her brothers, Bill Ferguson, said his sister handled the illness in the way she did everything in life, projecting her energy outward and doing her best not to bring any focus onto herself.

Still, Ferguson and Bob Braun, Debbie's husband of 32 years, both hope her inclination to avoid attention doesn’t obscure what she accomplished over 17 years with Paws for Love, most of them spent as program coordinator.

When Braun started, there were “a few volunteers visiting a few sites,” wrote Gina Lattuca, chief communications officer for the SPCA, in a moving tribute. The idea was seeking volunteers whose dogs – or sometimes cats, rabbits and even cockatoos – had been evaluated as ideal for public interaction, and could go to locations where their presence might lift someone’s spirits.

Nearly two decades after Braun became involved, the program has grown into what SPCA officials describe as a national model. It includes hundreds of area residents and their animals, primarily dogs, now offering vastly expanded services.

Last year, Paws for Love volunteers went to the Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School, where some of the children were close relatives to people lost in the racist massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

Middle School Principal Kelly Wilczak requested those visits. She said there was an immediate result: Stunned children who had been somber for days held or petted these small, gentle dogs – and abruptly smiled.

Paws for Love was also there for the grieving staff at Tops. On the request of the family of firefighter Jason Arno, who died in a Buffalo fire in March, a funeral home representative said volunteers and their dogs offered solace to mourners at his wake.

Six years ago, they were present at services for Buffalo Police Lt. Craig Lehner, a K9 officer who died in a training accident while diving in the Niagara River. Donna Lehner, Craig's sister, said it made a difference – and was fitting for a guy who will always be associated with the community importance of dogs.

“It was huge with the kids that were there,” Donna recalled. ”My three and my two other nieces … it really helped keep their mind off of everything else going on. There were a lot of adults that needed the loving, too.”

The dogs from Paws for Love comforted emergency responders during the worst of the pandemic. They are there for survivors of domestic violence at the Family Justice Center, whose chief executive officer, Mary Travers Murphy, spoke of Braun's program as "a game changer" in providing peace and healing for her clients and their families.

They go to day cares and nursery schools, to hospitals and nursing homes, sometimes bringing a measure of peace to suffering women or men in their final hours.

Lattuca said the role of Paws for Love at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, originally modeled on a similar notion in Los Angeles, is now believed to be the largest of its kind in the nation.

The credit again goes to Braun, said Allan Monaco, a retired aerospace manufacturing engineer, whose dog, Jake, is such an airport favorite that he now has his own presence on Instagram. On any given day, you might see Jake with a bunch of happy little kids, or maybe spending time with, say, Bills Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas.

The deeper purpose, Monaco said, is softening up the idea of an airport as a place of anxiety – for tired travelers, for weary staff, for people afraid of flying. He recalled how a family planning a trip to Disney World with their son, born with autism, once asked if Jake could be at the airport a day or two before the flight, as a way of making the child comfortable.

It worked, Monaco said. Thanks to the dog, the little boy was happy to be there.

As for Braun, Monaco is grieving her death. He described her “as very gracious and very dedicated,” and said they grew close enough that if Braun had too many speaking engagements on her plate, she would occasionally ask Monaco to cover.

Ferguson, Braun's brother, said their family lived out a familiar Western New York story in the decades after World War II. Their dad spent his career at the Westinghouse plant. Their mom worked as a bank teller before her kids were born, and went back to a similar job after they had grown up.

To both Ferguson and Bob Braun, a key factor in Braun’s passion for animals as a source of comfort was the loss of her grandmother, who died in a nursing home after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She had been an animal lover, and it occurred to Braun that visits from a dog might have brought some light into the often gray and somber vigil of those final years.

That hope became a fierce strategy. Bob Braun remembers playing a game with Debbie – who considered herself a cat person – where they chose words reflecting the other's attributes: He wrote out a page of them about his wife, describing her as "brilliant," "unselfish," "organized" and a person who always "fixes stuff."

Braun meshed those gifts with the skill and confidence of a natural leader. She was a PTO president in Lancaster, an executive committee member of the Federated Garden Clubs of New York State, a superintendent of flower shows at the Erie County Fair.

“She was a very strong woman, very determined,” Ferguson said. At the SPCA, Lattuca said administrators are already trying to figure out the best way of somehow covering Braun's workload, volunteer hours that equated in time, passion and commitment to a regular job.

Lattuca said Braun was so spotlight-adverse that it will require a lot of thought to even come up with a memorial that she would not have seen as overblown. Besides, the legion of folks lifted up by what she did understand the best monument is sustaining the one she has, right now:

It's with Jake, Phoebe and all their canine peers, and every smile those gentle dogs bring out of a hard place.