Sean Kirst: At St. Patrick's Day parade, celebrating gratitude shared by Irish and Six Nations

She said the people of the Six Nations are passionate competitors while on the lacrosse field, but the larger and essential meaning of the game always transcends wins and losses.

“What Ireland did really sheds light on how we feel about it,” she said. “It was an honorable thing to do and we appreciate it and have a lot of respect for it that we know is reciprocal.”

At the core, Jimerson said, her people view lacrosse as a means of thanksgiving for everything provided by the Creator. A major part of that appreciation is the day-to-day expression of empathy, a lifetime discipline of truly seeing one another, meaning the Irish players reflected an understanding at the heart of the game.

"It was really extraordinary to see people live that out,” said Lyons, a board member from Onondaga. At a time when the world is reacting with grief to the bloodshed and chaos of the Russian invasion into Ukraine, he joined several others from the Nationals in seeing the bond with Ireland as a quiet reflection on what is possible.

“I think it’s just such a great example of what it means to be a global community,” Lyons said, "and that’s why we want to show up and support it.”

Phil O’Neill, the Hibernian who got the whole ball rolling, said the plan really came to him “out of the blue,” based on simple inspiration: The parades are St. Patrick's Day reminders that a global story of friendship, in its most meaningful and enduring way, begins right here.

Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.