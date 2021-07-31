Sean Kirst: At St. Luke's, canceled cookout will not quell a celebration

The original plan was for a cookout and a sprawling celebration, a kind of joyous reunion after all the months of solitude. Yet Amy Betros, co-founder of St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy, took a look at the latest reports about the Delta variant and decided, for now, it would be best to scale things back.
Sunday, Betros and everyone who works at her side will mark the 27th anniversary of the birth of St. Luke’s with a 2 p.m. community Mass at the old church on Walden Avenue, where they will carefully follow Covid-19 safety protocols. In August 1994, Betros and her late co-founder, Norm Paolini, obtained the title to the complex from the Diocese of Buffalo. They immediately began pouring energy and faith into the idea that somehow, if they looked straight at the needs of the community around them, they could sustain the mission.
They were right. Whatever happens, as Betros said Friday, they seem to find ways through it – though her friends say she proves that kindness can have its own rolling momentum.
“No one had to do that specifically for me,” Marcos Vazquez said, “and it makes me want to do the same thing for someone else in the same position.”
“Amy is the most loving and caring person you could ever meet,” said Rose Spoth, a longtime supporter who holds an annual corn roast at her Amherst home to benefit St. Luke’s – and whose presence at Sunday's Mass will mark her first visit in more than a year, due to the pandemic.
The gathering also provides a long-awaited opportunity for Mike Taheri, a defense lawyer in Buffalo and volunteer director of education at the mission, to illuminate what he sees as a monumental spring. He has invited many new graduates of college, high school or the St. Luke's home school – ages ranging from the early teens to well into their 50s – to celebrate what Taheri describes as the most important of transitions.
They were students at the mission who are now tutors and teachers, which helps guarantee the future of what St. Luke’s represents.
Consider, for instance, 18-year-old Julian Reynoso, newly graduated from St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute and preparing for his freshman year at Canisius College. Drawn toward the law, he has also settled on the idea of becoming a writer, loving “the freedom and creativity” of it and the idea that your writing voice “becomes your signature.”
Taheri has known Julian since the teen arrived on the St. Luke’s campus as a preschooler, so young it was almost before memory begins. Julian is an undocumented immigrant, one of the youths known as “Dreamers.” He came to Buffalo as a small child with his parents, who were originally from Argentina. Julian's older brother Diego muscled through all obstacles to serve as a nurse who worked with Covid-19 patients at the Erie County Medical Center during the worst days of the virus, while their brother Cristian now works as a draftsman.
Julian’s future is again uncertain – a reality he has faced for much of his life – after a federal judge in Texas ruled in July that the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy is unconstitutional. For now, Julian cannot apply for a DACA card, which means he cannot even hold a legal job. “I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Julian said, but he approaches what he cannot predict with a philosophy gleaned from a lifetime at St. Luke’s:
Mike Taheri, a volunteer at St. Luke's Mission, recalls Norm Paolini's loving service to children, the poor, the hurting: "I think he may be the holiest person I've ever
There are challenges in the moment “that can seem impossible,” he said. So he has learned to do what he can within reach of his own arms, and he puts his faith in God and people he loves and trusts – and in the morning, he wakes up to live within the boundaries of the next day, in the same way.
At 18, he brings that perspective, that road map, to the youths that he now tutors.
Julian told his story as he sat across a table from Sam and Traci Hutchins Tillman, and Anita Lakareber. Sam - who survived a Covid-19 infection of enough severity that for a time he struggled to breathe - recalled how he found solace at the mission more than 25 years ago, going there in search of peace after years of tumult that included being shot in the chest, at point-blank range.
Joanah Perkins' departure has profound meaning at St. Luke's, whose kindergarten-to-eighth-grade home school has embraced many children raised in struggle, providing extensive support with powerful
Sam began serving as an associate missionary at St. Luke’s, counseling other men whose suffering he understood. One day he saw Taheri working with a children's reading group, and Sam approached him in the mission cafeteria: He explained he had left high school as a freshman, that he had struggled to read since childhood – and that many St. Luke’s regulars were in the same place.
Was there a way, he wondered, to help them?
Thus began an adult reading group, which started with Taheri teaching from children’s books and eventually led a roomful of adult learners toward such works as Hemingway’s “The Old Man and the Sea.” Sam Tillman, who used that breakthrough to go back and earn his high school equivalency certificate, can now settle in to read a newspaper. He is in the process of starting another version of the reading group – planning to do for others what Taheri did for him.
“I tell these guys no one’s judging you, you don’t have to put yourself behind a wall, that you can get the help you need,” Sam said, recalling the long frustration when casual reading seemed unattainable.
Last spring, he earned a human services diploma from Erie Community College, the same place where Traci, his wife of 19 years, has also earned two degrees. “A very welcoming feeling,” Sam calls it, and he hopes others in his group can someday feel the same thing.
Lakareber, for her part, arrived in Buffalo as a teenager from Uganda, where she was only a child when both her parents died. In Buffalo, she was staying at Vive – a shelter for refugees and asylum-seekers on Wyoming Avenue – when a Catholic sister, Beth Niederpruem, urged her to stop by St. Luke’s.
Uganda native Anita Lakareber, 21, and other immigrants have gotten help in realizing their dreams of a college education through Our Lady of Hope Child's Services scholarship fund, set up by local attorney Michael S. Taheri and his wife
That is how she became friends with Taheri. Before long, she was a pillar of what he calls “East Side Prep,” his collective effort to raise enough money – and beyond all else, volunteers willing to provide support – to make sure young people from hard places find their way to college.
With that help, Lakareber attended ECC. Her scholastic performance lifted her into “Student of the Year” honors before she went on to D’Youville, where she worked in the office of president Lorrie Clemo and was deeply involved in student mentorship. Last May, she walked the stage for her nursing degree, and she is finishing her capstone project within ECMC's Regional Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. The long-term goal is law school, the whole idea of tying together her passions as a nurse-attorney.
Lakareber made a point of thanking “all the people who supported me.” She is old friends with the Reynosos and Tillmans from St. Luke’s, and familiar with their stories of ascent. Lakareber – who speaks six languages – is now helping with tutoring and peer advocacy at several places, as Taheri hoped. What she tries to convey is what she learned as a child and then was reinforced by so many, at St. Luke's:
Education, Lakareber said, is not some dry strategic opportunity. It is a privilege, a source of joy and spirit, and to embrace it in that way – and then to pass it on – helps in all ways to define the mission.
Friday, she and her friends showed up for a few group photographs. Before getting started, they stopped by the main office to take turns embracing Betros, whom Lakareber knows as “Grandma Amy.” Betros explained why concerns about the virus caused her to postpone the anniversary cookout on Sunday, but Taheri said the simple presence of all these students-who-are-now-tutors at Mass will still underline the heart of the celebration.
“What it means,” he said, “is that they will carry on.”
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.