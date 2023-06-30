The gratitude was so intense it was almost mystical, like something in the air. You felt it the instant you stepped into the tears and hugs of a farewell gathering Thursday at an Outer Harbor picnic shelter, even before Tanice Pendergrass provided the little crowd with a way to put that appreciation into words.

She led Tommy McClam to a bench in the middle. Pendergrass, a strategic manager for Say Yes Buffalo, said anyone who wanted to offer thoughts on "P.T." – short for Pastor Tommy, his longtime nickname from church – could do so, one by one.

What they said went beyond thanks. They spoke of grace that shaped their lives.

Among those stepping forward was Xavier Lamar, 19, part of the Breaking Barriers program for young men of color that McClam helped initiate in 2017, with Say Yes as a base.

Lamar recalled going to a scholarship event two years ago while facing big problems he thought no one could understand. The frustration bubbled over, visibly, when he struggled to tie his tie in a Windsor knot.

McClam noticed. He led Lamar to a mirror and flipped up his collar. In classic one-generation-to-another fashion, he began tying Lamar’s tie while listening – really listening – as the young man poured out his worries.

Lamar, now a student at the University of Albany, thanked McClam Thursday “for always looking out for me.” In front of everyone, without reservation, he said words McClam heard again and again, all afternoon:

“I love you very much.”

There it was, proof of a key principle of McClam's work: When you reach into your gut to sort out what you feel, then say it out loud to those you trust, it's not an act of risk.

It's a step toward peace, and leadership.

That's been a bedrock philosophy of McClam's since he was a teen in Buffalo. He recalls how a mentor named Audley MacLean intervened on a day when a close friend of McClam’s had just been murdered, and the young man wanted to impose revenge.

“Turn around,” MacLean told McClam, who soon came to understand: The most profound way of honoring a life snatched all too soon is by doing all you can to pull back others from that brink.

McClam was only 17 when he met Elizabeth Walters, his wife of almost 43 years. She said that even as a teen at Lafayette High, McClam projected qualities he still sees as critical to success and balance – whether as a parent, on the job or to help kids facing peril:

You need passion, compassion and competence.

McClam's colleagues say he brought all those qualities to his role as senior director of the Say Yes Boys & Men of Color Initiative. His last day was Friday, though he refuses to call it retirement.

“I’m not going anywhere and I’m not leaving the city,” he told young men from Breaking Barriers at the gathering. The phone number he's used for decades – the one known by hundreds of his "mentees" in Buffalo – will stay the same.

Some internal clock led McClam, at 66, to make this shift. His close friend and assistant, Daniel Robertson, will step into his position, and Robertson’s job goes to Jamien Eutsey, a Breaking Barriers alumnus who earned his master’s in education at Medaille.

Robertson, when he first attempted to thank McClam, was too overwhelmed to speak. He often reflects on how McClam emphasizes that you must bring the same energy to your family that you bring to community work, and he suspects his longtime mentor – a devoted husband, dad and grandfather – factored that into his choice.

Decades ago, McClam left a successful career with the Internal Revenue Service to work with young people. He feels as if he has “one big thing” left to do, a task he believes will be revealed for him by God, one in which Elizabeth – as always – will be a partner.

Among those speaking Thursday was Buffalo Fire Department Lt. Jasir Ali, 39. He was 14 when he met McClam through a youth ministry, and Ali made the same point that left Robertson so emotional he needed a moment to form the words:

McClam, through years of presence and commitment, was a guy who often filled the void of absent fathers.

“I was at his house all the time,” Ali said. The McClams, he said, treated him like one of their own children – a story he'd learn was shared by countless others. At times of crisis in his life, when Ali would fall asleep on the McClam couch, he knew he was not only safe.

He was wanted.

“Tommy’s a hero to people,” said David Rust, Buffalo’s chief executive officer of Say Yes. He said McClam disciplined himself to listen in an extraordinary way, with a direct result.

“He leads with love,” said Rust, confident that method of collective support will continue with Robertson, of whom McClam said:

"He'll take it places I can't take it."

Over the past few years, McClam and Robertson led their young men through the lonely trials of the pandemic. They brought them together in the aftermath of the massacre at Tops, which McClam sees as sickening proof of how the dreams of Breaking Barriers ought to be an imperative shared by the larger community.

The killer, McClam said, traveled to Buffalo to kill Black people after researching entrenched, unconscionable patterns of segregation. “It hurt them, it crushed them,” he said of how Tops wounded those he mentors, who had already buried too many friends and neighbors lost to violence or addiction.

What he knows is this: Hundreds of teenagers entered Breaking Barriers over the past six years. Many went on to college. Many dedicated themselves to community work.

Not one of them has died on the street.

“What they’ve done for me,” McClam said, “is increase my hope.”

His wife Elizabeth, a federal housing project manager, said she and Tommy are people of faith, their family bound together by a shared principle: “We believe in the ministry of the whole person.”

She said if you sense “something missing” in the life of a child – whether that is an absent parent, the wounds of abuse or deep loss “that leaves them brokenhearted” – then turning away would be a kind of spiritual abdication.

Story after story involved profound gifts of new perspective. Sherman Webb-Middlebrooks, 32, a men's health project manager for the Buffalo Center for Health Equity – and a counselor for youths, just leaving detention – said McClam helped him find his first job years ago, igniting this revelation:

You don't have to spend your life at work you hate, and you don't have to separate who you are from what you do. It's possible to find a job of meaning, alongside inspired people who make you glad to be there every morning – the difference between loving life, or enduring it.

"For me, I'm literally standing on his shoulders," Webb-Middlebrooks said of McClam.

To Chris St. Vil, 45, all of these notions wrapped together – seeing yourself in your counterparts from other neighborhoods, committing yourself to those in pain, realizing how presence over many years is the only way to generate real change – underline how McClam’s face “ought to be in the dictionary, when you look up masculinity.”

Just before his friends gave McClam a gift of some new luggage – a not-so-subtle reminder that he and his wife ought to give themselves a break – a quiet 18-year-old, Jordan Bonner, was one of the last to speak.

Not long ago, he was working out with some Breaking Barriers friends at Delaware Park when he dislocated his kneecap in an excruciating accident. McClam drove Bonner to the hospital, then stayed with the young man and his mom during the long, tedious wait in the emergency room.

McClam would not leave the teenager to suffer, an act of kindness that doubled as the ultimate instruction.