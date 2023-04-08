After all these years, I still face a columnizing temptation. Editors I have known and respected for ages often warn me that when I go to an event – say, the first Buffalo Bisons home game after a historically difficult winter – I need to watch out for including so many names and stories that I lose my narrative thread, which is supposed to bring together the whole point.

I understand. I really do. My immediate goal at Sahlen Field on Good Friday was finding Sean Simms, the ballpark mainstay who seems to know everyone and told me he recently moved into an apartment after living for years in a community residence for adults with developmental disabilities.

One of the first decorations on the wall of his new place: his award for being named 2022 Bisons “Fan of the Year.”

That's a column in itself, but allow me this confession: I succumbed to old habits, and you can tell me if it pays off in the end. How could I not stop and write about, say, Carol McSwain, 90, and Frances O’Rourke, 73, old friends who have gone to Bisons games since the Rockpile days?

They met many decades ago, when O’Rourke observed in McSwain’s classroom at St. Mary’s School for the Deaf, shortly before they became full-time colleagues. McSwain now uses a walker to navigate the ballpark, a necessity after breaking her hip a couple of years ago.

She and O'Rourke, thoroughly cold, left after the first game of a doubleheader – a 3-1 Bisons loss to Worcester that would be followed by another defeat in the nightcap – but opening day victory was not really their concern.

Even on a cold but sunny afternoon, they were there to greet true spring.

I also paused to celebrate with 11-year-old Aiden Nye, whose expression had transformed into the utter elation adults wish we could still find after he scrambled for a ball that one of the Bisons threw into the stands, a quest of such success that Aiden sprinted back to embrace his 5-year-old brother Isaac, all the time holding his trophy in the air.

Oh, and by the way: Walking in I met Chester Partacz, 74, raised in Kaisertown, the same place where he met his wife, Phyllis. They had been married 42 years when she died from a heart attack shortly after Portacz retired, a decision built on the belief they would spend many quiet years together.

Stunned, Partacz took a new job at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, which offered the sense of purpose he needed. During the blizzard, he was caught at the hospital for five days, and take his word for it: He was ready for the home opener, delayed three times by rain and a tarp shredded by wind.

"I love the Bisons, and everything they do," said Partacz, loyalty tethered to presence and tradition, rather than wins and losses.

So where were we? Ah, that's right: Sean Simms! I found him with the help of two there-since-the-beginning ushers, John Gangloff and Hugh Patterson, a guy who wears an official Bisons name tag that identifies him as “George.” The explanation begins long ago, when Patterson had a problem with his usual name tag and the Bisons gave him the only one they could find, belonging to some absent employee.

That day, he helped some fans who were so grateful they wrote a passionate letter to team owner Bob Rich Jr., praising George the usher for beyond-the-call-of-duty concern and courtesy. But when team officials asked around the ballpark, such a being did not exist.

The letter finally made its way to Hugh, which made him laugh and had this lasting result:

Thirty years later, his name tag still says George.

Anyway, Hugh/George told me he spotted Simms in a food line, waiting for his sausage and fries, and then pointed across the half-sun, half-shadow, bare-tree-limbs-beyond-the-fence ballpark to where Simms was sitting in Section 110, part of an announced crowd of 5,225 for a game the Bisons were leading at the time, 1-0.

“It sure is good to be back," Simms told me, as I settled next to him. I asked if we could take a quick walk so Harry Scull Jr. of The Buffalo News might capture a photograph. “Sure!” Simms said. In the spirit of the place, he asked a young couple in the stands if they’d watch his food – no, he had never met them before – before he strolled the concourse, where fans and staff who have known him for years reached out to pat his shoulder and say his name.

“Sean has a passion for the Bisons, and we love him,” said Brad Bisbing, Bisons assistant general manager, reason enough to make Simms fan of the year.

Maybe you're wondering: How about that narrative thread? I'll return to it as soon as I mention Michelle and Andrew Payne, of Orchard Park, and their kids, David and Serena. Andrew is a physician. He moved here with his family last summer from Toronto, and while people told them it was snowy, they figured:

How snowy could it get?

Nine months of Lake Erie education later, they made a Good Friday journey to check out Sahlen Field, home of the Toronto Blue Jays' top affiliate and the place that twice served as the big-league club’s pandemic home. Not only that, they said: a $2 hot dog special!

I thanked them and headed toward the seats, where Gangloff introduced me to Ed and Joyce Osika, knowing I'd love their tale. The couple met at a Bisons game at the Rockpile. They had their wedding photos taken at the old stadium. For this chilly game, Ed wore a Yankees jacket, while Joyce dressed to honor her beloved Red Sox.

Their marital communion, from day one until now, remains the Bisons.

They were so eager for the opener that they drove downtown Tuesday and parked in a strangely empty lot, where the somber attendant explained the game was off. Of being there Friday, after a three-day wait that seemed to stretch out the borders of the whole winter, Joyce said simply:

“Finally.”

Hugh – the usher called George – also pointed out Gail Stadler. The first time her infant son Ben left the house, in 1987, was for the final Bisons game at the Rockpile. When I marveled at the tale, Hugh/George explained:

“The people here are special. This is like home, a great place. It’s like being with family, it really is.”

Vickie Christopher, 74, provided an emotional testament, in her Bisons jersey. She received fierce welcome-back hugs from Bisons staff even before she was through the main gate. Once inside, she walked into another embrace from Crystal Humphrey, a concessions manager who recalled taking a day off from working at the ballpark so she could sit for a full game next to Vickie, who had turned into a close friend.

Vickie has followed the Bisons since her dad took her to Offermann Stadium as a kid, in the Luke Easter days. But her folks have been gone for a long time, and Vickie’s voice cracked when she spoke of how her older sister, Anita Mahon, died at 80 in February.

They always went to games together, and Vickie said she “felt like an orphan” before this season's opening of Sahlen Field.

"My God, I was disappointed," said Vickie, of the multiple postponements. She spent three sacred hours in church on Good Friday praying for her sister, before she went to the place that has come to feel like home.

“This winter was really tough,” she said, “and I’ve been counting down for the Bisons since Christmas.”

There it is. Fifteen words to bring together that whole narrative thread. Easter is Sunday, and Vickie told me she will get up and attend Mass, just before she takes part in a downtown celebration with her whole extended family.

Like Sean Simms, on Easter afternoon, you'll find her at the ballpark.