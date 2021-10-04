Sean Kirst: After precious time lost to pandemic, Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight resumes

Donald Saville, thinking of his older brother Richard, made a choice. In 1943, Saville was 18, still in high school in Orchard Park, when he was drafted into the military during World War II. He could have joined the Army or become a Marine, but his brother was a sailor, and Donald wanted to follow the same path.

A cousin and longtime companion, Irwin Saville, faced a similar decision, but instead went into the Marine Corps. In 1944, Donald Saville was with the Navy, serving in the Indian Ocean, when he learned that Irwin had been listed as missing in action during the early days of the American landing on Guam and later declared dead.

Saturday, Saville and one of his children, Lora Lee McKellar, will join 35 other veterans and family members on the first Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight to travel to Washington, D.C., since before the pandemic. The group will be there for a wreath-laying at Arlington's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and will also visit revered monuments to Americans who served in Vietnam and the Korean War, as well as those recognized at the national World War II Memorial.

At the section dedicated to the war in the Pacific, Saville, 96, will remember a cousin whose life before the war years paralleled his own.

“I consider it quite an honor," Saville said, of simply being there.