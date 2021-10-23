Sean Kirst: A young doctor's prescription: Your view on the stadium matters

Dr. Ryan Miller hardly envisioned becoming an activist about Western New York's great stadium decision. His priority is doing rounds as part of his family medical residency at the University at Buffalo, where he serves patients at Kaleida Buffalo General from the Jericho Road Community Health Center on Barton Street.
It was at Jericho Road, while addressing the medical needs of families who face daily struggle, that Miller, 29, arrived at his stadium epiphany.
“So many times we’re so quick to decide on something in Buffalo because we’re afraid of what we’ll lose,” Miller said. “If we’re going to spend $1 billion or more on a stadium, then I think we need to really think hard about how it can help the community long-term, how it affects our neighbors, how it might be done in a way that breaks down so many of the boundaries in this community.”
He does not believe that conversation has happened on any widespread level, and he worries a project of such meaning to so many – a project that also demands vast public investment – could come to be without the collective reflection it deserves.
According to reports by Steve Watson of The Buffalo News, Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Buffalo Bills, has made a proposal to the state that calls for a $1.4 billion structure of roughly 60,000 seats that would go up near the existing Orchard Park site of the 48-year-old Bills Stadium.
Yet an aide to Gov. Kathy Hochul sent an email Thursday predicting a state-commissioned study on the question will probably be released around Thanksgiving. That document is expected to consider such options as renovating the existing stadium and looking at other potential sites, including a city location at Louisiana Street and South Park Avenue.
Miller, a passionate advocate for a downtown – or at least a Buffalo – stadium, said he was heartened to see a group of Common Councilors rally behind a resolution urging consideration of a city project. A similar argument was made last week by developer Rocco Termini, who told Jonathan Epstein of The News that the significantly higher costs of a Buffalo stadium would be worth a swift commercial upside.
As for Miller, assuming taxpayers will be asked to bankroll at least a major part of whatever happens, his imperative goes even beyond location. While he maintains the South Park site could provide civic benefits that mean far more than football, his larger concern is simply that everyday people around Buffalo ought to be a central presence in the decision. His focus helped inspire this idea:
We want to hear from you. The modern debate over where to play professional football in Buffalo goes back to pre-Bills discussion in the late 1950s of a never-to-be “Crossroads Stadium” at Michigan Avenue and Scott Street. It peaked again in the long and tumultuous sequence before the Bills left the old War Memorial Stadium in 1973 for Orchard Park, and now – after simmering and flaring for years – faces its latest and most potentially expensive chapter.
The people who have supported the team for 60 years deserve a voice, Miller said. He spoke of countless families who juggled household costs to buy their tickets, the ones whose sense of the Bills as central to their lives helped keep a team in one of the National Football League’s smallest markets.
So this is the plan: Send me your thoughts on where you think the stadium ought to go – or, for that matter, if you think public money should be spent on one at all. I will collect what I expect will be a Niagara of replies into a digital archive that will appear at Buffalonews.com.
Once everything is in, I’ll write a column introducing the full collection. Email your thoughts to skirst@buffnews.com or send them to me in care of The News, One News Plaza, Buffalo, NY, 14240.
I would simply ask one favor: Considering the likely volume of replies, please keep each one to 100 words or fewer.
As for Miller, I met him in the first pandemic summer. His dad Hal, a security guard at Republic Steel, knew he was dying from cancer. Miller’s goal was somehow granting his father’s lifetime wish – Hal had always dreamed of seeing a regulation big league baseball game in Buffalo – at a time when no fans were allowed in Sahlen Field, even as the Toronto Blue Jays made that ballpark a temporary pandemic home.
The answer was provided by developer Douglas Jemal, who allowed Miller – with his father and his uncle Joe – to watch a Jays game from a vantage point high in Jemal’s nearby Seneca One tower.
Hal Miller died earlier this year, and there is no doubt his commitment to Buffalo plays a role in his son’s passion about the stadium. Miller said Hal was the kind of quiet working guy whose devotion to the Bills can be measured by this classic yardstick:
In 1993, when Buffalo trailed the Oilers 35-3 in a playoff game, Hal Miller was offered a chance to leave early and go home – but instead chose to stay and was there as the Bills won.
His son grew up in Hamburg. It was only as a young man that Ryan Miller began to understand the true history of Buffalo, from the surviving elements of magnificent 19th century design to the treasury of irreplaceable American architecture.
“It captivated me,” Miller said. “I had never really appreciated how amazing Buffalo was.”
He also learned of a long list of haunting civic mistakes, from the way the Kensington Expressway tore apart city neighborhoods to the decision to build UB’s new campus in Amherst, rather than downtown, to the big money spent for the limited results of Metrorail, which stopped far short of becoming a commuter service that might truly link communities.
To Miller, thinking of the massive public nature of those projects, a new stadium carries historic responsibility. At Jericho Road, he grew aware of just how many families without cars are cut off from easy access in greater Buffalo to places that could provide them with work, education and health care.
He contends the level of public investment eyed for the stadium, if done with vision, might provide a symmetrical engine for improving and igniting public transportation, which is why he embraces a potential South Park site. Any proposal for a city location, he said, demands intimate involvement from people nearby, whose neighborhoods would be profoundly affected.
Miller, in a way that even surprised himself, went public with those beliefs. He has written long essays for “Buffalo Rising,” and created a petition that calls for bringing "the Bills back to the city." He is familiar with arguments from such scholars as architectural critic Paul Goldberger, who maintains baseball parks make sense in city settings, while football stadiums – with vast footprints that typically involves a sea of parking, used for only a handful of days each year – can devour and disrupt city fabric, rather than elevating it.
To Miller, the point is this: Buffalo remains a city of deep divisions, where thousands battle to get by. If you are going to spend money once seen as beyond imagination to make sure an NFL team stays in town, than the obligation is doing your absolute best to make sure that project has a civic impact transcending football.
“I feel strongly that the stadium should be in the city, but I don’t have to be right,” Miller said. He sees the highest reaction as a true back-and-forth of thoughtful opinion, and what worries him most is the idea of making a choice without the community really thinking it out – a choice that should not add to a long list of regrets.
“It just seems that we ought to have a say,” said the young doctor. Agree with him or not, he looks forward to yours.
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.