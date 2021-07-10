Sean Kirst: At Seneca One tower, new color is reminder of 'hardest working guy on the site'

Until last month, a small rectangular area along a Washington Street wall was the final unpainted piece of the Seneca One tower complex, a tiny space about 530 feet beneath where that paint job began. Jusuf Mulahmetovic, on a lift, finished it off on a June afternoon. Using a sprayer, he did a few quick sweeps, and there it was:
The exterior of the state's tallest skyscraper west of Albany was entirely painted in new colors, essentially by a crew of four guys from E & M Star Painting, led by foreman Paul Mazzu.
The terra cotta tint changed the look of the skyline, transforming a long-empty building of precast concrete into a lightning rod for opinions and conversation. With the work finished, Mulahmetovic – who arrived in Buffalo as a Bosnian refugee in 1995 – looked down from a lift and said the high-profile paint job will always make him think of one man.
“Oh, my God,” Mulahmetovic said. “I feel my heart for him.”
He was speaking of Tim Cox, 51, a superintendent for Buffalo Construction Consultants. That company was hired by developer Douglas Jemal to oversee construction not only at Seneca One – completed in 1972 as the Marine Midland Center – but at the old Statler Hotel, where Cox was the guy last spring who pulled away a few shards of dusty plywood to discover original windows with 1920s lettering from the long-closed Statler Pharmacy.
BCC co-founder Bill Mahoney describes Cox as a “field general,” an on-the-job construction quarterback who oversees a multitude of contractors and tradespeople. The mission is guaranteeing quality and making sure everything stays on schedule. Those who worked for Cox in Buffalo say he is gifted at the task.
“Most superintendents don’t just jump into the mix and get their hands dirty the way this guy does,” said Mazzu, recalling how Cox went outside onto a swing stage scaffold – a wheeled painting platform that hangs from the building – to help last winter as the painters erected “Let's go Buffalo” signs, honoring the Bills, near the peak of the 38-floor tower.
Thinking of that fabled diligence, Tony Miceli, a project manager for BCC, called Cox the "hardest working guy on the site."
Yet Cox has not been at the tower in months. On an April afternoon, he was doing some repairs on a garage roof at the North Chili home he shares with Jamie Lee Smith. She called up to him about a meal, and the couple settled on Wegmans subs. Smith left her 10-year-old son Logan with Cox, a guy the child reveres, and took a quick ride to the supermarket.
When she returned, she saw from a distance that Cox was lying on the ground, near the ladder. From the way he seemed so casually sprawled upon his back, she thought at first he had spontaneously stopped to take a rest, which for Cox – a free spirit – would not have surprised her.
“Babe?” Smith called out, not yet really worried. It was only when she approached that she began to grasp what happened.
He had fallen and suffered a catastrophic head injury. A guy whose passion for safety is legendary among his colleagues, a guy Smith said was accustomed to working at high places on prominent landmarks, was in immediate danger because of a fall from a one-level garage.
She thanks God, looking back on how Cox was struggling to breathe, that she did not arrive a few minutes later. Logan was next door, playing with friends. Smith had to lock Leland, their typically jovial German shepherd, in the house as she called 911, because the distraught dog – so close with Cox – sensed something was terribly wrong. Three months and multiple surgeries later, Cox is out of intensive care but remains hospitalized, in satisfactory condition, at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Each bit of progress is monumental, Smith said. It took about two weeks before Cox reached out for her hand, and it was another two weeks before he spoke. After living for months with a tracheotomy, he is breathing on his own. This week, she saw movement in his left foot for the first time.
“He’s come far,” said Jamie, pleased that Cox can now recognize and speak with old friends.
Her most powerful reaction is overwhelming gratitude. She has temporarily left her job as a chemical dependency counselor to be with Cox throughout the day. She is thankful for the tireless support of his relatives, for all the people who donated to a GoFundMe account that benefits the family and for the ongoing concern from a legion of women and men who worked with Cox over the years.
Smith saw firsthand why Cox earned such reverence. He was up every morning shortly after 3 a.m., always reaching Buffalo long before dawn. To maximize his time around Smith and her son, Cox had made the decision to do less traveling and to focus on jobs in Western New York. Each day, at Seneca One, he was “the first guy here and always the last one to leave,” said Brian Bishop, a foreman with Superior Contracting, who did metal framing and drywall work in the additions to the tower.
It was Bishop, at Mahoney's request, who organized maybe 20 workers from the projects Cox supervised for a spring road trip to North Chili to collectively finish the garage roof.
“These guys,” Jamie Lee Smith said of that group. “They all love him.”
She often reminds Cox of that affection on long days at the hospital, where she responds with joy to each small sign of progress.
Of all the jobs on which Cox played such a role in Buffalo, nothing approaches the visibility of the exterior painting of Seneca One. The crew that did it typically included Mazzu, Mulahmetovic, Dean Schaub and another worker they all call “Johnny Longhair.”
They started painting in spring 2020, roughly parallel to the pandemic, with Matt Glynn of The Buffalo News reporting the workers needed more than 15,000 gallons of paint. Mazzu, 61, a painter since he was a Southtowns teenager, said the draw is the adrenaline of working up high, a feeling he first experienced while painting a bridge as a young man.
At the tower, he was part of what he called “the first move” of painting near the peak, when Jemal experimented with a color eventually discarded for being more pink than terra cotta.
Against the backdrop of Covid-19, the workers looked down on a city eerily devoid of people as they painted the walls in terra cotta, and the window framings black. They grew familiar with a hawk that watched their movements. The Lake Erie wind was a volatile presence, but the paybacks were incredible views – including the best perspective in Buffalo on last summer’s Toronto Blue Jays games, when that big-league club played in front of an empty house at Sahlen Field, which Mazzu helped paint years ago.
Mazzu and Mulahmetovic, now painting interiors at Seneca One, spoke of how their grandchildren – who can see the tower from afar – make a point of telling friends that their grandpas painted it. That role has particular meaning to Mulahmetovic, who left Sarajevo with his family during the suffering of the 1990s, a time in which he saw little kids shot in the street, by snipers.
In his homeland, Mulahmetovic worked as a painter, a skill that provided traction when he started a new life. While he appreciates the idea that he fled here from despair - then became part of what architectural historian Frank Kowsky said is almost certainly the biggest exterior paint job for any building in Western New York history - Mulahmetovic does not think of himself when he up at the tower.
Instead, he recalls the key man in getting it all done.
“He loved this job,” he said of Tim Cox, “and everyone loves him.”
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.