Sean Kirst: A tall tale of Christmas leads to a chair of chairs, from AM&A's

Years ago, the children of Ted and Suzanne Overdorf learned an emphatic lesson when their family still lived in Albany. Sure, their dad told them, Santa Claus keeps a shop at the North Pole, and countless “helpers” dressed like him always showed up in December, but to find the real Christmas there was just one place to go:
Downtown Buffalo.
Ted told them the season was embodied by the guy who greeted children each year in a soft red chair at AM&A’s, a legendary department store that closed more than a quarter-century ago.
“That was it, the real Santa Claus,” said Ted, 79, who runs a Hamburg insurance agency. “I believed it and my kids believed it and we all loved it.”
If any child held even a sliver of doubt, Ted responded with a story as an exclamation mark – a story built upon what he cheerfully calls a “foundation in truth,” which is the only standard he needs for his best tales.
Ted was on a storytelling roll Friday at the Valley Community Association’s Tewksbury Lodge, where Santa Claus – who maintains a close kinship with a retired police officer name Mike Mulqueen – settled into a luxurious chair of golden trim and red velvet, a chair that returns to use Sunday for a sold-out “brunch with Santa” to benefit the association.
There is good reason to believe it is a chair Santa once used at an AM&A’s. The chair was advertised that way by the woman who sold it a decade ago to the grown Overdorf children, and an ancient tag – still attached, and related to a cleaning in 1978 – confirms the chair was owned by the department store.
While it does not exactly match photos kept by Willard and Helene Blackledge of Williamsville – a couple who were, well, closely associated with the final years when Mr. and Mrs. Claus, in full regalia, would show up at AM&A’s on the day after Thanksgiving – a probable solution is offered by Holly Gaglia, who coordinated Christmas at the store for many years:
There was more than one AM&A's, she said, and more than one real Santa's chair.
Julie Violanti, Willard and Helene's daughter, was working at the AM&A’s Yankee Doodle Room when her folks stopped in one day for lunch, and by chance met Gaglia. Willard, now 91, was a retired teacher, and one glimpse of his face led to an invitation that soon involved them both.
They became central to a downtown Yuletide that many of us will always associate with Electric Tower lights, brilliant windows, the aroma of hot chocolate and – in far more than one place – Santa Claus.
If you have a moment, we would love to hear your own tales of going downtown to see Santa at any of the classic spots, memories you can email to skirst@buffnews.com or send to me in care of The Buffalo News, One News Plaza, 14240.
As for the way the chair came to the Overdorfs, to get to that story demands the telling of some others.
“I’m a Christmas guy,” said Ted Overdorf, always ready with a tale to fit the moment – such as when he told his children that as a boy he brought Frosty the Snowman to life. His oldest daughter Kate recalls how these stories often involved such locals as a man named Noodles or one known as Jip, a guy who lived in the same house as Ted’s parents, which was true.
Harder to confirm is that Jip supplied the hat that caused a live snowman to go AWOL among the ponds and taverns of the Old First Ward, and that Jip said the rule for drawing magic from the hat was that it could not be used again until Ted turned 50.
The kids remembered. On Ted's 50th birthday, his then-8-year-old son Brian raced to the garage to retrieve what was either a magic hat, left there for years, or a battered hat that a desperate Ted bought and hid in there at the last minute.
Whichever it was, Brian put on the hat and it snowed that day. For real. In October.
For Ted, that was the jackpot, reinforcement for an equally wild yarn he told each year about a childhood Christmas. He would gather his kids, then his grandkids and now his great-grandkids to recall a time when it was just him and his older sister Marie with their parents, who ran a little store on Mackinaw Street.
Money was so scarce Ted said he doubted there would be gifts at Christmas. Worst of all, he would explain in a grim voice, his parents were in big financial trouble.
Looking back on it, OK, maybe they weren’t. What is absolutely true is that one night Ted’s dad threw the kid on his shoulders, took Marie by the hand and headed out into the snow. They stopped at an old Deco Restaurant for hot chocolate before walking all the way to AM&A’s, to see Santa.
From here, we leave belief up to you. After an eternal wait, Ted balanced on the big man’s knee and went straight to the point: “Could you give my parents some money?” Santa winked, which Ted saw as a kindly way of letting the kid down, easy.
Still, this is how Ted sticks the landing: On Christmas morning, he awoke to discover a toy gun that shot ping pong balls, a gift he wanted badly, while Marie unwrapped a doll she thought she would not receive. Yet there was nothing for their folks, or so it seemed until their dad tried to put on a slipper, ran into resistance – and pulled out a roll of bills, $200, straight from Santa.
Keep your "A Christmas Carol” or “The Gift of the Magi.” At Christmas, several generations of Overdorfs swear by a Buffalo tale that gets better all the time.
“I told it so often,” Ted said, “I started believing it.”
Now we move to maybe 2012, decades after the Overdorfs returned to Buffalo. Youngest daughter Bridget Overdorf Reid – an antiques lover – was scrolling through Craiglist when she stopped, astounded:
A woman from Tonawanda was selling what she identified as the Santa chair, from AM&A’s.
Bridget quickly enlisted sister Mary Pat for help, and they roped in their brother Michael. They drove to the woman’s home, where she told them she bought the chair at auction but was looking to downsize. While the old AM&A’s tag offered proof enough – not to mention that it was hard to imagine any other use for such a chair - the eight Overdorf children, who all kicked in on the purchase, knew the presentation had to live up to the story.
On a day somewhere around Christmas Eve, Ted and Suzanne greeted their progeny at the front door. The assorted Overdorfs told mom and dad to go upstairs, where the couple listened to creaks, thuds and maybe a few oaths until someone shouted to come and take a look.
In the living room: the Santa chair.
“I’m an emotional guy,” said Ted, who proved it at that moment.
Now the chair stays in Ted's insurance office for much of the year. While it ends up by Christmas in his living room, it is also central to “brunch with Santa” events organized by his sister Peg at the Tewksbury, events that are again selling out after a pandemic break.
Ted and Suzanne, who became engaged on a long-ago Christmas Eve, think they appreciate what people hope to find. An awful lot of wistful Western New Yorkers share the belief that downtown will always be a mystical capital of Christmas, based on an era we wish our own kids could somehow understand.
At the heart of it – at the last, best stop – there was a chair.
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.