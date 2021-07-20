Sean Kirst: As Blue Jays near end of Buffalo stay, fans soak up big leagues at Sahlen Field

Benning spent a career driving a truck for Bauer’s service station, a family business. As a child during the Great Depression, his first glove was for right-handers even though he threw lefty, because in those days you made do with whatever you could get. At first, he would catch the ball, switch hands, drop the glove and throw, but eventually he managed to find a glove for his left hand at Arthur's Hardware, a place that is still rolling.

From day one, he loved the game. He grew up to be a skilled enough pitcher to play as a minor leaguer in the old New York Giants system, before he pitched for a Marine Corps team, based at Quantico. If you Google him, his name pops up as a 6-foot-tall, 170-pound left-handed pitcher in 1951 for Muskogee, though he also pitched in Erie and St. Cloud.

“I worked out once with the Giants on the field in Offermann Stadium,” Benning said, speaking in a faraway voice of an exhibition game played by a legendary New York team at a Buffalo ballpark, both long gone. Yet the nice part about Monday was that nothing at Sahlen Field involved a sigh about the past: At 90, one thing Benning had never seen in his long life was a big-league game in downtown Buffalo. He was rooting for the Jays, because this was Buffalo, and they were the home team.

“This,” he said, “is the ideal opportunity.”