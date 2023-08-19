Amani Al-Karkhi made a point of showing up for the reunion. Alumni of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper’s Young Environmental Leaders Program gathered last week at Red Jacket Riverfront Natural Habitat Park, hoping to do some hiking and kayaking, until the threat of thunderstorms drove the group inside.

Maybe a dozen young people, from Buffalo and Niagara County, sat around a table and caught up on their lives. They are all in college, beyond it or in job training programs – a little community drawn together by a shared emotion.

Gratitude.

“YELP brought me to nature and healed me without me even knowing it,” Al-Karkhi said.

At 22, she is a graduate of Lafayette High School and Medaille University, now working toward a master’s degree in conflict analysis and resolution at SUNY Buffalo State. She arrived in Buffalo with her family when she was 16, a teen who had known little except war.

She was born in Iraq. She barely remembers life in her homeland before her family fled the bloodshed there for Syria. Al-Karkhi can recall the scent of jasmine, of beautiful flowers in pots on the balcony, and then her life – for a second time – was consumed by violence.

Syria became a place of ash and fire, of filthy water. The nearest river was a terrifying hub for murder. Whatever childhood beauty Al-Karkhi found in the world seemed lost, and in Buffalo she had plenty of things on her mind in adjusting to an entirely new life.

She hardly expected that YELP, which she joined at Lafayette behind the promise of group outings and college credits, would have a transformative impact beyond school.

It sent her onto the trails at the Tifft Nature Preserve and put her on a kayak on the Buffalo River. She came to appreciate the global treasury of freshwater – roughly 20 percent of all drinkable water in the world – represented by the Great Lakes, and the Niagara River.

“I could go on the water, and listen to the birds chirping, and it’s silencing everything else in my head,” she said of finding peace from harder memories. She spoke of how planting trees or studying flowers, their scent and feel, “relieved my anxiety.”

Before Waterkeeper, she said her response to hard childhood memories was "to live in my imagination." The program offered stewardship of beauty, as a way back. It taught her how Buffalo exists because of waterways that remain intertwined with the city – and why it is an act of community to protect them.

“I learned to love the place,” she said, “and not just adapt again.”

Around the table, story after story carried similar power. La’Tysiah Jordan of Niagara Falls walked the tranquil paths of Deveaux Woods State Park with YELP. But she also came to understand, on visits to the quiet borders of Love Canal, the lingering sadness of her grandmother, forced to evacuate her home there by toxic poisons, almost 50 years ago.

Hay Blu, 18, made his first visit through YELP to Woodlawn Beach, where he saw “the golden sky and touched the sand” at sunset. Before finding safety in Buffalo, his family fled Burma for a refugee camp in Thailand, and the devastation in his homeland – coupled with lessons from Waterkeeper – is leading him toward environmental studies in college.

In appreciating the global meaning of the Great Lakes, and the cascading impact of every wise or destructive choice made locally, Blu came to see a clear path toward a career that matters.

“I love the trees, I love the water,” he said. “I don’t want the skies to be clouded.”

Each of those stories captures the mission of YELP, as explained by program manager Elizabeth Cute. In coordination with science departments at many high schools within Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Niagara-Wheatfield, the strategy becomes awareness “by making it very personal,” she said.

Thus, close friends Mehrazul Islam and Shahed Hanif, both from the Bangali community, could embrace Broderick Park, after discovering it through YELP. They turned to it as a teenage place of relaxation where they began to spend a lot of free time, fishing.

Hanif just graduated from UB with degrees in physics and math. He said that he and Islam, who is studying mechanical engineering, began relaying critically important lessons from YELP back to their community.

They said many people from Bangladesh love a diet rich in fish, and they arrive in Buffalo to see the Niagara – and its ample fishing – as a freshwater gift.

What some do not know, and what the young men learned a few years ago through Waterkeeper, is about the state health advisories that recommend limits on the number of fish that can be safely eaten, from the river.

Before YELP, “I wasn’t thinking about PCBs or chemical exposure,” Hanif said, but he and Islam now try to make sure their community knows these truths.

That same notion – about unseen threats to precious waterways – came home to Jaiquan Martinez, 18, after visiting local wastewater treatment plants. He learned how communities treat vast amounts of daily sewage, and how heavy rains can still create overflow amounts of untreated waste.

There was one 24-hour period in March, as Jay Tokasz of The Buffalo News reported, in which the equivalent of 60 Olympic-sized swimming pools of stormwater laden with raw sewage poured into the river.

Waterkeeper's fundamental mission is to serve as a freshwater guardian. And the message for the young people of YELP, Cute said, is "now that we know the science behind it, let’s do something about it.”

Her students, then, learn the notion of environmental justice for those living with the daily consequence of ecological neglect – such as the degradation of Scajaquada Creek, or struggling neighborhoods that are too often barren of trees, a situation Waterkeeper's student leaders help to remedy, bit by bit.

Those students also find beauty at their doorstep they might otherwise not see: Raven Rybak, for instance, recalled learning to snowshoe. They visit the state park at Niagara Falls. Tifft. The Erie Basin Marina. The Japanese Garden in Delaware Park. The Bird Island Pier, a place of reverie for Owen Niyobuhungiro, 22, now a Mercy Hospital nursing assistant doing graduate work in biology and anatomy.

He is from Burundi. He said his father, a pediatrician, was murdered for treating a student who had protested against government policies.

“They killed my father, and when they kill one person in your family, they go after your whole family,” Niyobuhungiro said.

His mother fled the country with her children. Niyobuhungiro arrived here as a 12-year-old. The fear and violence of his childhood overwhelmed any memories of beauty, and his central concern was “my mother crying, because she was afraid she could not care for all of us.”

Niyobuhungiro already had a dream. Both his twin brother and a younger sibling have sickle cell anemia. Their situation inspires him to be a physician, like his father. But YELP changed his perception of Buffalo from another place where he will stay for an uncertain length of time into a city that he loves.

It is now home.

He does not love all that January and February snow, but he appreciates how it provides its reward in the lush green bloom of spring. Coming from a place where food and water were always at risk, he remains stunned by what is casually available here – and by the urgency of protecting it.

Niyobuhungiro echoed the emotions of his friends. Waterkeeper was not simply another high school program. It opened his eyes after a hard journey and provided some peace, through shared responsibility for a fragile gift:

“To be able to know this place, to really know it, it was like winning,” he said. “The fresh air. The trees. It’s beautiful.”