Sean Kirst: A stranger at the post office, with wings

Sean Kirst: A lesson for the world in a paper at the door The woman had one condition. She was surprised when she met a couple of us from The Buffalo News in a driveway on Bridlewood Drive South in her Clarence neighborhood, and at first she wasn’t sure she wanted to see anything about what she was doing in the paper. She thought it over. She took a good look at

It was a woman in a mask who had been standing in line, someone he had never seen before. She said quietly that she could help, and she picked up a pen while he told her the information he needed to put down on the forms. She wrote everything out on his behalf, finished it up and then stepped back.

A grateful Lenny completed the process, asked the guy for a book of stamps and reached toward his pocket. The clerk said it totaled up to $24. Lenny pulled out his wallet and glanced inside.

All he had was a $10 bill. His credit card was not there.

Just like that, it swept across him: The night before, he had given his credit card to his son to use for picking up some medications at a pharmacy, for Freda. Afterward, Lenny forgot to stick the card back in his wallet. Most of us have been in a similar situation at some point, but solving it was not an easy deal for Lenny.

He was standing in front of a long line, leaning on his cane, $14 short. Lenny was already envisioning what this would mean, the probability that he would need to go home, grab the card and then return on a journey to the post office that would be a drawn out and laborious back-and-forth.

In resignation, he held up the $10 to the clerk and said, “This is all I have. What do we do?”