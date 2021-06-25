The season was over a week sooner than anyone had hoped. After the last out, Dunkirk High School baseball head coach Frank Jagoda led his players to the outfield, where the team collapsed onto the grass while Jagoda and his staff quietly emphasized how proud they were.

Their squad had lost Tuesday to visiting Alden, 13-7, in the quarterfinals of the Class B-1 playoffs. It was an upset, a swift reversal only days after Dunkirk notched an emotional victory over Fredonia, a nearby rival. While the Marauders ended the season at 16-4, their dream had been a sectional championship, and Alden’s impressive win left the players stunned, many in tears.

Last to speak was assistant coach Don Stoyle, 60, astride his motorized scooter. He simply thanked everyone – the seniors in particular – “for allowing me to be part of the team.”

As one, the players shouted “Rock solid!” Stoyle turned toward the dugout, where many teens embraced him before collecting their dusty gloves and spikes.

“All of this,” Stoyle said. “It’s like I’m reborn.”

Until his wife Audrey sent me a message, suggesting I stop by, I had not seen Stoyle since the 1970s. He was younger by a couple of years when we both were kids in Dunkirk, where our older brothers were close friends. As a teen, Stoyle was one of the finest and canniest athletes of his age in that lakefront city – a point guard in basketball, a quarterback in youth football and an all-star catcher in baseball, his favorite sport.

On an April day in 1975, he met up with some buddies who intended to ride motorcycles along the railroad tracks. Stoyle remembers how he almost did not go, torn about a chance to play pickup ball with other friends. He made a decision based on the guys he promised first. He went for a ride, a 14-year-old without helmet or protection, a passenger on a friend's bike that flipped out of control near a point where the tracks crossed a road.

“It was like everything fell into place the wrong way,” Stoyle said.

He does not remember how his friends had to pull him off the tracks, or how an entire community feared he would not survive. He woke up in a Buffalo hospital with traumatic head injuries, a damaged spine and no use of his legs. His first concern was about getting to a store, because he had planned on buying a new glove.

Before long, he had to confront all he had lost.

“Early on,” Stoyle said, “I thought about the ‘what ifs.’ ”

In a way Dunkirk’s players just experienced firsthand, that thinking evolved into a revelation: “I’ve always believed the accident happened for a reason,” Stoyle said.

As a teenager, through agonizing step by step, he learned again to walk. He had passionate support from his siblings, parents and grandmother, Helena Kenney, who arrived in Dunkirk as a young immigrant from Cork County, Ireland, after her firefighter husband died on the job.

Familiar with hardship, she kept faith with her grandson. "All of them," Stoyle said, "were spiritual rocks." After graduating from the old Cardinal Mindszenty High School, he was working in a deli when he learned of programs to help pay his way through college. That led to a social work degree from SUNY Fredonia.

The kid dreamed of the major leagues. The man found larger purpose. For 25 years, Stoyle was a social worker at the Cassadaga Job Corps Center, where his mission was helping young women and men – often from lives of struggle, in large cities – learn the skills to build and sustain careers.

+4 Sean Kirst: World Series stirs cherished memories of a childhood friend I waited to write this piece until the World Series, this dramatic showdown between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers. The afternoon light and scattered leaves of late October always carry me back to childhood. We’d run home after school to catch the end of each game, in an era when the World Series was played in the

Stoyle realized the patience and stamina he had mastered at such cost could be a means of bonding with uncertain, often homesick teens. He tells himself that if things had happened differently – if he had never gone near those railroad tracks – then maybe he would not see the world as he does now, and maybe he would not have known how to help all those kids.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In Dunkirk, he spent decades coaching Babe Ruth. He was elected for a couple of terms as city councilman. He met and married Audrey Lanski, a decision he considers the greatest one he ever made.

Yet his injuries flared again as he grew older. Gradually, he lost the ability to walk, a process that accelerated a decade ago when an infection – tied to internal pressure from his damaged spine – left him with sepsis. The doctors placed him in an induced coma from which Audrey and a legion of friends feared he would not wake up.

“Strike two,” Stoyle calls it. In recovery, weary, he spent most of his time around the house, a guy who loves people choosing relative solitude.

That changed after Jagoda moved in, not far away. The Stoyles sometimes encountered him while walking their dog Buddy, conversations that kicked up vivid memories.

In the early 1970s, Stoyle was catcher for Jagoda, a fierce pitcher, on some Little League and Babe Ruth All-Star teams that went deep into regional tournaments. They made a teenage vow to someday capture a state championship, but Stoyle was hurt before they had the chance.

At different high schools, they followed separate paths. Twenty-seven years ago, Jagoda became head coach at Dunkirk. He is now three victories away from the school record held by his mentor, the late Al Stuhlmiller, a legendary coach for whom the field is named.

"He taught us to never back down, to always play with fire," Jagoda said.

Dunkirk's field, close to where rumbling trains pass by the old steel plant, is only blocks from Stoyle’s house. He became a regular at Marauder games. Jagoda would wander over to talk strategy through the backstop, renewing the essence of that pitcher-catcher bond, conversations leading to a logical conclusion.

“Who better than him?” said Jagoda, who asked Stoyle to join an assistant coaching staff that included Eric Gloss and Steve Zatorski.

That was two years ago, before the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season. Audrey worried so much about carrying home the virus to her vulnerable husband that she retired from a longtime job at Tops. “We were afraid of strike three,” Stoyle said.

This spring, vaccinated, he finally settled in by the dugout, quickly becoming central to the team. He did his best to speak with every player, on the field or on the bench, at each game or practice. He kept score in an everyday notebook, using his own complicated system. One day, he saw Jagoda kick a rock loose from the dirt. The two friends joked that Stuhlmiller left it for them, long ago. Stoyle brought it to Audrey, who painted it, creating a symbol for Dunkirk and its team.

It was rough, hardly perfect, but impossible to break.

Rock solid.

Many players told me they felt that same strength in their new coach. By text, left-fielder Mike Norton explained how “he taught us to take in negativity and use it to our advantage.”

To Stoyle, that meant using his own journey to emphasize perspective. He learned long ago that an error is hardly the end of the world, that what matters is not the mistake but who stays with you once things go wrong.

“I try to get them to let go of things, to bounce back, to recover and come back stronger,” he said.

More than 40 years after we last saw each other, we spent a long time catching up in Stoyle's living room. He expressed gratitude at the chance this year to share his message with the team, though he is never sure of exactly how much sticks.

As he spoke, his cellphone kept buzzing, players sending him season-ending texts. He read aloud a sentence from Javier DeJesus, a junior who had seemed inconsolable that day after he pitched and lost, until he went home to somehow understand what will really matter most, years from now.

“Thank you,” he told Stoyle, “for being part of my life.”

Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.