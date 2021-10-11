WASHINGTON – Edie Rebrovich wanted to stand up. Her son Gary moved Edie's wheelchair as close as it would go to the chain-link fence surrounding the Korean War Veterans Memorial, and then she grabbed the fence with one hand and pulled herself to her feet.

Statues of weather-battered soldiers facing the unknown looked straight toward Edie, a witness to the real-life backlash from such struggles. At 90, she traveled Saturday to Washington with 34 other Western New York veterans on Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight, a volunteer effort that gave the gray-haired vets – accompanied by chosen guardians – an opportunity to visit the nation's great military monuments.

The local chapter is part of a national movement that began years ago, with a focus on honoring elders from the World War II generation. Today, living witnesses to that war are increasingly precious. According to Tom Petrie, president of the Buffalo Niagara organization, only five World War II veterans – all well into their 90s – made Saturday’s journey.

Twenty travelers served during the Korean War, while others fought in Vietnam or were in uniform for the Cold War era. For her part, Edie’s adult life was shaped by bloodshed in Korea. Raised in Fallentimber, Pa., she was the daughter of a mineworker who took shrapnel in the shoulder in World War I, a guy who died too young from black lung.

Edie enlisted as a teenager in the Women’s Army Corps and ended up as an X-ray technician at a military hospital in Texas. Her days were spent caring for young men who came in “all shot up,” as she quietly described it, including a soldier from Akron hit in the arm by machine gun fire. His name was Emil Rebrovich, and their conversations led to a date at the USO, and later to marriage.

The couple, after the war, returned to Emil’s hometown. He was a barber who also worked at the Country Club of Buffalo, where Edie spent years as the head server. While they eventually divorced and Emil died more than 15 years ago, their son Gary came to understand bit by bit, as he grew older, how the war never really ended for his father.

Long before the Honor Flight journey with Edie, Gary heard a few of Emil's tales about friends lost while trying to endure bitter cold, in combat. Emil carried memories that often jolted him from sleep at night, and Gary – knowing his mother did her best in those years to provide comfort – gave her time Saturday to reflect on all of it, at the monument.

She understood why it is there, as well as anyone on the plane.

At the Korean War memorial, where construction is underway to place the individual names of tens of thousands lost into lasting stone, Gary pushed Edie along a trail threading through all that work, and little kids she had never seen before would sometimes run to her and say:

Thank you for your service.

It was one of the countless gestures of gratitude the veterans received throughout the day, a central part of why organizers wanted so badly to get started again. Five Western New York veterans who had signed up for the trip died amid an Honor Flight pause, due to the pandemic. To hesitate much longer would have risked losing more veterans who might never have experienced that spontaneous one-day burst of gratitude.

The pilgrimage began at 2:45 a.m., when everyone gathered at the headquarters of National Fuel, a major sponsor. The veterans and their guardians took a bus ride to the airport, where complete strangers stopped to applaud, a response that continued everywhere they went.

A couple of delays meant they did not fly home until 10 p.m. There was a moment when all the tired veterans lined up in an airport concourse in Buffalo, just after fire trucks on the tarmac sprayed arcs of water as a welcome. Edie Rebrovich and Shirley Chiodo, a fellow veteran, happened to be in front of the line, as bagpipers from the Greater Buffalo Firefighters Pipes and Drums prepared a memorable welcome.

Edie’s eyes filled with tears, and you had to lean down close to hear her explain what Petrie and his staff understood, when they resumed the flights.

“This means the world,” Edie said.

The Honor Flight was the 10th from greater Buffalo to Washington. Three times, it was postponed for the pandemic, which led to a concern summarized bluntly by Robert DeAngelo, 94, one of several veterans who served in both World War II and Korea. He needed to prove to his doctors he was up to the journey, especially after a series of medical setbacks sent him into long-term care.

“I had bad dreams it would never happen,” DeAngelo said.

He was given a closeup seat for the emotional summit for Honor Flight, the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Petrie and the other Western New York volunteers were asked to select a few representatives to take part in a subsequent wreath-laying at the tomb.

It was a hard decision. Anyone with them would have been a fitting choice. The officials considered the best way of making a statement about the entire group, and they settled on Honor Flight vice president Roberta Schlehr, joined by three veterans: Donald Saville, 96, who left Orchard Park for the Navy during World War II, was accompanied by Cheektowaga native and Korean War veteran Ed Piniarski, 91, and by 77-year-old Denny Wittmeyer of Boston, a guy who served with the Army in Vietnam.

The ceremony was memorable as much for utter silence as for the sharp bark of commands. When it was over, the three men needed a few minutes to gather themselves, because the tomb – for reasons specific to each of them – captured the core of why they took the Honor Flight.

Saville recalled his cousin Irwin, who went missing during the Marine landing at Guam and was later declared dead. “A hell of a nice guy,” said Saville, who also reflected on Irwin's legacy earlier in the day at the Pacific portion of the World War II memorial.

