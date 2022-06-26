Sean Kirst: At 35, mom's only chance was a heart transplant: 'If I die, tell the kids I love them'

The circle came around this week at Big Tree Elementary School in Hamburg. Brendalis Vega showed up to watch her son Antonio take part in a fifth grade "moving up" ceremony. It was the kind of moment that for a parent speaks to the appreciate-it-while-you-can velocity of childhood, but it is hard to believe anyone in the auditorium felt it as intensely as Vega.

Her life reached a pivot six months ago in the same building. She had been feeling lousy, but wanted to see her kids in a holiday concert, where she found herself staggered and unable to walk.

“I couldn’t breathe, I had chest pains. My right hand was going numb,” Vega said.

Her longtime partner, Jose Collazo, got her to the emergency room. Her condition was alarming enough that specialists at Buffalo General Hospital would soon believe she needed a particular analysis. She was transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where doctors offered a sobering result.

At 35, her only chance was a heart transplant.

“She was at imminent risk of dying,” said Dr. Sabu Thomas, a transplant cardiologist who worked with surgeons Drs. Igor Gosev and Katherine Wood as part of a team that saw Vega every day for two months.

In March, more than a month after surgery, she returned to her six children. The oldest, Natasha, graduated Friday from Lackawanna High School. Next comes Michael, 15, who said he began learning to cook in his mom's absence, and Antonio, 12, so grateful about his mother’s return that he rarely leaves her side. The twins, Jose and Anangeliz, are 11, while the youngest child, Anneil, is a 3-year-old who rumbles through the yard, curious about a chicken that both delivers eggs and serves as a fearless pet.

For a couple of years, Vega said, she felt increasingly weary. She and Collazo figured it was linked to Vega's surgery in 2014, when doctors removed a mass from her thyroid, the first time she had a sense of being at the brink.

She tied the problems that followed to her thyroid, not to cardiac issues. Thomas said doctors at Strong do not yet know exactly what caused her heart to give out, but Vega arrived “in pretty dire straits. Her heart was swollen, and she was in an advanced state of heart failure.”

What she had on her side, as the doctors and nurses quickly noticed, was constant and passionate family support. Vega grew up as one of five siblings in Buffalo. Collazo was raised in Puerto Rico before he moved to Western New York in search of a better job. He and Vega met in 2008, when they both worked at the Holiday Candy Corp.

Their first date? “It was at Wendy’s, on break time,” Collazo said.

He is now a union painter, and he juggled shifts to join with Vega's family in a collective effort to care for the kids while their mom was hospitalized. The separation was especially difficult for their youngest, because Vega – whose health forced her to leave her job with a cleaning service – had never been away from Anneil for more than a few hours since he was born. In the hospital, she had all too much time to worry about how each of her children were doing, and about whether she would ever see them again at all.

It is impossible to describe the minute-by-minute feeling, she said, when you know your heart is on a fast track to fail, and the only hope is a transplant that you realize must be based on another family's loss, and you wonder if a new heart will even "take" with your system – if something so precious becomes available at all.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Her younger sister, Christina Baxter, lives in Rochester. She said Vega had always been outgoing, quick to laugh or dance, and one of the worst things about the entire vigil was seeing that light eclipsed by illness and fatigue. Baxter would visit Vega at Strong every day, and her job became reminding her tired, frightened sister of what they both knew was the best motivation:

She would find a way to make it, for her kids.

That faith, many times, was put to the test. Baxter was there on the day when nurses rushed into the room, saying the monitors showed Vega was in immediate trouble, and that she needed a “balloon pump” – inserted in her stomach – to stay alive.

For weeks, Vega could barely move in her bed, and the only relief came from sponge baths from nurses. Baxter said she will never forget the moment when she received a call about her sister that dropped her to her knees: The hospital had learned a heart was available that was potentially compatible. Still, the hope was tempered by the reality of every risk the surgery entailed, and Vega said to Baxter:

“If I die, tell the kids I love them.”

The procedure lasted beyond eight hours. Collazo still carries the video on his phone of a moment Vega cannot remember, when she awoke for the first time after surgery and simply kept repeating:

“I’m alive. I’m alive. I’m alive, for all you guys.”

Two days later, with visitors still limited because Vega's immune system was vulnerable, nurses helped her to the window, where she waved to her family on a sidewalk far below. She remains intensely aware that a miracle for them began as a tragedy for another family. Under strict rules governing transplants, she knows only that the heart she received came from a young person, and Vega and Collazo have already sent a letter to the still-anonymous donor family through the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network, the regional organ procurement organization.

“If they want,” Collazo said, “we make that family part of our family.”

The children brought a couple of stuffed animals to the hospital, one for their mom, and one with a note offering thanks to the nurses and doctors “for saving Momi's life.” In March, relatives rushed from a house decorated with "Welcome Home" balloons and bright signs honoring the Buffalo Bills to gather at a minivan in the driveway, where Vega was weeping so hard she had to reassure her worried family:

“I’m happy!”

Recovery will take time. Walking is still a trial and Vega cannot yet handle stairs, and she returns to Strong for checkups every couple of weeks. She takes what Collazo estimates at around 50 pills a day to help make sure she does not reject the new heart, and Thomas – the doctor who has treated her for months – said everything is going about as well as he could hope.

Vega describes all of it as an impossible gift, and she wills herself to see even the littlest things in a different way. She went to Big Tree a few days to watch Antonio's ceremonial step up to middle school, figuring she would be OK in a small crowd, but doctor-advised caution about Covid-19 and other illnesses forced her to stay home Friday and savor the photographs as the 19-year-old she calls "Nati" walked the stage at Lackawanna.

Not so long ago, Vega would invest a lot of energy in "stressing out" about what she saw as shortcomings, the things she could not get done. After realizing how easily it all could have been lost, she finds herself grateful just for days out in the yard, where the chicken wanders casually among the children, where Antonio listens to his mother's every word, and where the twins splashed on a hot afternoon in an above-ground pool.

School was over, and the 11-year-olds observed – in the same instant – that two things make this summer special.

“She’s back,” hollered Jose, while Anangeliz shouted, “She’s here!”

Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.