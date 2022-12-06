Sean Kirst: As memories fade, life-or-death sacrifices gain power over generations

Sean Kirst Columnist Born in Dunkirk, a son, grandson and great-grandson of Buffalonians, I've been an Upstate journalist for more than 48 years. As a kid, I learned quiet lives are often monumental. I still try to honor that simple lesson, as a columnist. Follow Sean Kirst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lee Ruff was not in the quiet crowd Sunday that looked toward a lighthouse in the Oswego harbor. Ruff has a health situation that makes long drives difficult, so he was at his Orchard Park home during a gathering built on sorrow and selflessness from 80 years ago.

Six members of the Coast Guard died then in a savage Lake Ontario storm, an event that might seem to be buried in the past. Yet Ruff, a 73-year-old grandfather, understands the magnitude.

Split-second heroism on that day is the reason he exists.

Capt. Mark Kuperman, commander of the Coast Guard’s Buffalo sector, watched in silence as a crew from a response boat dropped a wreath of remembrance near the Oswego lighthouse. He reflected on how Ruff and his family are living reminders of the way life-or-death sacrifice only gains in power over generations, even if civic memory fades.

“He is emblematic of all those people who live to see a Thanksgiving or have a Christmas because of the bravery of Coast Guard rescuers,” Kuperman said of Ruff, whose father risked his life for others on Dec. 4, 1942 – and then was barely saved himself, by the outstretched hand of a friend, on an icy breakwall.

That ethic continues today, Kuperman said, now in charge of a Buffalo sector that he said stands second in the country for total Coast Guard search and rescue operations.

The tragedy held aching elements of another point of shared experience: Wednesday is the 81st anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, a day that brought massive change in the arc of American history. The lighthouse disaster – a year later, to the week – occurred within a nation on high alert, during a war.

Irving Ginsburg, one of the men who died when a picket boat flipped in the churning lake, had wanted to join the Army in the days after Pearl Harbor was bombed. He was only 20, and many of his friends quickly enlisted.

His father, a Syracuse milkman named David Ginsburg, pushed back. He was a veteran of the battle of Belleau Wood in World War I, and David feared for the lifetime trauma his son might carry home from combat – if he survived at all. Their disagreement ended in a compromise: Instead of going abroad, Irving joined the Coast Guard.

Stationed in Oswego, he volunteered for a rescue effort that went wrong in a relentless winter storm. Bitter gale-force winds had ripped for days through Oswego. The lighthouse, whose beacon remains the dominant landmark in that Great Lakes harbor, was manned around the clock at the time by the Coast Guard.

The storm stranded the keeper, Karl Jackson, at the lighthouse, across the harbor from the Coast Guard station. During a moment when the winds seemed to subside, Lt. Alton Wilson – commanding officer of the nearby Coast Guard station – decided to lead a crew of volunteers on a picket boat mission to bring Jackson back.

The boat made it out there, safely. The crew tied it up. Jackson climbed on board, and two new keepers entered the lighthouse.

As the picket boat pulled away, the engine abruptly died.

The crew had no chance. Massive breakers tossed the picket boat off the stone wall, and it overturned. Six men, including Jackson and Ginsburg, were thrown to their deaths in the surging lake.

Two others survived. Chief Boatswain's Mate John Mixon leaped from the boat into the frigid water, then dragged himself onto the breakwall. He called out to Fred Ruff, still on board, to do the same thing.

In a confluence of chance, courage and instinct – where a few steps meant life or death – both men lived.

Lee Ruff, now of Orchard Park, is Fred’s son.

“He never talked much about it,” said Lee, 73. His father became a manager at a place that serviced and repaired boats and yachts in Erie, Pa. Lee describes him as "a good guy,” an even-tempered and supportive dad who would often visit Orchard Park, and routinely showed up at his grandchildren's dance recitals and hockey games.

Lee knew about the lighthouse, but it was not something his father brought up casually. What Lee does remember is how they would have an occasional visitor at the family home, a guy Fred Ruff always greeted warmly.

It was John Mixon, the friend who saved his life.

I spoke with Fred Ruff once, about a year before he died, when he was 86 and I worked for the Syracuse Post-Standard. At the time, the Coast Guard disaster had faded into little more than folk tales about a haunted lighthouse, and David Ginsburg – Irving’s then-98-year-old dad – was calling for a memorial to the six men killed.

Fred embraced the idea, which eventually came to be. By telephone, he described in detail what he saw. He still heard the words Mixon screamed from the breakwall, when Fred had to make a split-second decision:

“Dive, and dive deep!”

Mixon was waiting to make sure Fred survived. He grabbed his arm and helped drag him up a breakwall “covered with ice.” Soaked and freezing, they saw their friends struggling against the waves – "fighting to beat the devil," as Fred put it – and had no way to intervene.

Balanced against the wind, they tried to crawl on slabs of ice, knowing “if we went in the water, it’d be us,” Fred said.

They survived until another picket boat arrived to save them. Fred was hospitalized for exposure and for a wrist injury that bothered him for the rest of his life. Once released, he immediately joined the Coast Guard effort to recover the bodies of his friends.

Among those killed was Wilson, the commanding officer. Irving Ginsburg’s best friend, Andy Cisternino, nearly died trying to reach Wilson's body, which Cisternino spotted in the lake. He leaped from a rescue boat with a rope tied around his waist, and the freezing water swiftly numbed his arms and legs.

Cisternino, who went on to serve for almost four years on a destroyer escort in World War II, would be hospitalized after his desperate friends pulled him to safety. He died a few years ago in Cayuga County, but two of his children – Mark Cisternino and Linda Mandel – were in Oswego Sunday.

They said their dad never spoke of the rescue until he was deep into old age, and even then the thought of it could overwhelm Cisternino with grief.

Sister and brother looked around a conference room filled with reverent women and men, called together for the remembrance by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum. They knew that act of memory would have mattered to their dad.

“It’s amazing,” Mark said, “that 80 years later they still have this kind of support for those who died, and for those who tried to save them.”

The lighthouse has been automated for years. It is owned now by the City of Oswego, which leases it to the museum. The staff offers tours to visitors, who journey across the harbor to the lighthouse on a pontoon boat that executive director Mercedes Niess said has been formally named “The Honored Six.”

In Orchard Park, Lee Ruff was grateful to learn of the scope of the gathering. He and his wife, Charlene, moved decades ago to the Buffalo area, where Lee forged a career with National Fuel.

This is where they raised their kids, and then became grandparents. Like his dad, Lee does not dwell on the trauma at the lighthouse, but he understands the generational truth that Kuperman, the Buffalo sector commander, sees in every act of lifesaving sacrifice.

“It was before I was born,” Lee said, “and why I was born.”