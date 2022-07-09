Sean Kirst: A pivotal moment, a beloved teacher – and a request for all of us

Alexander Burgos figures the truth was always right in front of him. His mother, Elizabeth Gonzalez, taught for years at School 36. To this day, when Burgos walks through a grocery store with his mom, they routinely run into grownups Gonzalez taught as little kids, long-ago pupils who greet her with elation and gratitude.

With that in mind, as we move from another school year into the hot days of July, Burgos has a story that is really a suggestion. It flows from a Facebook post he wrote a few weeks ago, a tale of how a spontaneous search led him to a realization he hopes you might embrace:

If there are teachers who changed your life, don’t wait to let them know.

Sean Kirst: In demolition-happy 1970s, the fight to save the old Post Office Joan Bozer and Minnie Gillette helped lead an uphill campaign to save the building for use as ECC’s City Campus, an effort seen as a turning point in Buffalo’s attitude toward its historic

Burgos is a founder of the new Draghi Burgos Construction, which specializes in city restoration. The daily mission, he said, is a sort of laser version of what Burgos has felt in his gut since he was a child growing up on Swan Street, halfway between downtown and what is now Larkinville, a neighborhood Burgos calls the near East Side.

“I always knew how awesome my neighborhood was, and this is a chance to shake some of the stigmas, to change the image, to take some of those buildings and make them better,” Burgos said.

In a city still reeling from the sorrow of mass murder, such an effort matters more than ever. For Burgos, his opportunities did not not arrive by accident, his appreciation beginning with his mom and dad:

His mother taught for decades, while his father, Efrain Burgos, is a longtime hair stylist on Niagara Street who was born in Puerto Rico, joined the Army, and then built a successful business from scratch.

Burgos speaks of the inspiration he draws from his companion, Rachel Robles, and from his younger brother Alexandre and a slew of loyal friends. But he also never forgets what he sees as the great pivot in his life:

After graduating from Hutchinson Central Technical High School, Burgos did not go directly to college. He had an infant son, Alexander Jr., from a teenage relationship, and he felt a responsibility to find a job. He went to work making calls for a collection agency, and quickly realized he needed to take a different path.

“I wanted to be a role model for my son,” said Burgos, who decided to return to school. On a winter day, he walked in the door of the Erie Community College city campus and asked about signing up for business classes. It would have been easy for the staff to tell him to forget it, to sign up for the next semester.

But a staff member who was almost certainly Susanne Blanton, whose does-not-begin-to-say-it-all title is secretary/typist for the department of business administration, asked him to wait a minute.

She returned with John Eagan Jr., longtime chair of the department. He began a conversation “that was a lot about who I was as a person,” Burgos said, and the upshot was this:

If Burgos was willing to start with night courses, Eagan would “give me my shot” and get him in for the spring semester.

Within days, Burgos said, he was showing up in the evening to classrooms filled with working parents, most of them people of color. There was an intensity to the classes he remembers vividly, women and men who left the building to heavy responsibilities showing up with an eagerness to learn.

As for Eagan, Burgos recalls him as an extraordinary teacher with a compelling and unconventional style that made his students feel an immediate connection to every class.

That impact and approach extended far beyond his lessons. Burgos was a passionate student, and he knew he would go on for his undergraduate degree. It was Eagan who told him that the University at Buffalo had a management program that would be a perfect fit, and Eagan who made the calls to help bring it about.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“I was sort of a mind to find a college, get a degree, be done with it,” Burgos said. “UB was in Amherst, which to me was way up there, in a different world. But Dr. Eagan heavily influenced my decision. He said I was capable, that I should give them a call, that they wanted to give me a tour.”

Burgos went to UB, already thinking about becoming a developer. After graduating, he picked up the phone and cold-called the Savarino Companies, “who gave me an internship and then a job.” He was soon involved with several restoration projects, work that propelled him from Savarino to the Rodriguez Construction Co. and finally toward his own company.

This spring was particularly momentous for those dreams. After the worst of the pandemic, his company moved into its new Michigan Avenue offices, in an old NAPA Auto Parts building fully renovated for new use.

Alexander Jr., the son born when Burgos was a teenager, just graduated from middle school and is headed to Canisius High School. Not long ago, speaking out loud about this wave of good news in their lives, Burgos and Robles began talking about teachers who had changed their lives.

Almost immediately, Burgos brought up Eagan. He thought of how long it had been since they saw each other, and Burgos had this vision. He would pick a day to go to ECC, where he would find Eagan, hand him a new business card and say:

“Without your encouragement, this doesn’t happen.”

Burgos made that decision in late May. He immediately Googled his old professor's name to find an office number. What jumped up instead was an obituary from the previous week.

Eagan had died at 76, about 10 days earlier.

Burgos, stunned, felt a wave of grief. Reached by phone, Blanton – a longtime colleague of Eagan's who offered the eulogy at at his funeral – said she remembered Burgos and his energy, and she was not surprised at his success, or at how it came about.

Eagan, Blanton said, had a similar effect on her own life when she returned to school in her late 30s, and she witnessed how he had the same kind of impact on countless students.

“He was a storyteller, a guy who loved to tell the same jokes,” she said. “He was very dedicated. He was very knowledgeable, and he wanted to share that knowledge.”

Eagan and his wife, Shelly, had no children. He taught at ECC for more than a half-century, until 2019, and Blanton said he spent 21 years as business administration department chair. She remembers how he understood and embraced the point of a community college, how he envisioned it as a lighthouse for those unfamiliar or uncomfortable with higher education.

Refugees, working parents, students in great need: Blanton said Eagan believed in them and admired what they sacrificed to make their way through school.

Of ECC without him, she said: “It just does not feel the same.”

All of it leaves Burgos with a request. At 31, running his own company, he is grateful to a long list of people that begins with his family and rolls on to every employer who gave him a chance.

He can also see clearly how one professor at ECC had a kind of playmaking role in so many good things coming to be, and Burgos guesses that many of us can recall teachers in our own lives who provided that same lift.

Take his word for it. If you feel that way, the right time to thank them is today.