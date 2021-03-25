Sean Kirst: Beyond words for shared pain, Burmese community turns to music

The idea came to Win Min Thant a few weeks ago. She has always loved an anthem from the musical “Les Miserables,” a song dear to her that was often on her mind, creating a kind of rhythm even as she quietly worked around her home in Buffalo.
So Thant said it is hard to describe the nature of her response when she learned protesters in Myanmar had embraced the lyrics as a great chorus in the streets:
"Do You Hear the People Sing?"
It was clear to her we needed to hear it in Buffalo. That will happen at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bidwell Parkway and Elmwood Avenue, where a small group of violin-playing Burmese children from Buffalo String Works is set to lead a yet-to-be determined number of local musicians in a performance of the song, its music drawn from a production that is now a global legend.
“We are singing for those who lost their lives,” Thant said of protesters in Myanmar.
She and Yuki Numata Resnick, a co-founder of String Works, emphasize that all of Saturday's participants will be masked and distanced. Thant, an impact manager with City Year Buffalo, is also a passionate community activist, part of what she describes as a Burmese "people's movement" to bring freedom and democracy to their homeland.
With two friends, Soe Maung Maung and Min Naing, she has been involved in coordinating demonstrations by Buffalo’s Burmese community against the coup in Myanmar that deposed an elected ruling party, demonstrations intended to help guarantee the suffering is not forgotten here, or internationally.
While that theme remains at the core of Saturday’s gathering, Thant and Numata Resnick understand it also comes at a moment of widespread American pain.
Last week, the murder of eight women in Atlanta-area spas – including six women of Asian descent – ignited nationwide grief and protests in support of Asian-American communities alarmed by statistics from research groups, indicating they are increasingly the targets of racially charged violence and harassment.
Monday, 10 more people died in a Boulder, Colo., grocery store, murdered in cold blood by a solitary gunman. It was yet another in a numbing string of mass killings and violence that leave countless Americans staggered, as Thant put it, by a cascade of it-can-happen-anywhere “abuse and brutality.”
She suggests we draw strength and inspiration from the commitment of marchers in Myanmar. CNN reports that at least 275 people have died there since the coup in February, with the death this week of a 7-year-old girl – shot and killed by a soldier – placing emphasis on one of Thant's central points. "The ones being shot down,” she said, are primarily young people. Despite the risk, she said youths take to the streets and clasp hands as they sing, communion that somehow kindles hope in a nation where so many over the years have been imprisoned, oppressed or forced to flee.
Though she’s routinely rubbing shoulders with major players in modern popular music, Yuki Numata Resnick is more concerned with struggles closer to home.
To Thant and Numata Resnick, that courage offers a clear message: The same faith and bravery can galvanize us here.
“For those of us who wonder what we can do,” Numata Resnick said, “music is the thing that binds us, the thing that courses through all of us.”
Buffalo String Works is a community music program offering free classical lessons to about 100 children, many from immigrant or refugee families and neighborhoods. Not long ago, Thant – so active in the Burmese community – went to Numata Resnick, a longtime friend whose Chinese and Japanese descent helps build trust and what Thant describes as Pan-Asian collaboration, and offered this vision:
She had a dream of String Works kids, gathered with their violins, leading an impromptu collection of skilled musicians from Western New York in “Do You Hear the People Sing?” – and Numata Resnick, moved by the thought, agreed to spread the word.
There is not much time. The event is two days away. But Numata Resnick said participating musicians "can run the gamut" in regard to their particular form and expertise, and she said it comes down to a simple invitation: “Do you have music in you and do you want to be part of something bigger than yourself?”
She asks anyone interested to contact her by email at yuki@buffalostringworks.org, which will allow her to more fully explain the goals and logistics of such an event in a pandemic. And she finds herself optimistic after her first conversations.
John Smigielski, for instance, is in. He is a percussionist and friend of Numata Resnick’s, and he has volunteered at String Works for several years. When Numata Resnick called this week, she hardly had time to explain the idea before Smigielski said he would be there Saturday with his snare drums.
“I have played this song before,” he said, and he knows Numata Resnick is quickly distributing sheet music to others taking part. These musicians, Smigielski said, are making plans as an act of support and empathy.
He also finds urgent meaning in the way the concert is being planned simultaneous to a wave of stunned national blowback after Wednesday's ugly 97 Rock radio conversation in Buffalo, in which co-host Rob Lederman compared the attractiveness of specific Black women to toaster settings – leading to the firing of Lederman and the suspension of fellow lead host Rich Gaenzler and co-host Chris Klein. Smigielski said he grieves for the hurt to people of color, already too familiar with such racist cruelty, and he said it illustrates the forces that corrode and damage the chance for real community.
In the way Saturday's gathering will call together so many people from different backgrounds – and in the potential for just how moving the result might be – Smigielski approaches it as a critical statement and gesture toward reaffirming the kind of Buffalo the city ought to be. Thant, who seeks that goal in the quest for musical diversity, offers a favorite word:
Solidarity.
“We have an amazingly vibrant Burmese community,” Smigielski said. “These people, these families, these communities: They’re not only refugees, they’re Buffalonians. This is us doing our part in the City of Good Neighbors, and I think this will be one of those moments, even with all the trials they’ve faced, for all of us to gather together through music.”
Once Numata Resnick explained the idea, Smigielski said his reaction was immediate: “I need to be there.”
Thant said the young protesters in Burma were inspired by Black Lives Matter marches in this nation and by mass demonstrations in Hong Kong. She arrived here 14 years ago as a student at the University at Buffalo, eventually settling in Buffalo in “search of freedom and democracy” after witnessing suffering in Burma, and she said Saturday’s version of “Do You Hear the People Sing?” will be an expression of the ultimate democratic power:
“We have each other’s hands in our hands, and our arms around each other’s shoulders, and we are all people who love life more than we fear arms and brutality.”
That is an emotion, a revelation, that brings hope and courage beyond words.
Saturday, in a burst of music led by children, Thant believes we can achieve it.
