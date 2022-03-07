Sean Kirst: At St. Patrick's Day parade, celebrating gratitude shared by Irish and Six Nations

The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade ignites a joyous electricity in Buffalo, civic elation Mark Burnam once soaked in first-hand, if in slightly different form. He was a fixture on the Buffalo Bandits indoor lacrosse teams that won a couple of championships in the early 1990s at the old Memorial Auditorium, where Burnam remembers the ear-splitting roar of the title-hungry faithful.
Thirty years later, as a coach whose life ties together many communities, he plans to return to Buffalo for the March 20 parade, formally resuming for the first time since 2019. Burnham, born into the Mohawk Nation, has been involved for years with the Haudenosaunee Nationals, formerly the Iroquois Nationals, the international lacrosse program representing the Six Nations.
In a display of true lacrosse spirit, Ireland's national men's team gave up its slot at the 2022 World Games to the Iroquois Nationals team.
He began as a player and is now a Florida-based coach with the 19-and-under team that will play this summer in Ireland. His feelings on a Haudenosaunee presence in Buffalo's parade are summarized by the Cayuga Nation's Claudia Jimerson, a coach and board member with the Nationals:
“This is about peace and friendship, about respecting differences and seeing each other as full human beings, and that’s what lacrosse can show you,” said Jimerson, who checked a schedule, saw that her daughter Jalyn does not have a game that day with Syracuse University, and said it frees their family up to be in the parade.
The possibility grew from a choice two years ago by the Ireland men’s national lacrosse team, a decision inspired by even deeper history. The Haudenosaunee, or Six Nations, have fielded international teams for decades. Yet they were turned away in 2020 when they sought a berth at the summer’s World Games, in Birmingham, Ala.
Members of the Irish national team were not having it. They decided to give their own berth to the Haudenosaunee, whose dream is to send a team when lacrosse finally arrives at the Olympics, perhaps as soon as Los Angeles in 2028.
The Irish gesture triggered memories of the 1800s, when the Choctaw Nation – a people who had been dislocated and forced to the West – took up a collection to help those starving in Ireland during the potato famine. It also caused Phil O’Neill, an officer with the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Syracuse, to come up with a suggestion for that city’s March 14 parade, another major celebration also returning after a three-year absence due to the pandemic:
The first step toward Saturday’s Haudenosaunee Wooden Stick Lacrosse Festival in Syracuse began six years ago, at the Seneca Nation’s Cattaraugus territory. The Senecas brought together lacrosse players from throughout the Six Nations. They used wooden sticks and a leather ball in what the Iroquois describe as a “medicine game,” a traditional means of thanksgiving, spiritual clarity and healing. After
Why not invite members of team Ireland and the Haudenosaunee to march side-by-side? O'Neill met with retired Cornell coach Richie Moran and Dick Pepper, both deeply involved for years with Ireland lacrosse. They responded with calls to Burnam and Aaron Cahill, a former member of the Irish national team still involved as a coach, and the plan quickly locked in.
While most of the players from the two teams cannot make it because their seasons are underway, at least some alumni or officials with those programs are expected to walk together this weekend in Syracuse.
That caused Rex Lyons, an Onondaga and another Nationals board member, to ask a logical question:
What about Buffalo?
Both Lyons and Leo Nolan, executive director of the Nationals, looked toward Brigid Knott, director of the March 20 parade. She embraced the notion, ran it by parade Executive Committee Chairman John Morrison and president John Courtney, and the connection swiftly came together.
Everything about it – especially the joined notions of heritage, of bringing together neighbors – fits with the highest meaning of the event, Knott said. On parade day, for a gathering of particular jubilation after twice being shut down by Covid-19, many Nationals alumni from native territories close to Buffalo – or from a longtime native community within the city itself – are expected to walk as a statement of kinship and gratitude.
“It was an amazing, magnanimous gesture,” said Vince Schiffert, a Tuscarora who is both a Haudenosaunee Nationals board member and coach of the Niagara-Wheatfield High School boys lacrosse team, speaking of what the Irish squad was willing to give up. The choice, Schiffert said, reflected “the deeper inner meaning and internal beauty” his people draw from a game they revere as a direct gift from the Creator.
Schiffert is a longtime friend of Mike White, an Oneida who grew up in South Buffalo with close Irish-American friends, a guy who routinely watched the parade as a child. Years later, toward the end of his own long playing career, White helped to found the old South Buffalo Lacrosse, a youth program that taught skills and strategy to a legion of players in the city.
His own children became standout lacrosse players, and he served for almost a decade on the board of the Nationals. While White maintains others are far more deserving of the spotlight for their hard work, it is indisputably true that few people of Native heritage are as close to Buffalo’s traditional Irish neighborhoods.
White, still of South Buffalo, remembers a childhood when his Amber Street home was just about the only one in the area with a lacrosse goal in the yard, and he admits that he is moved by the invitation to walk in the parade: He learned of it by text as he sat in the Swan Street diner at Larkinville, near a table filled with South Buffalo-raised firefighters he coached when they were kids.
“I wasn’t surprised, not one little bit,” White said of the decision by Ireland's national team, which made a statement on shared humanity that White said everyone can use, now more than ever.
The point was echoed beautifully by Jimerson, a Lake Shore High School All-American from the Cattaraugus territory who went on to play at SUNY Fredonia, was later captain of the Haudenosaunee Nationals women’s team and eventually became a Nationals board member and director of women’s lacrosse operations.
She said the people of the Six Nations are passionate competitors while on the lacrosse field, but the larger and essential meaning of the game always transcends wins and losses.
“What Ireland did really sheds light on how we feel about it,” she said. “It was an honorable thing to do and we appreciate it and have a lot of respect for it that we know is reciprocal.”
At the core, Jimerson said, her people view lacrosse as a means of thanksgiving for everything provided by the Creator. A major part of that appreciation is the day-to-day expression of empathy, a lifetime discipline of truly seeing one another, meaning the Irish players reflected an understanding at the heart of the game.
"It was really extraordinary to see people live that out,” said Lyons, a board member from Onondaga. At a time when the world is reacting with grief to the bloodshed and chaos of the Russian invasion into Ukraine, he joined several others from the Nationals in seeing the bond with Ireland as a quiet reflection on what is possible.
“I think it’s just such a great example of what it means to be a global community,” Lyons said, "and that’s why we want to show up and support it.”
Phil O’Neill, the Hibernian who got the whole ball rolling, said the plan really came to him “out of the blue,” based on simple inspiration: The parades are St. Patrick's Day reminders that a global story of friendship, in its most meaningful and enduring way, begins right here.