Some kids from the Greater Cleveland Young Marines – knowing nothing of Irwin's story – asked if they could snap Saville's photograph. Saville’s daughter, Lora Lee McKellar, put her hand on her dad’s shoulders as he thought of how Irwin had always been kind to him, an older cousin who made a young kid doing chores on a farm feel like he mattered.

Seventy-seven years after Irwin went missing, Saville gave in, overwhelmed, as a wave of sudden emotion left him “all busted up.”

Piniarski, 90, was there with a kind of gratitude best offered through sheer presence. He was the youngest of nine children. Six of his brothers, he said, served in either World War II or Korea. The solemnity of every spot he visited only reinforced what Piniarski hopes he has offered on every day of his long life, an ethic that left him in tears at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

He is thankful for the arc that brought all seven brothers home and allowed for his own time with his wife Lucy. Honor Flight provided an opportunity to remember thousands upon thousands of others he knows were no different than he was – soldiers, sailors and Marines who deserved exactly the same chance, but never made it home.

“It was a trip of a lifetime,” Piniarski said, his emphasis on the last four words.

As for Wittmeyer, 77, a retired carpenter, he has gone through six rounds of chemotherapy since learning in April that he has lung cancer, an illness that he said his doctors tie to exposure to Agent Orange, a chemical defoliant used in Vietnam. He made the flight thinking of Andrew Shimp and Frank Ragusa, two friends killed on the same day in Vietnam. The spotlight, he said, belonged on them.

“I’m an average guy," Wittmeyer said. "I’m a veteran. I got cancer. I’m trying to beat it. I’m no hero. I’m nothing.”

All day long, wherever he went, strangers told him something else.

• • •

Thirty-five veterans were on the plane, each of them feeling what Isaiah Frederick, 87, expressed at the Korean War memorial to the war that he survived just before he and his wife Hazel moved to Buffalo, where he took a job at Bethlehem Steel.

“That’s a lot of life,” Frederick said of what was lost and what goes on. Vietnam veteran Dale Snyder of Randolph, trying to capture the feeling, described it as "the whole ball of wax."

Jim Bauer, 91, felt it most of all at the moment they returned. The span from when the veterans gathered at National Fuel to when they said goodbye equaled about 22 hours on the go, which might have seemed like it would exhaust women and men sometimes nearing a century of life.

It is hard to be exhausted, as Bauer found out, when you climb off a bus on a gentle October night, wearing your old Buffalo Bills jacket, and you are greeted by joyous great-granddaughters holding homemade welcome signs – and then you get a reception not so different than the one you received when you came back from the war.

Lori Bauer, Jim's wife of 71 years, weaved through the crowd to kiss him the way she kissed him when they were newly married, back when they were not much more than kids. Their oldest daughter, Lynn, was born while Jim was in Korea, and he did not hold the infant for the first time until she was 3 months old and he was here for good.

He went on to build a career as a toolmaker at Dresser Industries. Jim and Lori had five girls – they lost Lynn to cancer in 1986 – which led to 13 grandchildren and 32 great-grandkids. One grandson, soon-to-be-Lt. Shawn McAdams of the Cheektowaga Police Department, served with the Marines in both Iraq and Afghanistan and then accompanied Bauer on the Honor Flight.

McAdams hoped to hear some revelations from his grandfather, a gentle guy shaped by a generation that rarely spoke much about war. The only way McAdams knew Bauer served at all was from a single photo at his house “of him in dress uniform, hanging on the wall.”

The grandson enlisted as a teenager “because I felt the calling,” and because he admired a similar choice by a good friend. McAdams and Bauer had a brief conversation about the military after the younger man came home in 2006 from Iraq, but McAdams still knew little of what his grandfather went through.

In Washington, that conversation finally happened. After taking in the sweeping oval of the World War II memorial, the two men settled onto a nearby bench, where Bauer revealed something his grandson never realized: His longtime hearing loss was a direct result of the Korean War, he said, caused by serving with an artillery unit before anyone offered protection from the shattering noise of every blast.

It was a revelation, the kind of account McAdams hoped to hear when he nominated his grandfather for Honor Flight, just before the pandemic. Bauer had “a couple of health scares” since then, and the grandson worried they might never get a chance to make the trip.

Saturday, from the Patriot Guard escort at the beginning to an American Legion honor guard farewell at the end, McAdams said Bauer was astonished at the spotlight. He felt as if he had done nothing to deserve it, and he kept trying to pay for the meals and snacks provided to the veterans. Facing this unexpected Niagara of appreciation, he gave thanks to everyone else.

“That’s how he is,” McAdams said. Still, if Bauer did not feel worthy of the attention, he needed only one sentence in the cool night at journey's end to explain exactly why he served.

“For all of this,” he said, just before he was engulfed by four generations of Bauers, all grateful he came home.

Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.

