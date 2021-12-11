Sean Kirst: At the brink of Niagara Falls, a wonder of the world collides with otherworldly courage

Dan Hill worked the night shift from Tuesday into Wednesday in a warehouse in Fort Erie, Ont. He came home that morning and fell asleep, and it was only when he woke up and went to Facebook that he saw what had just happened on the American side of Niagara Falls, leading to a one-word reaction that in gut-level simplicity captured everything about what had just occurred.
“Tragic,” said Hill, 57, whose family is intimate with the heart of this river.
Monday’s ceremony commemorating the centenary of the dramatic rescue above Niagara Falls will have special meaning for the Hill family, a family both lionized for and scarred by the intensity of its interaction with the Niagara
A car went into the river – police say the act appeared to be intentional – and the powerful rapids swept and pulled the vehicle and its solitary passenger north, to maybe 50 yards from the brink. After seeing it trapped there on a bleak and raw December day, public safety officials turned for help to the Coast Guard, which sent a rescue helicopter with a specially trained crew from Michigan.
As reporter Steve Watson of The Buffalo News tweeted images and updates in real time, a legion of people around the world paused from whatever duties they had been caught up in that day to follow Watson’s images of a 28-year-old Coast Guard rescue swimmer named Darrien Duryea, who descended by cable from the chopper. He knew a woman was inside the car, and the Coast Guard had to operate on the hope and belief she was alive, though investigators would say afterward they now believe she had already died.
Duryea later told Watson that as he went down, mist from the falls enveloped the helicopter and began to freeze, only escalating the sense of minute-by-minute urgency and danger. Beyond that, every member of the four-person Coast Guard team understood that at any one moment the rapids might again tear the car loose, and that Duryea did not want to be somehow entangled with the vehicle if that happened.
All of it was a global lesson in what Hill and his family and thousands upon thousands of others on the Niagara Frontier have known for generations: Viewed from a postcard or a tower or a casino, the falls are reduced to a scenic backdrop for marketing and tourism and wax museums, the kind of natural wonder that politicians and developers like to call “an opportunity.”
Hill understands it all on a higher and far more searing level. The Niagara River begins rolling downhill at Buffalo, and at three points at Niagara – where the rapids are forced to separate by Goat and Luna islands – that river hurdles off a precipice and into the depths below.
In the year 2021, for all the pride and vanity we draw from our technology, the truth is still that when someone comes close to the brink, the only chance becomes almost otherworldly acts of courage.
It was that way in 1918, when two laborers were trapped on a scow in the rapids above the main horseshoe, and they were saved with the help of a Coast Guard cannon that shot out a cable they could reach, a cable that was the best rescue technology at the time – yet it succeeded only because the legendary Red Hill, Dan’s grandfather, went out above the rapids, alone, to dangle from that cable and untangle it.
It was that way again in 2003, when a coordinated team of rescuers – led by Niagara Falls firefighter Gary Carella, a rescuer who ventured into the rapids while his colleagues clung to a rope – managed to save a man who had sought to end his own life, then changed his mind and caught himself on a rock near the edge at the absolute last moment.
It has been that way in many stories that are more rarely told, stories Dan Hill has heard or known throughout his life. His uncle, Red Hill Jr., died attempting to go over the falls in the barrel. As a young man, Dan helped his father, Wesley, in the grim duty of recovering bodies in the river, often people who chose to end their lives – a history that leads counselors in the mental health community to offer a reminder that anyone struggling for peace, at any time, can call the Crisis Services hotline at 716-834-3131.
Every instance, Hill said, leaves profound and lasting wounds above all else for the families of those lost. He also spoke with empathy of the emergency crews called out to the river. So he is aware of the kind of larger emotional revelation that happened Wednesday involving Niagara. Social media can be a place of division and confusion and debate, but what became clear in every tweet sent out by Watson was that most immediate problems in our everyday lives were secondary to this drama at the falls:
A young Coast Guard swimmer and an entire helicopter crew, in a situation that no one else had ever exactly faced, were putting their lives at high risk to save another.
Hill said it is a high-profile reminder – played out at one of the most famous places on the continent – of the level of courage these Coast Guard teams often display in rescues no one sees, far from shore. The Twitter images told the story of what Duryea accomplished, how he balanced on the flooded and buffeted car, how he managed to reach the woman inside through the front passenger door, how he got her out and locked with her together in his harness, then raised his arm so the helicopter could lift them up and carry them to shore, where they were quickly engulfed by emergency crews.
Later that day, officials said the woman did not survive, and that they do not believe she was alive throughout the rescue attempt.
To Hill, that is the place where all reaction must begin. The old scow – though a storm moved it two years ago this fall – is still locked into the river on the Canadian side above the falls, and seeing it is a reminder not only of human frailty but of desperate triumph, because in the end the two stranded laborers survived.
"As I've grown older," Woodward said, "I've just felt this profound appreciation for life."
What happened Wednesday involved the same form of bravery but did not end with that same hope. All of it, in every place of grief and fearlessness, is a story that to Hill is like family itself, humanity that comes with equal parts of tragedy, and in the heart of that almost staggering contradiction he suspects a legion of people around the world now glimpse the real nature and meaning of Niagara.
As for the rest of us, still working through everything that Coast Guard crew put on the line, maybe the only true measure of appreciation is to think about anyone in our own lives who is suffering, those whose solitude or struggle might put them at high risk, and to do anything we can to tell them they are not alone – which is really what Duryea did, at the brink.
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.