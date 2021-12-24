Sean Kirst: At St. Mark Church on Christmas Eve, they are thinking of their Santa

“He’s so sacred, so reverent,” said Rev. Joe Rogliano, pastor at St. Mark for more than a decade. “He brought it to a level of wonder.”

Maybe it is because this Santa appreciates, in the deepest sense, the meaning of a gift. From Brothers of Mercy, Jim and Mary recalled in separate phone interviews how they met at a bake sale at the old St. Vincent de Paul Church on Main Street. They were soon dating, and they both recalled the trepidation and concern when Jim was drafted during the Korean War, and Mary said farewell from the Central Terminal.

To Jim's quiet surprise, he was never sent into the war. He and Mary became engaged when she met him in Columbus, Ohio, while he was still in uniform, and they walked to a jewelry store and began making their plans. Mary was again at the Central Terminal when Jim stepped onto the platform, home safely and for good. You would think that is a feeling you could never replicate, except for this: After the pandemic arrived in early 2020, they were unable to see each other for seven months at Brothers of Mercy, despite their proximity.