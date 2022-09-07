Sean Kirst: As a season full of boundless hope begins, Bills fans dare to believe in the dream

There are times when you hear a quote so perfect it seems to ring true, forever. That happened for me in Buffalo in January of 1991, when a different Buffalo Bills team was on a roll, and the community was anticipating its first Super Bowl.

I worked then for The Syracuse Post-Standard, and my interviews began with stalwarts at the old Metropolitan Style Shop – a Jefferson Avenue barber shop that for decades was where many Bills went for haircuts – before I moved on to other spots.

On a bitter winter’s day, civic euphoria was a shield against the cold. I stopped by the Lackawanna bungalow of a guy named Lenny, one of countless residents with Bills flags on their stoops. Still in his coveralls from work, he spoke with excitement about the team, and I asked – if Buffalo managed to win the Super Bowl – if he felt it would somehow change his life.

He thought about it.

“It won’t change my life,” he said. “It will change my insides.”

There it was, put as beautifully and mystically as I’ve ever heard, a quote I have cited many times. As you know, it did not quite happen: The Bills fell to the Giants 20-19 in the Super Bowl, a sigh of oh-so-close echoed in last season’s playoffs, when Buffalo's Josh Allen and Gabriel Davis twice came up with high-pressure, end-of-the-game, seemingly-knockout touchdowns against Kansas City.

Except Kansas City won.

Almost 32 years after I met Lenny in Lackawanna, many analysts see these Bills as Super Bowl favorites. The greatest similarity between the eras is how a Buffalo club, potentially volcanic on both sides of the ball, has electrified not only the region but SO MANY WITH FAMILY ROOTS IN Buffalo, whose national and even international presence is now more formally established as the #BillsMafia.

What is profoundly different lies within greater Buffalo itself. The mass murder at Tops in May by a white supremacist happened not even four months ago, and our ongoing response to the grief and questions raised by such barbaric violence will be a stark measure of the real meaning of perspective, love and community.

By chance, it is 40 years since the announcement of the Bethlehem Steel shutdown in Lackawanna, and psychic reverberations from that decision – and so many similar plant closings - remained searing and fresh in the Buffalo of the early 1990s. It was easy to transform the fortunes of a football team into one magnified, defiant and collective response to the sense of being strapped to an economic boulder, fast rolling downhill.

The danger is what happens to your gut – and sense of identity – if you are balancing on that boulder when a last-second kick goes just wide-right.

Three decades later, while deep struggles remain for far too many in Western New York, something, too, has undeniably changed. The 2020 Census showed Buffalo’s population rising for the first time since 1950 – a possibility that once seemed as unlikely as winning the Super Bowl.

We have a community facing plenty of painful and fundamental obstacles, but it is also a community increasingly aware of its own natural, architectural, artistic and – beyond all else – human beauty and potential. I think the change I have noticed most since returning to write for this paper is ephemeral, but true:

Forty years ago, as a young guy from a factory family, I sensed the only shot at the life I wanted to live demanded getting out of Western New York – a feeling in the air like the mist from the falls.

In 2022, for many young women and men, such choices seem less driven by that kind of fatalism and often turn instead toward digging in, with hope, to attempt some larger change.

At 63, then, my feeling about sports championships and Buffalo is a little different than when I was a kid. Winning it all would be less like desperate confirmation and more like timely affirmation. And within that quest, maybe the greatest story is simply chronological.

We often read about communities that endure championship droughts in one sport or another. Nothing I know approaches the tale in Buffalo, which became a big-league town in 1879, when the 19th century Bisons joined baseball’s National League. Since then, the city has hosted major league clubs in baseball, football, hockey and basketball, yet even the great Bills teams of the old American Football League, at peak before the coming of a Super Bowl, never won the sole, undisputed, top-of-the-hill championship within their entire sport.

Clock it out, and it becomes a wait of 143 years.

As Charley Ferguson, a tight end on those 1960s Bills teams, puts it:

"The people here are hungry."

So yes, I want to see it happen for so many for whom I know it means so much, a tiny few I have room to mention here. I want to see it for Veronica Borjon and her kids, Gino and Lourdes, family of the late Ezra Castro – who, as “Pancho Billa,” was a passionate legend of the #BillsMafia until his death in 2019 from cancer.

I want to see it for Lt. Col. Patrick Miller, giant Bills fan who saved lives after being wounded in 2014 in a Fort Hood mass shooting. I want to see it for Sharon Lesko of Toronto, whose son Chris was a devoted Bills disciple until he died in an industrial accident, and whose friends kept a seat empty in his honor - and for Katie O’Brien, a Bills loyalist in Texas whose kindness is matched only by O'Brien's quiet bravery during her own time of cancer, and recovery.

I want to see it for Vaughn Washington, a Buffalo guy who spent two weeks on a ventilator – his life at risk from Covid-19 - and asked within moments of being able to speak again:

“How are our Bills doing?”

I want to see it for the women and men I met atop Highmark Stadium on a bitter night in January, those seated as far from the field as you can get – in temperatures cold enough to freeze even multi-layered fingers and toes – as the Bills swamped the Patriots, in the playoffs.

I want to see it for Charley Ferguson, doing well in recovery from a pacemaker procedure, and all the former Bills – here or gone – who nurture fierce loyalty to the community.

I want to see it for the families of Bart Stancampiano, retired letter carrier who was waiting patiently for a title when he died at 95, and Joan Hoak, nine months pregnant when she sat through an entire Bills-Bengals game at the Rockpile in 1969 and gave birth 11 days later to youngest daughter Donna – her companion at many Bills games until Joan’s death two years ago.

I want to see it for those who revere Bob Kalsu, a young Bills guard killed in Vietnam who is on the team's Wall of Fame. And I want to see it for Butch Byrd, 82 this month, a great and courageous defensive back of the 1960s whose name will hopefully, soon, be added to that wall.

I want to see it for John Gangloff, who on one legendary 1960 weekend sold beer at the last Bisons game at Offermann Stadium and the first Bills game at the old War Memorial – and for Garcia Leonard, Gangloff's friend and fellow usher, who still hustles in September to do Bills games in Orchard Park and Bisons games at Sahlen Field.

And I want to see it for the legion of Western New Yorkers who think every day of parents or grandparents who dreamed of a Super Bowl trophy, but did not live long enough to witness it.

What they sought was really an unseen spiritual shift, a longing passed down to children and grandchildren who learned early about following the Bills.

Maybe this season, finally, is when their insides change.