Sean Kirst: A tall tale of Christmas leads to a chair of chairs, from AM&A's

For Ted, that was the jackpot, reinforcement for an equally wild yarn he told each year about a childhood Christmas. He would gather his kids, then his grandkids and now his great-grandkids to recall a time when it was just him and his older sister Marie with their parents, who ran a little store on Mackinaw Street.

Money was so scarce Ted said he doubted there would be gifts at Christmas. Worst of all, he would explain in a grim voice, his parents were in big financial trouble.

+6 On Facebook, a group opens door to Buffalo's Christmas past Deborah Brown and Joe Sparacio have never met. They have never even spoken on the phone. Yet when I reached them the other day at their homes in different parts of Buffalo, they casually referred to each other by first names and asked about the other’s health and well-being. They are close in spirit, if only digitally. Brown and

Looking back on it, OK, maybe they weren’t. What is absolutely true is that one night Ted’s dad threw the kid on his shoulders, took Marie by the hand and headed out into the snow. They stopped at an old Deco Restaurant for hot chocolate before walking all the way to AM&A’s, to see Santa.

From here, we leave belief up to you. After an eternal wait, Ted balanced on the big man’s knee and went straight to the point: “Could you give my parents some money?” Santa winked, which Ted saw as a kindly way of letting the kid down, easy.