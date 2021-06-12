Sean Kirst: Buffalo fans, a big-league team and an empty seat

While Rossotto's own father had died, his uncles did what they could to fill that role. Corsoro, not far from the table, said it was one of the few times he ever saw fear on his dad’s face.

Maybe, somehow, the older man had a premonition. Jimmy was killed in action on June 27, 1968. Corsoro found out when he was already in uniform for a Little League game. Aching with sorrow, he brought it all onto the field. He wrote of how he pitched and won and slashed a couple of doubles, “just so he’d be proud of me.”

Fifty-three years later, if he had the chance to spend a big-league game with anyone?

“I’d go with my cousin Jimmy,” Corsoro wrote.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

For Anthony Tripi-Gonzalez, in a way, the wish is already answered. He took his 8-year-old son John, who plays Lou Gehrig ball in East Amherst, to see the Jays face the Astros. They had seats so close to the field that a Jays staffer reached under the net and slipped a foul ball to John, and left-fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. could hear and respond when Gonzalez called to him in Spanish.