Sean Kirst: At Ketchum medal ceremony, a grateful 92-year-old brings hers back

The Jesse Ketchum medals did not turn up until a day or two after Juanita Kirkland Hunter made the move. About six months ago, she left a Buffalo townhouse for an apartment at Gates Circle, a smaller space that meant giving up some family treasures.

The medals had particular importance, and their absence left her worried. Juanita was relieved when her son Wayne discovered them in her old basement, still stored in the original boxes.

“They were like one of those secrets in your life that’s hidden and quiet but always back there, all the time,” said Juanita, who had a plan.

At 92, she called a newspaper guy who had written often about the Ketchum medals, which led to her bundling up and grabbing her cane one night last week against a cold October rain, before she climbed into a waiting car for the ride to West Hertel Academy.

Once indoors, a reverent maintenance man found a wheelchair to make the journey down a long corridor a little easier, and Juanita took a seat off to the side in the auditorium.

More than 30 students and their families had gathered for the 151st distribution of the Ketchum medals, now awarded to top eighth grade scholars in the Buffalo city schools. It was the first in-person Ketchum ceremony since 2019, before the pandemic.

As historian Bill Greco told the children, the tradition began in 1871, when the honor was created in memory of a Buffalo humanitarian with a fierce belief in public education.

Since then, while millions of girls and boys have attended Buffalo schools, fewer than 12,000 actually received Ketchum medals – placing each of Tuesday’s recipients, as Greco emphasized, on a lofty list.

Two of the medals – in 1942 and 1943 – went to a child named Juanita Kirkland, the finest student in both the seventh and eighth grades at the old School 32.

Eighty years later, as applause rolled down, she chose to give them back.

Moments earlier, Semiah Balazadeh, formerly of School 81 and now of Leonardo da Vinci High School, took the stage – as Ketchum gold medalist – to lead the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. Semiah's scholastic average of 100 was as high as it gets, just ahead of the 99.75 registered by School 53’s Rasni Ullah, a silver medalist who could not be there Tuesday.

The teens were greeted by Mayor Byron Brown, superintendent Tonja Williams and state Sen. Tim Kennedy, whose daughter Eireann was a medalist. Williams lauded the students as eagles "who run into the storm and use the storm to rise higher," followed by a ballet by dancers from the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts.

Ariela Granados Murcia, 16, a junior at the International Preparatory School, sang the national anthem, which she saw as gratitude: More than a year ago, her family found safety in this city, where her parents are seeking asylum from violence in El Salvador.

“Now that I’m living here,” Ariela said of Buffalo, “it’s becoming part of me.”

Like Ariela, Alejandro Rios Velazquez – the Ketchum medalist at the D’Youville Porter Campus School – dedicated the honor to his parents and their example. Nine years ago, when his family left Puerto Rico and moved to Florida, Alejandro spoke no English as he entered grade school.

While he learned the language with the same tenacity he brings to schoolwork, he was surprised to be named a Ketchum recipient. That quiet wonder was magnified Tuesday when Juanita, on the arm of district official Daphne Bell, walked to the front of the hall.

“The real deal,” Alejandro said. “Inspirational. I couldn’t believe all she went through, and she’s still here."

He referred to the Kirkland family story, so compelling that associate superintendent Fatima Morrell, president of the Ketchum Memorial Fund Board, had time to share only a fraction.

Juanita is one of the nine children of Mamie Kirkland, who left Mississippi as a 7-year-old when her father fled the imminent threat of being lynched. She would be uprooted again, by riots and the danger of the Ku Klux Klan, before she and her husband Albert finally settled in Buffalo.

Mamie lived to be 111. Her son, writer and director Tarabu Betserai Kirkland, convinced his mother of the larger importance of her story, and she became a national symbol of courage and resilience. Of her daughters, three still reside in Buffalo.

Among them, at 92: Dr. Juanita Kirkland Hunter.

Juanita said her parents – their lives shaped by trauma – emphasized education for their kids. That was amplified once Juanita attended School 32, a place of longtime reverence within the city’s Black community.

She spoke of three African American teachers – Mrs. Jones, Miss Plummer and Mrs. Robinson – who made a particular difference in her life, sometimes stopping by her Pratt Street home to check in with her parents.

Today Juanita understands what she could not know then: Within her, in a way lasting beyond 90 years, these teachers ignited a sense of the possible.

Under their tutelage, Juanita received two Ketchum medals at School 32. She would graduate from the old Hutchinson Central High School and the Edward J. Meyer Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, going on to become a head nurse and to earn advanced degrees at the University at Buffalo, eventually joining UB's nursing faculty after serving as public health nursing coordinator at the Buffalo Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

In one of her defining achievements, Juanita – whose late husband Archie was a social worker – created a Center for the Homeless, through UB. Again, it reflected the ethic of her parents: “When hungry people would knock on our door, they always had something to give.”

To Juanita, the medals represent the childhood gateway to all that empathy in action. “It’s the kind of thought that is a little like a wish bowl,” Juanita said, “and you write it down and you put it in and 25 years later you go back and you read it, and you think, ‘Did I accomplish anything I wanted?’”

The answer came in long applause from all these high school freshmen, and her wish today is that similar journeys open up for each for them.

Morrell, who introduced Juanita to the audience, described her presence as an honor. The granddaughter of a man who escaped lynching in the South traveled to West Hertel with a gift to buoy the students only five months after a racist mass murderer brought the kind of terror to Buffalo that Juanita's parents prayed they left behind.

“Against all odds, she achieved beyond imagination,” Morrell said of Juanita, whose own children – feeling the same educational imperative – all earned graduate degrees.

The medals will go on permanent display at what is now called the Bennett Park Montessori School 32, Morrell said, meant as inspiration for everyone – including young girls of color who will "know that they can also be great in any career or endeavor they choose, as Dr. Hunter did."

Once the ceremony ended, an appreciative Juanita – moved by an event she quietly described as "lovely" – gathered her things. As she stepped into the aisle, she was introduced to Patience Colbert, 14, a fellow Ketchum recipient.

The child said the meeting was an honor, based on a revelation during the long months at home in the pandemic. She understood, in that isolation, how much she missed school – and how she had spent too much time over the years, she said, ignoring teachers.

“I changed,” she said, while her mother, Patricia McCullough, nodded emphatically. “She made no excuses, she buckled down and she stuck with it,” said McCullough, who looked at her high school freshman, alongside this white-haired Buffalo pioneer, and saw a bridge that held strong across the years.

McCullough named her daughter Patience, "a unique name for a unique girl," knowing such strength is exactly what you need to go all the way from here to, well, Juanita.