Sean Kirst: A young doctor's prescription: Your view on the stadium matters

Dr. Ryan Miller hardly envisioned becoming an activist about Western New York's great stadium decision. His priority is doing rounds as part of his family medical residency at the University at Buffalo, where he serves patients at Kaleida Buffalo General from the Jericho Road Community Health Center on Barton Street.

It was at Jericho Road, while addressing the medical needs of families who face daily struggle, that Miller, 29, arrived at his stadium epiphany.

“So many times we’re so quick to decide on something in Buffalo because we’re afraid of what we’ll lose,” Miller said. “If we’re going to spend $1 billion or more on a stadium, then I think we need to really think hard about how it can help the community long-term, how it affects our neighbors, how it might be done in a way that breaks down so many of the boundaries in this community.”

He does not believe that conversation has happened on any widespread level, and he worries a project of such meaning to so many – a project that also demands vast public investment – could come to be without the collective reflection it deserves.