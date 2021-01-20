Sean Kirst: As Biden takes oath, his first wife's students think back to 'Neilialand'

Sue Spooner this week went looking for the scrapbook she kept as a teenager, an artifact from that time in life when a kid hangs onto everything. The handwritten note is still there, glued down next to the original envelope, a note thanking Spooner for the “wonderful and exquisite gift.”
Spooner hardly saw it as a piece of history. She saved it for the meaning it held at the time, based on the lasting impact of one particular teacher.
She could not anticipate, some 55 years later, that it would link her to the inauguration of a president.
When Joe Biden takes the oath today and becomes the 46th president of the United States, Spooner – like dozens of others in their late 60s, raised in her old neighborhood – will be thinking of the teacher they once called "Miss Hunter," but the one they now simply describe as Neilia.
Spooner owns a home just outside of Syracuse, a community where Biden settled while attending law school at Syracuse University. That makes him the first president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt – so deeply linked to Hyde Park – to have lived in upstate New York, and Spooner was there to see the reason why.
In seventh and eighth grade, her English teacher at the old Bellevue Academy was Neilia Hunter, an Auburn native who met Biden on spring break when they were both in college, and whose presence played a central role in why he attended Syracuse. “We all loved her in the neighborhood,” said Spooner, who figures that even in a country so divided over politics, it is worth taking a communal moment to remember the life, impact and vast loss she associates with the teacher who was Joe Biden’s first wife.
Biden has been married since 1977 to Jill Tracy Biden, also an educator. In December 1972, Neilia died with their 13-month-old daughter Naomi in a Delaware car crash, after a collision with a tractor-trailer. The two young Biden sons, Beau and Hunter, were badly injured but survived, though Beau would die years later, at 46, from brain cancer.
Spooner was working as an administrative assistant at a Syracuse television station when her boss put a newspaper on her desk after the crash, which is how she learned Neilia had been killed. Biden was preparing for his first term as a U.S. senator from Delaware, but Spooner's grief had nothing to do with politics.
“Oh my God. That’s my old teacher,” she said out loud, stunned that such a tragedy could befall a young woman revered by her students.
If you think back on the uncertainties of being 13 or 14, Spooner said, Neilia was one of those teachers who brought an extra dimension of understanding. “We call it going to ‘Neilialand’ when we talk about those days,” Spooner said, describing how she and Natalie Parrillo Reap and Sally Braunitzer, her closest friends, still reflect on Neilia's lasting influence on many city school kids of the time.
They loved her sense of fashion, the way she carried herself with a palpable sense of joy and empathy. After their marriage, Neilia and Biden lived in an apartment not far from the school, a familiar part of the city landscape. Spooner recalls Biden walking past and stopping to shoot the breeze with her dad while he worked on a ladder at the house.
At school, at quiet moments after classes ended, students lingered for the chance to speak with Neilia.
“We all loved her,” said Spooner, who will join many Bellevue graduates in thinking today of their teacher.
Pat Cowin Wojenski, 66, who is fighting through the harsh cough and headaches of Covid-19, still intends to watch today's inauguration. She has worked for about a quarter-century in what is now Bellevue Elementary School, an educational passion Neilia helped to kindle.
When Wojenski was in junior high, her parents had divorced and her mother had grown ill. The weight of holding together the family fell on Wojenski's oldest brother. Neilia somehow sensed the girl's anxiety, Wojenski said, "and always encouraged me, made time for me, made me feel better about myself."
As for Spooner, a few years older than Wojenski, she went to the Biden wedding with a group of classmates that included Reap and Braunitzer, close friends she met routinely for pizza until the pandemic intervened. Neilia was their eighth grade homeroom teacher, and while some parts of the memory are vague, Reap believes about 20 teens from that group showed up for at least part of the celebration.
The reception was in Skaneateles, not far from where Neilia’s parents ran Hunter’s Dinerant, a landmark restaurant in Auburn. Spooner recalls how she rode a bus to downtown Syracuse to pick out a gift, a red candy dish with a distinctive handle, and then went on a mission to deliver it.
Neilia, in her wedding dress, spotted the teen despite all the demands of a reception. She grabbed her husband, and for a moment the Bidens made Spooner their center of attention. As the 14-year-old watched, her teacher opened the gift and made a big deal about the candy dish, providing a sense of importance, of belonging, Spooner remembers to this day.
Not long afterward, she received the thank you note, and the line that mattered most was the last one:
"It was wonderful," Neilia wrote, “your being at the wedding.”
Like many who lived near the school, Spooner and her friends recall the couple's presence in the larger neighborhood. Biden’s affection for German shepherds, for instance, did not begin with the dogs he and Jill are bringing to the White House. In Syracuse, their neighbors included JoAnne DelVecchio, a dog lover who had returned from teaching in Puerto Rico with a German shepherd named Flaquita.
The dog had puppies. Neilia loved to go to the window and watch them playing in the yard, and DelVecchio said Biden noticed, then bought one for his wife as a surprise. In line with his aspirations, the couple named the puppy “Senator,” and Reap remembers how the Bidens often took the dog for strolls around the neighborhood.
“A lovely person, just beautiful in every way,” said DelVecchio, now in Florida, of Neilia.
She left the same impression on Mark McCarthy, a Marine Corps veteran whose family owned a nearby seafood restaurant that he managed even as he and Biden attended law school. McCarthy and his wife, Peggy, often joined Joe and Neilia at a table there for Friday fish fries, and the two women forged a quiet bond.
“They were like the rest of us, struggling along,” said McCarthy, now 83.
From Syracuse, the Bidens moved to Delaware, where Neilia and Amy died barely four years after Neilia last taught at Bellevue. Spooner and Wojenski, like dozens of students, felt aching loss and disbelief that still lingers today. More than 10 years ago, shortly after Biden became vice president, he paid a visit to meet with children at the Bellevue school and to tell them stories about Neilia, before he surprised the Secret Service by walking a few blocks for an emotional stop at the house where they once lived.
The general sense of disbelief, Spooner said, has gone up yet another notch.
“All of what we’re talking about was a while back,” she said, “and now he’s going to be the president.”
If not for Covid, Wojenski knows where she would have left flowers today. Working with then-principal Joanne Harlow, she played a central role in having a memorial to Neilia built at Bellevue. About a decade ago, the school district brought in a boulder with a plaque, and Wojenski donated a flowering tree as a touch of life and color. While she and Spooner were in different grades, they both offer the highest praise any teacher can receive.
If this White House tale had never happened, they would still remember Neilia.
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.