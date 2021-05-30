Sean Kirst: As big leagues return to Buffalo, the one beer Conehead wishes he could pour

Nine times out of 10, he doubts the outcome keeps you up at night.

It was Hopps – Girot loves how that last name intertwines with the brew he now sells for a living – who brought him into that atmosphere, and it was Hopps who used to take the kid on long drives to watch American League games in Cleveland, where his stepdad embraced the big league club closest to Buffalo.

The Cleveland team will be here in August – assuming the Jays are still in town – and Girot is already wishing Hopps, who died 30 years ago, could be here to see it. Sure, that daydream has a lot to do with baseball, but the reason Girot would love to sit next to the guy for one more afternoon really involves more important things.

Girot remembered once, as a kid at Riverside High School, how he was stung after a breakup with a longtime girlfriend. He quickly vowed to do some high-profile courting of another girl simply to make sure that old girlfriend saw them together.