Sean Kirst: Beyond words for shared pain, Burmese community turns to music

+3 Buffalo String Works’ Yuki Numata Resnick on work, family and recording for Taylor Swift Though she’s routinely rubbing shoulders with major players in modern popular music, Yuki Numata Resnick is more concerned with struggles closer to home.

To Thant and Numata Resnick, that courage offers a clear message: The same faith and bravery can galvanize us here.

“For those of us who wonder what we can do,” Numata Resnick said, “music is the thing that binds us, the thing that courses through all of us.”

Buffalo String Works is a community music program offering free classical lessons to about 100 children, many from immigrant or refugee families and neighborhoods. Not long ago, Thant – so active in the Burmese community – went to Numata Resnick, a longtime friend whose Chinese and Japanese descent helps build trust and what Thant describes as Pan-Asian collaboration, and offered this vision:

She had a dream of String Works kids, gathered with their violins, leading an impromptu collection of skilled musicians from Western New York in “Do You Hear the People Sing?” – and Numata Resnick, moved by the thought, agreed to spread the word.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

There is not much time. The event is two days away. But Numata Resnick said participating musicians "can run the gamut" in regard to their particular form and expertise, and she said it comes down to a simple invitation: “Do you have music in you and do you want to be part of something bigger than yourself?”