Sean Kirst: At St. Luke's, a young lawyer learned how to survive the storm

In a powerful and heartbreaking way, fate and nature helped Joanah Perkins make her points.

Three weeks ago, we spoke at St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy on Walden Avenue, where Joanah grew up. Her photograph – beaming smile at her law school graduation – is one of many on the office wall of mission co-founder Amy Betros, whom Joanah simply calls:

“My grandmother.”

Joanah was home from Boston for what was supposed to be five days, planning to leave on the morning after Christmas. On a Thursday afternoon, we talked while she walked from desk to desk in what had once been her classroom in the mission home school, called Our Lady of Hope.

She is the first graduate from that school with a law degree, though two more are in line. The plan last month was to offer her tale as one fitting for New Year's Day. Joanah agreed to it when asked by her mentors at the mission, but her concern involved the central emphasis:

If there is meaning to her life, she insists it is intertwined with the idea that she is no different than any child – particularly any young woman of color – raised in Buffalo neighborhoods that have known long struggle.

When I saw her last month, she expected to quickly return to her job as an assistant district attorney in Middlesex County, north of Boston. The blizzard changed everything. Locked down, Joanah, 25, stayed with her family at St. Luke’s for another week.

In all she witnessed – in how the mission responded, the people it saved and those it lost – she saw the key at the center of her life.

“I was not afraid,” Joanah said, “because I knew what my community can be.”

She vividly remembers 2006, when she was a child and an October snowstorm knocked out power in her home. St. Luke’s, she said, rallied to support alarmed families without heat or food.

This storm had historically lethal consequence. At least 44 Western New Yorkers died, including two beloved regulars at St. Luke's who were ill, and cut off by unpassable roads from emergency help.

Mission leaders, out of respect for mourning families, are keeping those names private. In the most profound way, Joanah said, it reinforces her main contention: “None of this is about me.”

She would rather talk about Erwin and Nirena Hill, assistant missionaries who slept at St. Luke’s during the storm. Betros, unable to leave her home, received some calls about travelers lost and stranded not far away, messages she channeled to Erwin.

Several times, during the worst hours of the blizzard, he pushed through winds so thick with snow it was hard to breathe. Among those he rescued was a family with two children, including a 2-year-old Erwin braced up with his arms as they fought their way to safety.

In the end, about 10 people spent a few nights waiting out the storm as guests, at St. Luke’s. Erwin and Nirena did the cooking, and delivered meals to families in mission housing. They found gifts for the children so – as Joanah put it – "they would have some form of Christmas."

St. Luke’s is also part of the Code Blue network that provides emergency food and shelter to homeless women and men during bitter conditions. The Hills joined other volunteers in preparing enough food for 270 people, meals picked up by the National Guard.

Erwin Hill wept in explaining why he risked his life, helping strangers. He first stood in line for a meal at the mission in 1994, he said, so weighed down by addiction he “just wanted to die.” Erwin met Betros, who gently promised him a family – and for all these years has kept her word.

“She saved my life,” he said, “so no credit goes to me. Love is unconditional, and the only thing good for all of us is God.”

There you go. What Erwin does is what Joanah sees all around her, at St. Luke’s. Three days before the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., she said she tries to meet that standard, in the world.

Yet to Betros, education director Mike Taheri and others at the mission, Joanah’s tale is one of possibility and emblematic importance. In November, six months after graduating from the New England School of Law, she learned she passed the bar exam in Massachusetts.

Her mother, Michelle Matthews, is close to Betros and has served at the mission since it opened, almost 30 years ago. She described a sense of potential, of energy, that has surrounded her daughter since she toddled.

“This is something that’s hers," Matthews said, "and she stepped into it.”

To this extent, Joanah would agree: That same potential holds true for every child in the city around them, offered the same support. She said her older sister Sydnie earned her master’s degree at Canisius, and her younger brother Josh is studying at Erie Community College.

Joanah sees herself as any little girl you see sitting on any curb in Buffalo, “with her hair half in braids and a scrape on her knee,” success based on one simple truth:

The mission has been her family. She is grateful to everyone, and she does not forget such St. Luke's stalwarts as the late Norm Paolini, the co-founder, or Gino Grasso, who ran the clothing pantry and died last year.

The appreciation is mutual. Her presence, her warmth, has clear meaning at the place. As Joanah walks the busy hallways of St. Luke’s, volunteers sorting clothes or assembling meals pause from what they are doing to embrace her.

“The woman she’s grown up to be is a testament to many things, but it starts with this: She’s an exceptional person,” said Drew Bernstein, who – like his wife Sandy – is a missionary.

Joanah perceives herself as a small piece in a much larger tale, where the word “mission” reflects the burning 21st century challenge in Buffalo. The racist mass murder last May at the Jefferson Avenue Tops, a supermarket Joanah has known since childhood, was an unspeakable act built upon demographic truths unaltered for too long.

The confessed killer came to Buffalo after looking at statistics identifying the high proportion of Black residents, the rate of entrenched segregation, in the Cold Spring neighborhood. Taheri, Joanah’s mentor and teacher for years, said the purpose at the bedrock of St. Luke's is love as a means of shattering barriers of race and poverty, with one unshakable rule behind that work:

It requires communitywide mentors who understand time, presence and individual commitment make the difference – commitment that needs to last not for hours or days, but for years.

Taheri's proof is the dedicated staff at the home school, where almost every graduate has gone on to college or learned the skills for health care and manufacturing. A defense lawyer, Taheri recalls how he often brought Joanah along to meetings in the towers of downtown, where the teenager had her epiphany:

Decisions about her neighbors and her community – services, transportation, buildings that go up or down – were too often made by people in business clothes, far away. “There is a gap,” Joanah said, and the only way to ignite real change is by understanding how things work, from the inside.

For now, she is committed to her work in Boston, and she does not guess where she will end up. But when I asked about her thoughts on Buffalo, her response was immediate and emphatic.

She spent the first two decades of her life within a mission community “where people in trauma end up on God’s doorstep, where the whole idea is to love and hold and feed each child.”

The response during the storm only reaffirmed that faith, the way people are alive today because of the courage of a guy like Erwin Hill, who embodies what Joanah tries to represent from her hometown.

“The best part of Buffalo,” she said, “is the best part of St. Luke’s.”