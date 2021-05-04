Sean Kirst: By porch or pedal, two statements on 'family-ship' in Broadway-Fillmore

She never left.

“All my memories are here,” she said of Smith Street.

Her story goes back to when the area was the Polish-American epicenter of Western New York. White, who is African American, spent her early childhood in the 1960s on Krettner Street. Her father, Leon Sweat, worked on the old Penn Central Railroad with a guy named Frank Ulaszko. White remembers how Ulaszko, often loaded up with treats for the kids, would walk over to spend time with her dad.

“It was more than friendship,” White said. “It was family-ship.”

When White was 12, Ulaszko told her parents a house was available next to his on Smith Street. They made the move. The families grew so tight that White, as a teenager, was in and out of the Ulaszko house almost as if it were her own. Even now, as a retired front desk administrator, White puts out seed for the birds in the same way Frank's wife, Josephine, once did.

Eventually, when Frank was elderly and needed to move, the Whites bought his house and owned two in a row. They stayed as thousands of primarily white families moved away or were dislocated, as population in the area plunged, as industrial jobs vanished and White's own heartbreak mirrored the pain for many families of color that remained.