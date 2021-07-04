Sean Kirst: A lifetime after World War II, cherishing the most precious of treasures

Yet I learned early – a realization in my gut long before I consciously worked through it, in my head – that there were things you did not ask, and places you did not go, because whatever answers you hoped to learn at 10 or 15 or 20 seemed certain to be offered someday, someplace, when it was the right time.

What I learned late was that life moves like lightning, and many things that seem forever disappear long before you are prepared, in any way.

I went to college, met my wife-to-be, graduated and started moving around as we built our lives. My parents both died while I was in my mid-20s, gone before they had much of a chance to take the breath they had worked so hard to earn. Moving toward 35 years later, I still contemplate mysteries I wish I had asked about when I had the chance.

Even after they were gone, many of their siblings and their longtime friends were still around, and I figured there was time to learn some answers.

+3 Column: On Veterans Day, recalling a shared salute from 76 years ago George and Corrine Klein of Amherst make annual pilgrimages to remember their high school friend who was killed in the siege of Iwo Jima.

That is a dangerous assumption. You raise your kids and go to work and do each day what you need to do, and you wake up one morning and you are 61, gray-haired, with the recognition that the end of World War II is now as far from us in the American past as the end of the Civil War was to my parents, on the day Pearl Harbor was bombed.