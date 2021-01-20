Sean Kirst: As Biden takes oath, his first wife's students think back to 'Neilialand'

Sue Spooner this week went looking for the scrapbook she kept as a teenager, an artifact from that time in life when a kid hangs onto everything. The handwritten note is still there, glued down next to the original envelope, a note thanking Spooner for the “wonderful and exquisite gift.”

Spooner hardly saw it as a piece of history. She saved it for the meaning it held at the time, based on the lasting impact of one particular teacher.

She could not anticipate, some 55 years later, that it would link her to the inauguration of a president.

When Joe Biden takes the oath today and becomes the 46th president of the United States, Spooner – like dozens of others in their late 60s, raised in her old neighborhood – will be thinking of the teacher they once called "Miss Hunter," but the one they now simply describe as Neilia.

Spooner owns a home just outside of Syracuse, a community where Biden settled while attending law school at Syracuse University. That makes him the first president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt – so deeply linked to Hyde Park – to have lived in upstate New York, and Spooner was there to see the reason why.