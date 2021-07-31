Sean Kirst: At St. Luke's, canceled cookout will not quell a celebration

+4 Sean Kirst: St. Luke's mission co-founder recalled as 'example of Christ' Mike Taheri, a volunteer at St. Luke’s Mission, recalls Norm Paolini’s loving service to children, the poor, the hurting: “I think he may be the holiest person I’ve ever

There are challenges in the moment “that can seem impossible,” he said. So he has learned to do what he can within reach of his own arms, and he puts his faith in God and people he loves and trusts – and in the morning, he wakes up to live within the boundaries of the next day, in the same way.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

At 18, he brings that perspective, that road map, to the youths that he now tutors.

Julian told his story as he sat across a table from Sam and Traci Hutchins Tillman, and Anita Lakareber. Sam - who survived a Covid-19 infection of enough severity that for a time he struggled to breathe - recalled how he found solace at the mission more than 25 years ago, going there in search of peace after years of tumult that included being shot in the chest, at point-blank range.

+3 From St. Luke's to law school: Joanah Perkins blazes her own path Joanah Perkins’ departure has profound meaning at St. Luke’s, whose kindergarten-to-eighth-grade home school has embraced many children raised in struggle, providing extensive support with powerful

Sam began serving as an associate missionary at St. Luke’s, counseling other men whose suffering he understood. One day he saw Taheri working with a children's reading group, and Sam approached him in the mission cafeteria: He explained he had left high school as a freshman, that he had struggled to read since childhood – and that many St. Luke’s regulars were in the same place.

Was there a way, he wondered, to help them?