Larry Kowal retired a few months ago from United Airlines. He loves the freedom in countless ways, but maybe nothing is as rewarding as the chance to pick up his father in the morning, and then to go wherever his dad chooses to drink their coffee.

Lately, at least a couple of times in the past nine days, they have pulled over to simply watch as a crane peels away the towering north end wall of the Great Northern grain elevator, on Buffalo’s waterfront.

At 97, Wally Kowal does not call it the Great Northern. He calls it “Pillsbury,” because that is the company the place served throughout much of his life. In those days he worked for nearby Continental Grain and then for General Mills, days when this son of Ukrainian immigrants would brush off his clothes and take off his boots before entering the house, to avoid leaving footprints shaped of grain dust on the floor.

Ask Wally to go back even farther, into his childhood, and he will speak of the years when he hurried to the docks in early morning darkness to climb onto the ships and sell the old Courier-Express to the guys on board.

The work forged connections within the National Maritime Union, which at 16 helped him find a job on a freighter on the Great Lakes, work he resumed for a while after World War II.

Wally served as a helmsman on a ship called the Amasa Stone, and the first sign of Buffalo he would see above Lake Erie whenever his ship was going home would be the lighthouse – just before a few familiar landmarks emerged from the horizon.

Among them: The 400-foot-long expanse of Great Northern.

“From the lake,” Wally said, “it stood out like a sore thumb.”

That landmark building – described on the Buffalo Architecture and History web page as North America’s sole surviving "brickhouse" grain elevator of its kind – is now the ignition point for fierce civic debate. After a wall collapsed in a windstorm about 10 months ago, Archer Daniels Midland, the corporate owner, sought and received a demolition order from city officials, who say the structure is unsafe.

The teardown began this month, after almost a year of court battles to save Great Northern waged by the Campaign for Greater Buffalo Architecture, History and Culture – an organization now seeking to bring the argument to five state appellate judges in Rochester.

Anthony Bannon, director emeritus of both the Burchfield Penney Art Center and Rochester’s George Eastman Museum, is a passionate supporter of efforts to protect Great Northern. He notes that its 1897 construction makes it part of the same burst of commercial and industrial genius in Buffalo as Louis Sullivan’s 1896 Guaranty Building.

Most important, Bannon argues the Great Northern is an enduring shrine to the “scoopers” and other working people who built this city. It rose up as part of a new skyline born from Buffalo’s industrial cradle, a globally important area where the Erie Canal – carved out 200 years right now – transformed the waterfront into a granary for the world.

Bannon, who had hoped to see a new Bills stadium placed somewhere in the city, also offered a mirthless chuckle in response to this point: The most compelling argument against building a stadium at a proposed South Park Avenue site was the idea of protecting the Old First Ward’s fragile heritage and fabric – an argument that helped to win the day for Orchard Park, yet one immediately followed by city approval for demolishing one of the ward’s most iconic landmarks.

To Bannon, it is a numbing contradiction that fits a way of thinking he thought we left behind, a breach in what he calls a sharpened awareness in Buffalo to “the vitality of the possible.”

The flesh and blood layers to what is being lost are felt intensely by people like Wally Kowal or Jim Shine, 72. Shine, retired after a career as a truck driver and a welder with a small steel shop, was born because of what Great Northern represents: His dad, nicknamed “Red,” worked in the building when it was Pillsbury's, “scooping” grain from ships and railroad cars, while Shine's mother, Alice Clancy, held an office job.

The couple met there and married at a time when Pillsbury was handling roughly two million barrels of grain a year. To Shine, the structure is intertwined with childhood:

His aunt, Gertrude O'Neill, ran the in-house newspaper. And when Shine was a little kid, his dad took him to the top of Great Northern to see an astounding vista of Lake Erie.

Whenever Shine drives by, he contemplates the day 70 years ago this autumn when his father and several other workers leaped into the grain-filled hold of a steamer called the “Steel King.” Shrine still has clippings that describe how they risked their lives to save Ignace Borgorski, a seaman in danger of being killed beneath thousands of barrels of grain.

Thinking of all of it, Shine had hoped for some imaginative and cooperative solution that could save the Great Northern as a place of industry, history and visionary commercial use. He dreamed of some way, within the restored building, to publicly honor and remember six men killed in a 1972 fire and explosion at the Pillsbury complex.

“To me," he said of Great Northern, "it symbolizes the greatness of Buffalo at the time,” a level of ingenuity and passion that set the table for the aspirations of today.

The place generates vivid memories for Wally Kowal, a 97-year-old Bills fan who has been married for 72 years to his wife Florence. He still walks for exercise and loves recreational boating, and his vision of Buffalo as it was almost a century ago is as distinct as the way many of us recall where we bought last week's groceries.

He remembers the waterfront when it was thick with commercial vessels. He remembers Ganson Street when it was packed each morning with workers hustling to their jobs, and how he would always beep his horn at a close friend named “Whitey,” who worked as a guard outside Pillsbury.

Once Larry Kowal arrives on these fall mornings, Wally often asks his son for a ride to the waterfront, where Wally can think “my old-time thoughts.” In recent days, he and Larry have sometimes sat in the car and watched as the crane brought down the northern end of Great Northern.

It touches off a flurry of images for Wally, from an era when many Pillsbury employees were among his union buddies from Grain Elevators Worker Local 1286, guys he would routinely meet at little taverns around the neighborhood.

“I went by there every morning and every night,” Wally said. He recalls when the lights were on and it was a giant, rumbling part of the Pillsbury works, once the biggest grain operation in the world.

It was all a major factor, Wally said, in “why Buffalo was formed, and why it became the Queen City.”

He paused. “I’m a little sentimental to see it torn down,” he said of Great Northern. “The waterfront was my life, really. This was the last one standing, and it kind of gets to you.”

As he spoke by phone, from a car parked at the heart of where Buffalo was born, you had a sense he was not just talking about brick walls.