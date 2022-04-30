Sean Kirst: At Our Lady of Hope, global community to greet 40th Mass Mob as 'one big family'

In a room behind the altar, 10-year-old Otim Joseph and his friend, Christopher Soe, showed no hint of nerves. The two children were about to portray disciples in front of the busy pews of Our Lady of Hope Church on Lafayette Avenue, where Christopher’s older brother Elijah handled the title role last Sunday in a dramatic rendition of the “Doubting Thomas” tale.

Otim’s family is from South Sudan, while Christopher’s parents are refugees from Burma. They are part of a passionate congregation, consisting mainly of new Americans, that electrifies the 11 a.m. Mass each week at the church, known as Annunciation until its 2008 merger with Our Lady of Loretto and the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin.

The children would perform as part of the Gospel reading. They knew their lines inside-out, including an astonished retort of “It is true!” when Elijah-as-Thomas, needing to see to believe, brushed off accounts of the resurrection. One key player, though, had yet to arrive.

“Jesus isn’t here yet,” said Christopher, 9, referring to Lay Wah Say, a teenage buddy lined up for that big part who soon showed up on time.

I was at Our Lady of Hope for reasons that began as professional, then became deeply personal. Alan Oberst was one of the original organizers of Buffalo's groundbreaking “Mass Mob,” a collective of regional Catholics with a sense of wonder who do a kind of tour of Mass services at historic churches. Years ago, Oberst suggested that I might write a column at some point as the Mob prepared to do its bit, simply to let readers know they are invited.

The 40th gathering in Mob history, which will be Sunday at Our Lady of Hope, seemed like the right time. The group is embraced by Bishop Michael Fisher, who said in a statement that the Mass Mob encourages "Buffalo's faithful to experience a diversity of parish communities." Christopher Byrd, a founder and organizer, said the original idea was “to shine a little light on city churches having problems with attendance,” while emphasizing how "these beautiful historic churches are an absolutely vital part of the fabric of the community.”

The visit to Our Lady of Hope will certainly reinforce the second point – though the concern about attendance, at this Mass, is not a factor. Cheryl Walters, a church secretary raised in the neighborhood, said the parish includes about 450 families, many with roots in Burma, Congo, Sudan, Burundi, Tanzania, Eritrea and other nations.

“These families,” Walters said, “they go to church.”

For a 21st century parish, that is no small thing. Byrd said Sunday’s Mass Mob, only the second significant gathering for the group since the harshest days of the pandemic, involves high anticipation. The Mob – which has drawn anywhere from a few hundred people for a single Mass to beyond 1,000 – was at Our Lady of Hope once before, in 2018, but turnout was affected by an ice storm.

The pastor, Rev. Felix Nyambe, is a native of Zambia who serves with the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, an order whose driving purpose is to help those in greatest need. He welcomes the Mass Mob into a 124-year-old church, designed in magnificent detail by architect Albert Post.

Yet the real church, Nyambe said, is not about stone walls but what goes on inside, where refugees and immigrants from multiple nations – including plenty of happy little kids – come together each Sunday for a jubilant service in many languages, with translations broadcast on screens in front of church with music from such varied choral groups as the St. Kizito Choir, singing in Kirundi.

“To me, in Buffalo, in this church, the importance is the oneness of so many people from so many cultures,” Nyambe said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Now, a confession, though not in the strict sense: While working on this column, impossible coincidence – or whatever you choose to call it – quickly amplified the connection. My late mother and father spent their teen years and 20s on the West Side of Buffalo, and it was not until I returned to Western New York to do this job that I learned, through a little digging, where they were married.

My dad, who spent much of his childhood at Father Baker’s orphanage, ended up on West Delavan Avenue, a few blocks from the church. He was living there when he met my mother, orphaned daughter of Scottish immigrants, who was staying with an older brother on Perkins Place. She soon converted to Catholicism, and they took their vows at Annunciation on May 2, 1942.

Sean Kirst: A lost sister, a Central Terminal reunion, the long road home On Memorial Day, Sean Kirst writes about his sister’s death as a toddler in 1944, his heartbroken mother and her change of heart after she wrote her soldier husband: “Don’t come

That means Sunday’s Mass at Our Lady of Hope, picked by chance by the Mass Mob, is exactly one day short of the 80th anniversary of my parents’ wedding in that same church. The parish was also central to the hardest passage of their lives: When my sister Sharon died as a toddler in 1944, she was buried out of Annunciation.

So, yeah. I felt it when I walked in there to learn a truth I know would matter to my folks: The church that was a pivot in their lives does not represent some sad song about past Buffalo glory and used-to-be.

Instead, it is triumphant – and absolutely hopping.

“Annunciation was always a good church but this? This is just tremendous,” said Tom Regensdorfer, 80, a retiree from Trico and the postal service who married his wife Phyllis there, 58 years ago. “All these cultures! What it is, really, is one big family.”

Regendsdorfer was at the church entrance, volunteering side-by-side with Pan Kyaing of the Karen community, who serves as chief usher and has legendary stature at the church. Associate pastor Ron Thaler, 79, a parish fixture since the merger, remembers when the place was in danger of closing, and the arrival of the Oblates represented a last chance.

Sean Kirst: Relentless sisters harvest hope for refugees on West Side Sister Kathleen Dougherty expected this phase in her career to involve peace and quiet. She had already retired three times from teaching jobs in South Carolina and Western New York. In 2015, she moved into the new St. Mary’s Center on Buffalo’s West Side, where her fellow Sisters of St. Mary of Namur needed someone who could play the

Kyaing, who said he was routed to Our Lady of Hope years ago by Sister Mary McCarrick, then-director of Catholic Charities, was one of the first new Americans to walk through the front door. His arrival symbolized a turning point, and his faith, heart and patience now help define the place. Remembering how a civil war destroyed his Burmese village, Kyaing said finding a church in Buffalo was as important to what he needed as food and water in his new city.

“God led me here,” said Kyaing, whose eight siblings were scattered around the world by their trials and who lost a brother, Andrew, to Covid-19. After each day of work at Wegmans, Kyaing said he dedicates himself to his family and his church. At Our Lady of Hope, he describes his mission as creating a “welcoming community” to provide solace and belonging to so many arriving in flight from violence, hunger and despair.

That perspective is shared by Nininahazwe Agnes, 20, a SUNY Buffalo State junior. She settled in Buffalo as a 7-year-old after traveling with her family from a refugee camp in Tanzania. From day one, she said, attending church in her new community was not an obligation but an act of gratitude.

“They took us under their wings here,” said Agnes, a longtime member of a multicultural youth choir overseen by John Panepinto and Jenny Serniuk. She spoke with appreciation about years of field trips and children's theatrical performances. One of her favorite moments is an annual Epiphany celebration that involves not just three kings but five or six or more, each representing the many nationalities within the church.

The parishioners will greet this weekend's Mass Mob in the way they welcome all visitors. There will be hymns, prayer and a sign of peace offered in a way that needs no words, a jubilant message of warmth from that old church I have no doubt my parents would love to hear:

Our Lady of Hope, every day, more than lives up to its name.

Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.