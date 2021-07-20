Sean Kirst: As Blue Jays near end of Buffalo stay, fans soak up the big leagues at Sahlen Field

George McGrath of Lewiston, for instance, was there with his son Tim and grandson Ryan, both passionate Boston fans, as well Tim’s brother-in-law, John Stoldolka, and his son Eion, just turning 10.

McGrath, a Brooklyn Dodgers fan as a child, never really embraced another team once the Dodgers left in the late 1950s for California. But Tim – in the mysterious way that such things happen for a child – became a fierce Red Sox loyalist. In some of the greatest memories of George McGrath's life, he used to take his kids on the relatively short drive from Lewiston to see the Jays play the Red Sox in Toronto's old Exhibition Stadium. Now he roots for Boston simply because he knows how much it means for his son, and the whole crew wore Red Sox gear, even young Eion.

“If I didn’t,” the child said, “I think they’d disown me.”

Mark Kronenberg of Hamlin, another Red Sox guy, had a lifetime moment of his own. Sox centerfielder Jarren Duran, running back to the dugout after snagging a flyout by Vlad Guerrero Jr., tossed the ball into the stands as a sea of people surged to their feet. They stretched and grasped, causing the ball to bounce around in the air, going person to person in a crazy chain of ricochets until it popped into the grasp of a startled and utterly thrilled Kronenberg.