Sean Kirst: At the brink of Niagara Falls, a wonder of the world collides with otherworldly courage

It was that way in 1918, when two laborers were trapped on a scow in the rapids above the main horseshoe, and they were saved with the help of a Coast Guard cannon that shot out a cable they could reach, a cable that was the best rescue technology at the time – yet it succeeded only because the legendary Red Hill, Dan’s grandfather, went out above the rapids, alone, to dangle from that cable and untangle it.

It was that way again in 2003, when a coordinated team of rescuers – led by Niagara Falls firefighter Gary Carella, a rescuer who ventured into the rapids while his colleagues clung to a rope – managed to save a man who had sought to end his own life, then changed his mind and caught himself on a rock near the edge at the absolute last moment.

It has been that way in many stories that are more rarely told, stories Dan Hill has heard or known throughout his life. His uncle, Red Hill Jr., died attempting to go over the falls in the barrel. As a young man, Dan helped his father, Wesley, in the grim duty of recovering bodies in the river, often people who chose to end their lives – a history that leads counselors in the mental health community to offer a reminder that anyone struggling for peace, at any time, can call the Crisis Services hotline at 716-834-3131.