Sean Kirst: At Seneca One tower, new color is reminder of 'hardest working guy on the site'

“Babe?” Smith called out, not yet really worried. It was only when she approached that she began to grasp what happened.

He had fallen and suffered a catastrophic head injury. A guy whose passion for safety is legendary among his colleagues, a guy Smith said was accustomed to working at high places on prominent landmarks, was in immediate danger because of a fall from a one-level garage.

She thanks God, looking back on how Cox was struggling to breathe, that she did not arrive a few minutes later. Logan was next door, playing with friends. Smith had to lock Leland, their typically jovial German shepherd, in the house as she called 911, because the distraught dog – so close with Cox – sensed something was terribly wrong. Three months and multiple surgeries later, Cox is out of intensive care but remains hospitalized, in satisfactory condition, at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Each bit of progress is monumental, Smith said. It took about two weeks before Cox reached out for her hand, and it was another two weeks before he spoke. After living for months with a tracheotomy, he is breathing on his own. This week, she saw movement in his left foot for the first time.

“He’s come far,” said Jamie, pleased that Cox can now recognize and speak with old friends.