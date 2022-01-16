Sean Kirst: At a high and icy corner of Highmark Stadium, the weather was just fine

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“This was a nice mother-son experience,” Cherie said, adding that one of her many layers of clothing consisted of a knitted Bills sweatshirt long owned by her dad, Walter Potocki, who worked at General Motors, loved the Bills and died more than 20 years ago.

“We brought a little of his grandfather into this,” she said of being at Highmark on a cold night with her son.

McKenney and John Propis, a fan who flipped handwarmers to anyone in need, both said there are gifts from being up so high: It is particularly beneficial in the way you see a play develop, such as when Allen dropped back and the whole section realized Emmanuel Sanders, wide open, would be there for a touchdown even before the quarterback released the ball.

It should also be said – civic leaders, take note – that these sections almost certainly represent many seats that would disappear if stadium seating does shrink, as proposed, in its next incarnation.