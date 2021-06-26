When Kanesha and Larrinsha Johnson were little kids, together all the time, wearing identical outfits was a regular and reassuring thing. As they grew older, that turned into a more unusual choice, a shared statement on their bond as twins that they saved for moments when it felt exactly right.

A few months ago, Kanesha said, they talked about dressing identically for their high school commencements – Kanesha from Burgard High School and Larrinsha from Math Science Technology Preparatory School. “She was excited about it,” said Kanesha, who especially loved wandering through the mall with her sister, daydreaming about life as they went from store to store, looking at clothes.

Thursday afternoon, at Burgard, Kanesha walked the stage for both of them.

“Somehow through it all, I didn’t see her crack one time,” said Tina Houston McCrea, a Burgard social worker who has been close to the 18-year-old since her arrival at the school, as a sophomore.

A little more than two months ago, Kanesha lost Larrinsha, the twin sister everyone called “LaLa.” At a time of escalating lethal violence in Buffalo, police say her life was taken by homicide at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Investigators charged her 18-year-old boyfriend, Mushagdusa Nankumba, with second-degree murder.

Faced with such grief, the Burgard community embraced LaLa's fraternal twin. Over the past few months, the focus became helping Kanesha both to cope with her sorrow and to finish the final requirements toward her diploma.

“She had the resolve to do this,” said McCrea, who bought the teen her shoes and dress – in Burgard blue and white, of course – as gifts for the ceremony. “She wanted to graduate for herself, and also in honor of her sister.”

The commencement ceremonies were staggered, diplomas handed out in small groups throughout the day. Remarks from the valedictorian and principal Charlene Watson were offered by video, rather than in person, though Watson – a twin herself – was there to congratulate Kanesha and her fellow seniors, all in masks.

A table was set up to hold awards on the venerable Burgard stage. The people most important in Kanesha’s life watched as the quiet teenager – her name called second to last – walked to the front of the hall, picked up her diploma and posed for a photograph.

“The spirit of her sister is everywhere,” said Adrian McCann, a longtime family friend Kanesha now calls “mama.” McCann played a key role in helping to raise the twins and their younger brother Terry, 15, whose mother, Marlana Johnson, died nine years ago.

The full scope of what Kanesha has gone through was made evident by Terry’s attire at the ceremony. He wore a shirt that had been a favorite of his grandfather, Larry Johnson, a central presence in the lives of the three siblings.

Larry died last November, at 70. Terry, who embraced Kanesha once the event was over, had a chain around his neck that held three small vials, containing the ashes of their grandfather, their mother and LaLa. "He wants to keep them close," said McCann, who wore one of LaLa’s favorite rings and also carried her purse.

It was McCann, Kanesha said, who often took the children to church when they were small. Thursday, she placed stickers of a cardinal on Kanesha’s mask and mortarboard after helping the teen put on her cap and gown.

The stickers represent life, hope and enduring spirit, McCann explained. On the day they learned of LaLa’s death, a cardinal appeared outside the window of their Buffalo home, in a neighborhood where they rarely see those birds. McCann said it lingered, animated, around the house, its color an almost luminescent red.

The family now sees each cardinal as a symbol, as a message straight from LaLa. "I believe they represent her coming back to us, telling us that everything will be OK," McCann said.

In recent weeks, McCrea, the social worker, put a particular emphasis on helping Kanesha earn an automobile technology credit – available only through in-person Saturday morning classes at Burgard – that was a key to her diploma.

She spoke of how a legion of adults rallied around the teenager, ""including her family, teachers, school administrators, Buffalo police and other community partners." They realized the full scope of her loss, and why her graduation day was such a triumph.

"You have to understand, they functioned as one," said Tamea Dixon, a life coach with the Community Action Coalition, in describing the twins. Dixon, who has met regularly with Kanesha for the past two months, said both teens used to work at the same McDonald’s. They would routinely ride home together on the bus, a journey requiring two transfers that seemed a lot shorter when they were with each other.

Kanesha still has that job. She often works at the drive-thru window, where she is accustomed to anger and impatience from customers ready, as she puts it, to “fight me over a cheeseburger.” In that way, she provides a reminder to all for us:

That kid making minimum wage at the drive-thru, the kid dealing with extremes of cold or heat, the kid so easy to look past and barely see? Maybe, as she hands over that Coke and fries, she is driven by the courage required to do her job and go to school and to somehow greet each day, even after losing the person she loves most in the world.

“Everything we did, we were close,” Kanesha said of LaLa. Watson, the Burgard principal and a fellow twin, nodded emphatically when she heard Kanesha speak during an interview of the intensity of those connections.

“Sometimes,” Kanesha said of her sister, “I could feel her pain.”

She and McCann said LaLa’s plan was to become a nurse practitioner. She had already been accepted at two colleges, McCrea said. To Kanesha, the idea of LaLa going into medicine made sense. Her twin, she said, “was a loving person" whose career choice was inspired by a cousin, a nurse, who stopped by their house.

“She was more good to people than they were to her,” she said of her twin, and the world.

During the past two months, Kanesha worked out some choices about her own direction. She admires McCrea, who often called, messaged or stopped by to make sure she remained on track with her classes. Based on what she has seen, Kanesha now intends to be a social worker, and McCrea and Dixon both said she is passionate about looking at options for college.

Dixon said Kanesha appreciates, through her own pain, the meaning of social work. "She wants to take what she's learned from all the losses and help other people make it through," Dixon said. In a world where it can be too easy to feel invisible, Kanesha speaks of the gift she finds in others who really see and listen, because she understands how deeply “it feels good to be heard.”

During the ceremony, in her videotaped speech, Tameshia Walker – Burgard's school valedictorian – described the many obstacles confronted by the seniors, their lives turned upside down by the pandemic. “We are living proof,” Walker said, “that anything is possible.”

A few minutes later, Kanesha Johnson picked up her diploma, then went outside with her jubilant classmates. She was swept up by a blizzard of hugs, while friends called on her to pose for photographs. Three members of the little family pulled in tight, Kanesha joined by her brother and McCann, though Dixon – squinting into the sun – was sure, as she lifted her camera, she could see a fourth.

“Her sister,” Dixon said. “She’s standing right behind her.”

Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.

