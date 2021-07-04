Sean Kirst: A lifetime after World War II, cherishing the most precious of treasures

It was easy, for so long, to think the stories would be there.
There was the cedar chest in the attic, which held my father’s battered Army cap, his scrapbooks and a pair of ornate sandals he brought home for my mother, from the war. There were the black-and-white photographs on the mantel and the medals on a bedroom dresser, which my parents always talked about maybe framing up, but never did.
There were the moments when my dad and my mom spoke across the table of lighter memories, of the camp where my father would swim each day to the cabin they rented on the side of a small nearby lake, of their long and separate train rides to New York City not long before my dad went overseas – with Manhattan their closest point for meeting in the middle.
World War II had shaped the trajectory of their lives, which was pretty much the same for the parents of many kids I knew at school. It was that way for my uncle, who came over to drink coffee with my folks, and for the guys my father worked with on the coal pile at the steam station, and for the man in the white shirt behind the counter at the corner store.
Even now, the generation that endured the war carries the memory of “V-J Day” with a mesh of joy, relief and sorrow.
They had all been in "the war," a reality and seemingly casual reference that was as present in our collective lives as the weather that swept in off the lake, even if my parents did not spend much time talking about it.
Yet I learned early – a realization in my gut long before I consciously worked through it, in my head – that there were things you did not ask, and places you did not go, because whatever answers you hoped to learn at 10 or 15 or 20 seemed certain to be offered someday, someplace, when it was the right time.
What I learned late was that life moves like lightning, and many things that seem forever disappear long before you are prepared, in any way.
I went to college, met my wife-to-be, graduated and started moving around as we built our lives. My parents both died while I was in my mid-20s, gone before they had much of a chance to take the breath they had worked so hard to earn. Moving toward 35 years later, I still contemplate mysteries I wish I had asked about when I had the chance.
Even after they were gone, many of their siblings and their longtime friends were still around, and I figured there was time to learn some answers.
George and Corrine Klein of Amherst make annual pilgrimages to remember their high school friend who was killed in the siege of Iwo Jima.
That is a dangerous assumption. You raise your kids and go to work and do each day what you need to do, and you wake up one morning and you are 61, gray-haired, with the recognition that the end of World War II is now as far from us in the American past as the end of the Civil War was to my parents, on the day Pearl Harbor was bombed.
Once, the daily rhythm of every community in the nation was dominated by generations shaped by those war years. Today? After lifetimes that encompassed cascading national struggles, the demographic that came of age in World War II had already dwindled to a sliver – even before the women and men who so vividly recall the war were among the most vulnerable and isolated, in the pandemic.
According to reports, only somewhere beyond an estimated 100,000 veterans are still with us from the 16 million people who served in the American military during World War II, which equates to less than 1%.
If we are going to listen, our last chance is now.
That is the point of today’s special section in The Buffalo News, which includes portraits of veterans who served during that time. But it is also a truth I try my best to remember in daily life, with the tiny group of mentors, relatives and friends whose memories of those decades of great change now translate into the greatest kind of civic treasure.
Conscious of the swift passing of her generation, Holocaust survivor Sonia Klein fears what happens without the sharp edge of eyewitness memory.
Buffalo sent thousands upon thousands of soldiers, sailors and Marines off to war, many departing by train from the Central Terminal. Most – but in an aching way, nowhere close to all – returned to the embrace of family in that same echoing place, some dealing with wounds that in many ways would take lifetimes to heal.
For the most part, they were working people who had endured the trials of the Great Depression, then were thrust into a war that claimed an almost unfathomable number of lives around the world. They left a community that went into rationing and an anxious vigil while they were gone, a community where thousands of women took wartime jobs in places like Curtiss-Wright or Bell Aircraft, where my mother worked – a workplace shift that would accelerate vast changes in the American landscape.
There is something in the wording – in a voice that somehow captures both a battle-worn officer and the younger brother, far from home – that makes it eternal, Kirst says.
In the decades after the war, those who returned and those who had done their own service at home ran school bingo games and were elected to city councils. They worked in hospitals and schools and on the floors of factories. They built Little League fields and neighborhood veterans posts.
Still, what I learned – a lesson I suspect was shared by many of my friends – is that certain things came up only at rare flashes in time, maybe on some gentle morning when sunlight cut through steam from perking coffee on the stove. For whatever reason, at those quiet moments, my parents felt a need to talk.
Like countless families, we had our own loss during the war. Sitting at the kitchen table, my mother might speak of the toddler daughter – my sister – who died of encephalitis while my dad was in the Pacific, grief that never totally went out of our house. Maybe she would bring up a brother whose grave we sometimes visited in the veterans’ section at Forest Lawn – a guy she loved who survived combat and then came home, clearly suffering, to take his own life as a young man.
As for my father, he would listen to our childhood questions about the war and use humor as a strategy to quickly shift to something else. He was a quiet guy, and only once did he speak to me of what he saw in combat. He stood on the sidewalk beyond my mother’s hearing, always his chosen place when it was something that was not easy to say, and he responded to a hard passage in my own life by sharing a glimpse of what he witnessed in the surf, during a landing.
It was enough to make me realize that so many of these people I encountered all the time – doing their jobs, raising their kids, waiting in line at Tops – went home at night to silent rooms and similar visions.
Suddenly, now, all of that is so long ago. The impossible truths you are warned about when you are young – that years can seem to vanish as quickly as a sunrise – are, as we each learn, inevitably true. Even the youngest of the “kids” who went into the service as teens, near the end of World War II, are well into their 90s – if we are lucky enough to have them here, at all.
They are the bearers of firsthand witness no one else can share again, reminding us of how one of the most profound acts of tribute is also a fundamental measure of respect:
It is simply to listen, to hear every word, while we still can.
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.